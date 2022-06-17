(Pocket-lint) - Amazon announced on Thursday when it will hold Prime Day, its annual sale extravaganza, this summer. As part of its announcement, Amazon revealed Prime members who use Prime Gaming will be able to claim more than 30 free games, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition, during Prime Day 2022.
How to claim a free game on Prime Day
It's easy! During Prime Day, go to this page and click the claim button on agame you wish to try. They will all be free with your Prime membership.
squirrel_widget_157589
Which games can you get for free?
There are over 30 free games available on Prime Day 2022. Here is the full list of titles that you can expect to see:
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- GRID Legends
- Need for Speed Heat
- Star Wars Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Republic Commando
- Second Ninja X
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- Addling Adventures
- Bang Bang Racing
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Death Squared
- Fatal Fury Special
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Viral
- HUE
- Manual Samuel
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Unit
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Puzzle of the Year - 10 Pack
- Rain World
- Road Trip - 3 Pack
- Samurai Shodown II
- Serial Cleaner
- The Crow’s Eye
- The Darkside Detective
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
When will the free games be valuable?
Based on the official blog post, it sounds like the free games will get a rollout starting around Prime Day 2022.
When is Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is from 12 July to 13 July 2022 - which means it will run for a full 48 hours.
What will be discounted on Prime Day?
Amazon has already confirmed that it's going to be offering up to 55 per cent off many of its own devices starting on 21 June. We will bring you all the best deals and discounts, with a dedicated hub for readers in the UK here and a hub for readers in the US here.
Want to know more?
See Pocket-lint's Prime Day hub for the latest deals and early deals.