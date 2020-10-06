(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day might be the ideal excuse to splash some cash if you've been saving your pennies for a bit of a PC gaming bargain. Various peripherals are available at a discounted price for your enjoyment.

We've been combing through the deals and have found some pretty awesome gaming gear bargains worth snapping up.

Grab yourself some hefty discounts on keyboards, headsets, mice and more.

Some of the deals may be Lightning Deals, which means they are available for a short time at any point during Prime Day.

If you're a US reader and a PC gamer, don't miss out on these bargains.

• SteelSeries Arctis 7 (2019 edition) wireless gaming headset - save 33 per cent, was $149.99, now $125: The Arctis 7 is another solid gaming headset from SteelSeries and if you can't quite stretch to the Pro but want a capable DTS Headphone:X v.2 compatible wireless headset then this might well be it. See the Arctis 7 on Amazon.

• Logitech G635 DTS:X 7.1 Lightsync gaming headset - save 17 per cent, was $139.99, now $99.99: A large, comfortable and snazzy gaming headset from Logitech with powerful drivers and Lightsync capabilities. See this deal on Amazon.

• Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum - save 67 per cent, was $149.99, now $105: A gaming headset that boasts both Dolby and DTS surround sound options as well as a funky RGB lighting scheme for a great price this Prime Day. View this deal here.

• SteelSeries Sensei 310 gaming mouse - save 6 per cent, was $49.99, now $46.99: A small saving on a tiny but powerful gaming mouse with 12,000 DPI, RGB lighting and an ambidextrous design. Click to see this deal on Amazon.

• Corsair M65 Elite RGB gaming mouse - save 10 per cent, was $59.99, now $53.99: Sporting a 18,000 DPI sensor, adjustable weighting options and eight programmable buttons, the M65 is a perfect FPS mouse. It's also on offer this Prime Day. See the Corsair M65 deal here.

• Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse - save 45 per cent, was $99.99, now $74: Interchangeable side grips with different button combinations make this an interesting mouse. Even more so with 12 possible button combinations. See this Razer deal on Amazon.

• Corsair K95 Platinum RGB XT gaming keyboard - save 10 per cent, was $199.99, now $179.99: In our mind, this is one of the best gaming keyboards money can buy and now it's discounted for Prime Day. See this deal on Amazon.

• Razer Ornata gaming keyboard - was $98.66, now $79.99: A mecha-membrane style keyboard from Razer with a plush comfortable wrist rest. See this offer here.

• Razer BlackWidow X Chroma mechanical gaming keyboard - save 40 per cent, was $149.99 now $129.99: an awesomely cool looking keyboard from Razer with a stylish white finish that we utterly loved when we tested it. See this deal on Amazon.

There are numerous different deals today for PC gamers, including bargains on mice, keyboards, microphones and headsets. Keep scrolling to see all the deals we've found.

• Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset - save 36 per cent, was £99.99, now £77.78: V2 of the Kraken was one of our favourite gaming headsets and this one supports THX Spatial Surround sound too. It also has cooling gel-infused ear cushions for long-lasting comfort. See the Kraken gaming headset here.

• HyperX Cloud Alpha - save 11 per cent, was £89.99, now £79.99: The highly thought of Cloud Alphas might only have a small discount, but they're still worth every penny. See the offer here on Amazon.

• Corsair K95 Platinum RGB gaming keyboard - save 32 per cent, was £184.99, now £149.99: One of our favourite gaming keyboards and Corsair's previous flagship mechanical keyboard is on offer for Prime Day. Grab it here.

• Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB gaming keyboard - save 19 per cent, was £153.99, now £129.95: The second version of an awesome gaming keyboard from Corsair is now on offer for a brilliant price this Amazon Prime day. See the offer on Amazon.

• Corsair K65 Rapidfire RGB gaming keyboard - save 8 per cent, was £129.99, now £118.99: A brilliant rapid-fire gaming keyboard from Corsair with textured keycaps, vibrant RGB lighting and more. Click to see this deal on Amazon.

• Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard - save 32 per cent, was £179.99 now £104.99: This keyboard from Razer is the cheapest it has been since January. Click to see on Amazon.

• Razer Mamba Mouse and Firefly Gaming Surface HyperFlux Bundle - save 33 per cent, was £249, now £197.42: This deal might still seem fairly pricey, but that's because it's high-end gear and a bundle that keeps you gaming on and on with a wireless mouse that essentially never needs charging. Click to see the offer on Amazon.

• Razer Raiju Tournament Edition wireless/wired gaming controller - save 32 per cent, was £149.99 now £100: Don't be fooled by the PS logo on this controller. It also works with PC and features an awesome Razer aesthetic. View this controller bargain on Amazon.

