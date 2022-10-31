Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Best games deals for Black Friday 2022: Get your gaming bargains here

Best games deals for Black Friday 2022: Get your gaming bargains here

- Get yourself a top discount on the latest games

(Pocket-lint) - As gamers, we're always after an excuse to grab a good gaming bargain. Each year around the Black Friday period there are all sorts of fantastic discounts on games old and new. All the classics nicely reduced ready for Christmas. 

So if you're looking for gifts or just to treat yourself, then this is a perfect time. 

The Black Friday sales are here now and we're here to help you find the best gaming deals. So whether you're shopping for offers on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or PC games then you're in the right place. 

For ease, we've added some quick links to easily navigate straight to the US or the UK sections making it quicker to find your ideal deal. We've also got games deals for all the consoles and PC too!

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday is due to kick off on 25 November 2022 and be followed by Cyber Monday on 28 November. Though this is the key period for decent gaming discounts in the run-up to the year's end, you'll also find that Black Friday deals often start earlier in the year too. With discounts appearing days or even weeks before Black Friday itself.  

While some of the best discounts on games will be limited to Black Friday itself, smart shoppers like yourself will know that it pays (in discounts) to keep your eyes out for discounts earlier in November. 

So if you're keen on a brilliant gaming bargain then be sure to stop back here regularly for updates on the best ones worth having. 

Where are the best Black Friday games deals?

If an online retailer sells games, then you can be pretty sure that they'll offer a good deal in the Black Friday period too. 

We're here to highlight the best deals we've found from these retailers, but if you want to get straight to the best deals, then you can find the store links below. 

US Black Friday games deals

UK Black Friday games deals

Best deals in your area

Remedy best games deals for cyber monday gaming bargains galore photo 2

Best US Black Friday games deals

Pocket-lint best games deals for cyber monday gaming bargains galore photo 3

PlayStation Black Friday games deals

In search of a brilliant bargain on PlayStation games? We've been on the hunt and have found some great deals you're bound to love. 

Outriders Day 1 Edition - Save $20 now $19.99

Outriders Day 1 Edition - Save $20 now $19.99

Looking to have fun with your pals? Then Outriders is a great game to turn to. Especially at this price. 

Watch Dogs: Legion for $14

Watch Dogs: Legion for $14

The very best outing in the Watch Dogs series is now even better with a brilliant black Friday discount. 

Save $7 on Just Cause 4 now $12.88

Save $7 on Just Cause 4 now $12.88

Suit up as Rico Rodriguez and unleash chaos. 

Madden NFL 22 for PS5 - save $35, now $34.99

Madden NFL 22 for PS5 - save $35, now $34.99

If you're on PS5 then you can grab a nice discount on the latest edition of Madden 22. 

Pocket-lint best games deals for cyber monday gaming bargains galore photo 4

Xbox Black Friday games deals

We've been keeping an eye out for the best Xbox games bargains and have stumbled across a few good ones:

Watch Dogs Legion - save $45, now $14

Watch Dogs Legion - save $45, now $14

A more recent edition of Watch Dogs sees the mayhem unfold in a semi-futuristic London. We thoroughly enjoyed this one when we reviewed it and would certainly recommend it at this price. 

Cyberpunk 2077 now $21

Cyberpunk 2077 now $21

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a few patches since it first launched and may now be worth considering. Especially with a discount like this. 

Gears Tactics - save $30 now $9.99

Gears Tactics - save $30 now $9.99

Grab a discount on the turned based edition to the Gears of War franchise. 

Far Cry 6 - save $24.99 now $35

Far Cry 6 - save $24.99 now $35

Far Cry 6 has essentially only just been released and it's already available with a discount for Black Friday. Great stuff! 

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $40.01 now $19.98

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $40.01 now $19.98

Raid British shores with your Viking Hordes this holiday season and pillage this great deal at the same time. 

Hitman 3 - save $20 now 19.99

Hitman 3 - save $20 now 19.99
Pocket-lint best games deals for cyber monday gaming bargains galore photo 5

Nintendo Switch Black Friday games deals

If you're already got a device or know someone who has that would like some new games for Christmas, then this might be the perfect time to snap up a bargain.  We'll be updating this whenever we find a Switch bargain.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - save $31 now $20.95

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - save $31 now $20.95

Mario and Rabbids universes collide in a game that won over 50 awards. Now one of the best Mario games on switch is available with a Black Friday discount! 

Paper Mario: The Origami King - save $20 now $39.99

Paper Mario: The Origami King - save $20 now $39.99

Unfold a Mario adventure on Switch without breaking the bank. 

Pocket-lint best games deals for cyber monday gaming bargains galore photo 7

PC gaming Black Friday deals

There will be plenty of games bargains for PC gamers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check back to see the latest deals as we'll be updating this regularly. 

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - now $25

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - now $25

Grab a decent saving on one of the best Assassin's Creed games to date. 

Save $20 on Deathloop

Save $20 on Deathloop

We thought that Deathloop was a real gem of a game when we reviewed it and now it's even more appealing thanks to this Black Friday discount. 

Best UK Black Friday game deals

Pocket-lint best games deals for cyber monday gaming bargains galore photo 8

PlayStation Black Friday games deals

In search of a brilliant bargain on PlayStation games? We've been on the hunt and have found some great deals you're bound to love. 

Borderlands 3 - now £7.99

Borderlands 3 - now £7.99

"The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customisation."

Lego DC Super-Villains for £12.85

Lego DC Super-Villains for £12.85

Isn't it boring playing the superhero all the time? Now you can play through an entirely Lego-themed game as a super-villain instead. Choose from The Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, Deathstroke and more.

The Division 2 Limited edition for £8.99

The Division 2 Limited edition for £8.99

Another classic Tom Clancy game that's brilliant fun to play with friends, even more so with a discount. 

Assassins Creed Odyssey for just £14.49

Assassins Creed Odyssey for just £14.49

 A fantastically huge adventure in the Assassin's Creed universe but with a tiny pricetag for Black Friday.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for £14.40

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for £14.40

Take to the skies in the latest of the Ace Combat games. 

Watch Dogs Legion - save £7.99, now £16.99

Watch Dogs Legion - save £7.99, now £16.99

The lastest in the Watch Dogs franchise is now an absolute bargain thanks to this Black Friday deal. 

Pocket-lint best games deals for cyber monday gaming bargains galore photo 9

Xbox Black Friday games deals

We've been keeping an eye out for the best Xbox games bargains and have stumbled across a few good ones:

Chivalry 2 Day One Edition - save 45% now £13.85

Chivalry 2 Day One Edition - save 45% now £13.85

Glorious and gruesome medieval warfare and blood-curdling battles on your Xbox. We thoroughly love this game and you will too. 