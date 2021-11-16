Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

WD_Black Game Drives hugely discounted with both PC and console drive savings

(Pocket-lint) - If you are a serious gamer and want to add a significant amount of extra storage to your PC or console, Amazon and WD have a great selection of offers for you as part of Black Friday.

There are multiple storage capacities on offer, going all the way up to 12TB, with a couple also officially licensed by Xbox to match the design of an Xbox One S or One X.

US WD_Black deals

There are a number of different deals on WD_Black storage for the Black Friday period. Some significant discounts to improve the size of your game library. 

WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive - save $20, now $129.99

WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive - save $20, now $129.99

This is an external portable drive that works with Playstation, Xbox, PC, & Mac. It's now discounted for Black Friday with $20 off the usual price. 

WD_Black 4TB internal drive

WD_Black 4TB internal drive

If capacity matters more than speed and you want a nice saving then this 4TB drive is worth a look. Save $65 on this internal HDD which is now $124.99.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 - save $65 now $164.99

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 - save $65 now $164.99

If speed is the name of the game, the SN850 is a brilliant choice with up to 7,000MB/s read speed and a $65 discount for Black Friday. 

WD_BLACK 1TB SN750 NVMe - save $140 now $109.99

WD_BLACK 1TB SN750 NVMe - save $140 now $109.99

The SN750 isn't as fast as the SN850 but that also means it's more affordable but still gives you a great experience. All this for $109.99. 

UK WD_Black deals

Gamers from UK shores can also snap up a bargain this Black Friday with a number of deals on offer. 

WD_BLACK SN750 SE 1TB NVMe - save £75 now £119.99

WD_BLACK SN750 SE 1TB NVMe - save £75 now £119.99

This special edition of the SN750 is a great choice if you want a fast drive and a free copy of the new Battlefield, all for a tasty price. Save £75 this Black Friday. 

WD_BLACK P10 2TB Game Drive - save £30, now £59.99

WD_BLACK P10 2TB Game Drive - save £30, now £59.99

A great way to expand your game library without paying a fortune. This external drive is also easy to use and you can save £30 on it now. 

WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe - save £33 now £183

WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe - save £33 now £183

This SN850 drive comes with a Black Ops theme and special bonuses as well as a £33 discount for Black Friday. 

WD_BLACK D10 12TB Game Drive - save £77 now £233.99

WD_BLACK D10 12TB Game Drive - save £77 now £233.99

If you're an Xbox gamer and have a massive library then this external drive is very appealing. Especially with a £77 discount! 

Writing by Rik Henderson. Editing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 29 November 2019.
