If you bought the digital copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 for your PS4 or Xbox One you'll have realised that even if you have a 1TB model of either, a larger portion of the hard drive is now taken up by the one game.

And with many games, even disc copies, needing similar HDD space, the only real answer is to expand the storage. Thankfully, both have the ability to use USB 3.0 external drives for game installs and more. And, as part of its Black Friday sales period, Amazon is offering some great deals on Western Digital external drives that can add up to 3TB of additional storage.

The WD My Passport Ultra works on both PS4 and Xbox One (or PC if you so desire) and even looks the part, with its two tone case. It is available in white and gold and with 3TB of space for just £81.99 - a saving of £42.

Or you can opt for the black and grey version, also with 3TB for £81.99.

All of these deals finish at the end of play on 30 November, so you had better get your skates on.

You can find all our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in a handy round-up here.