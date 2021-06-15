(Pocket-lint) - Gaming accessories can be a great way to level up your experience, whether you're a console player or a PC enthusiast, but they can often be pretty pricey, especially if you're looking for the best of the best.

Thankfully, sales events like Amazon Prime Day always offer up some great discounts in this area. Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusive for Prime members, but if you're not in that camp you can always sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to tget in on the action. There's nothing forcing you to continue the membership, either, so you can cancel whenever you like. Read more about the benefits in the UK here and in the US here.

Here you'll find a selection of the best gaming accessory deals we clap eyes on throughout Prime Day 2021, across a range of platforms, for both the UK and US. We'll continually update the list with any deals that go live, and there are already some impressive discounts to check out ahead of the actual days themselves.

• SteelSeries Arctis 1 gaming headset - save 18%, now £81.98: You can plug this headset into your Switch via USB-C and use it wirelessly with other devices. View the SteelSeries Arctis 1 gaming headset deal

• HyperX QuadCast streaming microphone - save 26%, now £89.00: This microphone from HyperX is a great addition to any streaming setup and also ideal for beginners. View the HyperX QuadCast microphone deal

• Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset - save 50%, now £14.99: A solid affordable wired headset that'll work with any console you've got. View the Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset deal

• Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse - save 37%, now £21.99: This is a really excellent gaming mouse for a seriously reasonable price. View the Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse deal

• Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse - save 30%, now $48.99: One of the world's most popular gaming mice for a reason. See the Razer gaming mouse deal

• SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset - save 9%, now $136.96: A modest discount on one of our favourite gaming headsets. View the Steelseries Arctis 7 headset deal

Below are quick links straight to our central deals pages, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.