(Pocket-lint) - If you are a serious gamer and want to add a significant amount of extra storage to your PC or console, Amazon and WD have a great selection of offers for you as part of Black Friday.

There are multiple storage capacities on offer, going all the way up to 12TB, with a couple also officially licensed by Xbox to match the design of an Xbox One S or One X.

US WD_Black deals

There are a number of different deals on WD_Black storage for the Black Friday period. Some significant discounts to improve the size of your game library.

WD_Black 4TB internal drive If capacity matters more than speed and you want a nice saving then this 4TB drive is worth a look. Save $65 on this internal HDD which is now $124.99. View offer

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 - save $65 now $164.99 If speed is the name of the game, the SN850 is a brilliant choice with up to 7,000MB/s read speed and a $65 discount for Black Friday. View offer

UK WD_Black deals

Gamers from UK shores can also snap up a bargain this Black Friday with a number of deals on offer.

WD_BLACK SN750 SE 1TB NVMe - save £75 now £119.99 This special edition of the SN750 is a great choice if you want a fast drive and a free copy of the new Battlefield, all for a tasty price. Save £75 this Black Friday. View offer

