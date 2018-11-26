Best games deals for Cyber Monday 2018: Gaming bargains galore

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are a great way to grab a bargain before Christmas, whether shopping for yourself or your loved ones.

With deals on games, fantastic bundle bargains to be had and offers on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games this is a great time to shop.

We'll be covering all the best games deals and updating this article regularly, so be sure to check back to see the best offers around.

Below are quick links straight to the Cyber Monday deals pages for the top retailers, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.

In search of a brilliant bargain on PS4 games? We've been on the hunt and have found some great deals you're bound to love.

• Red Dead Redemption 2 with SteelBook: Save £10, now £49.99: Don your cowboy hat and begin an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age with one of the most popular and fastest selling games of all time. Click to see the deal on Amazon.

• Battlefield V + Assassins Creed Odyssey bundle: Just £60: Why buy just one game when you can buy two great games together? Brand new games to boot! Click to see this offer at Amazon.

• Marvel's Spider-Man: Save £21, now £28.99: The long-awaited open-world Spider-Man game is here and doesn't disappoint, especially at this price! Click to view this offer on Argos.

• Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Save £13, now £36.99: "..the deepest and most tactical multiplayer experience ever" with a healthy dose of Blackout - an all-new Battle Royale-inspired mode that Call of Duty players are loving. Click to see this offer at Argos.

• Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Save £18, now just £29.99: Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is the biggest game in the franchise and the most in-depth yet. It's also discounted just for Black Friday. Grab a bargain at Argos.

• Assassin's Creed Origins: Now £21.99: If you thought you had been falling out of love with the Assassin's Creed games, Origins will restore your faith. It's sublime. Click to see the deal at Argos.

• Fallout 76 Special edition: Just £32.99: An online outing in the Fallout universe that's not only brand new, but also on offer. Click to see the offer on Amazon.

• Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Save £24, now £24: We found this game to be the best Tomb Raider for years, largely thanks to an expansive open-world map and clever, convoluted puzzles in the many underground tombs that you'll discover. It's now heavily discounted despite only releasing in September. Click to see the offer on Amazon.

• Shadow of the Colossus: Just £17.53: A mystical game of adventure and gigantic beasts, now available for a low price. Click to view this offer on Amazon.

• Destiny 2: Save £50, now just £4.99: A game we dubbed "The perfect blend of MMO and single-player" now available at a rock bottom price thanks to this brilliant Black Friday bargain. Click to view the offer on Zavvi.

• Destiny 2: The Forsaken Legendary Collection Limited Edition with Bonus Digital Content + Collectors Items: Now £21.99: The base games and all the expansions for a bargain price. The perfect Christmas gift for someone or a treat for yourself. View the offer on Amazon.

• Heavy Rain & Beyond Two Souls Collection: Save £15, now £15.85: Two classic PS4 games at a bargain price. Click to see the offer at ShopTo.

• FIFA 19: Now £34: The newest FIFA available with a special discount in time for Black Friday. Click to see the offer on Amazon.

• PES 2019: Save £25, now £24.85: If Pro Evolution Soccer is more your bag then great news, this game is on sale too. Click to see the offer at Base.

• Dark Souls Remastered: Save £16.30, now £23.69: Renowned for being the toughest epic fantasy series to play, Dark Souls Remastered is a great bargain in time for Christmas. View the offer on Base.

• Monster Hunter World: Save £48, now £21.85: This game is an endearing, addictive hunting sim shot through with subtleties, set in a startlingly sophisticated open world. We loved it when it first released and at this price it's not to be missed! Click to see the deal at Base.

• Tekken 7: Save £30, now £19.85: The seventh outing to the classic fighting series. Tekken fans will love this game and the bargain price it's available at. See the deal at Base.

• The Crew 2: Save £15, now £19.99: A fantastic racing outing that we thought was certainly better than the last with a brilliant playground style and plenty of vehicles to mess about with. View the Crew 2 deal at Game.

• Gran Turismo Sport: Now just £12: A fantastic racing game that driving sim fans will love and now at a brilliant price too. Click to see the offer at John Lewis.

• Call of Duty WWII: £19.99 or £14.99 preowned: It might not be the latest Call of Duty game out there, but it's still a bargain at this price. Classic telling of heroism from a time of tyranny. View Call of Duty WWII deal at Game.

• Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: Save £8, now £9.99: More sinister spine-tingling horror from the Resident Evil franchise. This game is also compatible with PlayStation VR if it wasn't scary enough on the big screen. View this deal at Game here.

• Far Cry 5: Save £29, now £21: It's your job to save the citizens of Hope County, Montana where a Cult has taken over and is causing chaos across the land. One of the best shooters we've played recently and a bargain at this price. View the Far Cry 5 deal on John Lewis.

• Uncharted 4: A Thief's End: Now just £14.69: We gave Uncharted 4 the editors choice award in 2016 - saying it was not only the best in the Uncharted series, but also possibly the best PS4 game at the time. Now it's a steal at this price. Click to see the offer on Base.

• Uncharted Collection: Now £13.85: The first three Uncharted games in a single collection for a rock bottom price. Even Nathan Drake himself wouldn't miss this bargain. View the offer here on Base.

• Uncharted: the Lost Legacy: Save £12, now £12.99: The first standalone adventure in the franchise led by fan-favourite character, Chloe Frazer. Click to view this deal on Argos.

• Batman Arkham Knight: Now £11.85: One of our recommended games of 2015, Batman Arkham Knight is a classic Batman outing and the third game from Rocksteady. Well worth picking up at this price. See this deal here on Base.

• We Happy Few: Half price, now £19.99: An action adventure game set in a drug-fuelled alternative version of 1960s England. Each playthrough is apparently unique and certainly interesting. A fantastic price for a game that only released in August. View the offer here on Argos.

• Shadow Tactics: Save £5, now £9.99: A fantastically hardcore tactical stealth game set in Japan around the Edo period. This game includes five different characters to play with and plenty of fun to be had with strategy and stealth to keep you occupied for hours. Click to see this deal at Game.

• Watch Dogs: Now £7.75 new or £6.99 pre-owned: The original Watch Dogs for a bargain basement price. Enter the world of the hacker as Aiden Pierce and shape the world around you with every action. Click to view the offer on Game.

• Project Cars 2: Now just £15.99: We were fans of Project Cars 2 when we played it for review - "Casual gamers look elsewhere, but for the everyone else Project Cars 2 is a must-buy." Click to see the offer on Zavvi.

• Bloodborne: Save £32, now £22.09: The first truly compelling PlayStation 4 exclusive from 2015. A hard, weird and magnificent game that we loved. Are you up for the challenge? Click to see this offer on Base.

• NBA 2K19: Now £24.99: NBA 2K19 is the latest attempt to push limits of gaming by bringing you one step closer to real-life basketball excitement and culture. Click to see the deal on Amazon.

• The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition: Just £17.16 When we reviewed The Witcher 3 in 2015 we said "Role-playing games don't come better than this: The Witcher 3 is the finest example of an RPG that will grace new-gen consoles and PC in 2015." and that still holds true. Now it's a total bargain. Click to see the deal on Amazon.

• Middle-Earth: Shadow of War - including 'Forge Your Army' DLC: Save £48, now £11.85: The sequel to the critically-acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and an award-winning game that we loved. Click to see the offer at Base.

• Mass Effect Andromeda: Save £47, now £7.99: Bioware has exhibited a fine mastery over storytelling many times in the past and does so again here. Click here to see this deal at Zavvi.

We've been keeping an eye out for the best Xbox One games bargains and have stumbled across a few good ones:

• Red Dead Redemption 2 with SteelBook: Save £10, now £49.99: Don your cowboy hat and begin an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age with one of the most popular and fastest selling games of all time. Click to see the deal on Amazon.

• The Surge: Save £34.14, now £5.85: A fantastic RPG shooter based in a heavily dystopian future. Now available at a great price. Click to see this deal at Base.

• Fallout 76 Special edition: Just £32.99: An online outing in the Fallout universe that's not only brand new, but also on offer. Click to see the offer on Amazon.

• Battlefield V + Assassins Creed Odyssey bundle: Just £60: Why buy just one game when you can buy two great games together? Brand new games to boot! Click to see this offer at Amazon.

• Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Save £18, now just £29.99: Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is the biggest game in the franchise and the most in-depth yet. It's also discounted just for Black Friday. Grab a bargain at Argos.

• Assassin's Creed Origins: Now £21.99: If you thought you had been falling out of love with the Assassin's Creed games, Origins will restore your faith. It's sublime. Click to see the deal at Argos.

• F1 2018 Standard Edition: Now just £24.85: The official game of the championship with 21 circuits to play with all the teams and drivers to play with. Click to see this offer on eBay.

• Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Save £13, now £36.99: The latest and greatest Call of Duty game with all-new Battle Royale mode included as standard. Click to see this offer at Argos.

• Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Save £24, now £24: We found this game to be the best Tomb Raider for years, largely thanks to an expansive open-world map and clever, convoluted puzzles in the many underground tombs that you'll discover. It's now heavily discounted despite only releasing in September. Click to see the offer on Amazon.

• Destiny 2: The Forsaken Legendary Collection Limited Edition with Bonus Digital Content + Collectors Items: Now £22.99: The base games and all the expansions for a bargain price. The perfect Christmas gift for someone or a treat for yourself. View the offer on Amazon.

• FIFA 19: Now £34: The newest FIFA available with a special discount in time for Black Friday. Click to see the offer on Amazon.

•Shenmue I and II: Now £15.99: SEGA's most requested re-release of all time finally comes to a new generation on Xbox One. See this deal on Amazon.

•The Crew 2: Save £15, now £19.99: Ubisoft's second outing with The Crew is a real corker. Open world high-octane racing in boats, planes and automobiles. View the Crew 2 deal at Game.

• Forza Horizon 4: Save £14, now £26.99: It would be near impossible to list all the things and features we like about Forza Horizon 4 and now we'd have to add the price to that list. Click to see the deal on eBay.

• State of Decay 2: Now £17.49: State of Decay 2 is certainly one of the most seductive zombie-filled game-world we've ever played. It's also brilliantly priced now so well worth picking up. View this deal on Amazon.

• State of Decay Year-One Survival edition: Just £5 with Xbox Live Gold: The original State of Decay is a cracking game and it's packed full of zombie-slaying fun. Now you can get it for just £5 as well! Click to see the deal on Microsoft.

• Shadow Tactics: Save £5, now £9.99: Feudal Japan certainly makes for an interesting playground. Employ stealth and shadow tactics to defeat your enemies as you make your way through beautiful ancient lands. Click to see this deal at Game.

• The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: Just £12.50 with Xbox Live Gold: When we reviewed The Witcher 3 in 2015 we said "Role-playing games don't come better than this: The Witcher 3 is the finest example of an RPG that will grace new-gen consoles and PC in 2015." and that still holds true. Now it's a total bargain. Click to see the deal on Microsoft.

• The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition: Just £13.49: The glorious base game with all additional content released since it first launched including all the expansions and over 50 hours of extra gameplay. Click to see the deal on Amazon.

• Batman: Arkham Knight Premium edition: Just £10 with Xbox Live Gold: The fantastic main game and the season pass for a fantastic low price. Click to see this deal on Microsoft.

• Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition: £3.60 with Xbox Live Gold, was £23.99: The Definitive Edition of the critically-acclaimed, award-winning open-world action adventure, re-mastered for Xbox One. We love the original version when it was released. Remastered at this price it's a total bargain. View the offer on Microsoft.

• The Evil Within 2: Now just £9.99: A unique blend of psychological thrills and true survival horror.Not for the faint-hearted. Click to see the deal on Amazon.

• Rainbow Six Siege: Now just £14.99: Master the art of destruction and intense close quarter battles in the game loved by professional eSports players and sofa gamers alike. Click to see this offer at Argos.

• Project Cars 2: Now just £12.45: A fine-tuned racing sim designed to deliver the "Ultimate Driver Journey" with high-octane thrills. Click to see the offer on Amazon.

• PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS: Save £8, now £16.99: Seen by some as the ultimate Battle Royale style shooter, with 100 players battling it out against each other in a struggle for survival. Only one player (or team) can be the winner. Click to view the offer on Game.

• Wolfenstein II The New Colossus: Now £14.99: The latest Wolfenstein outing - expect plenty of Nazis, bloodshed and bad-assery. Click to see the offer on Game.

• WWE 2K19: Save £23, now £24.99: The latest and greatest WWE game featuring cover Superstar AJ Styles and all your WWE superstars and wrestling legends. Click to see the offer on Game.

• NBA 2K19: Now £24.99: NBA 2K19 is the latest attempt to push limits of gaming by bringing you one step closer to real-life basketball excitement and culture. Click to see the deal on Amazon.

As well as looking out for fantastic Nintendo Switch bundles, we've been keeping an eye out for games too. So if you're already got a device or know someone who has that would like some new games for Christmas, then this might be the perfect time to snap up a bargain.

• Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Save £8, was £41.99: More characters and courses from the classic Mario Kart franchise. This game has old favourites and new challenges too - View the Super Mario Kart 8 deal on Currys PC World.

• Super Mario Party and neon joy-con twin pack: Now £89.99: A limited edition bundle that includes not only the amazing Super Mario Party but also a pair of neon green/neon pink Joy-Con controllers. Fantastic fun at a great price. See the deal at Very here.

• Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold: Save £17, now £25.99: The ultimate version of the game with all your favourite Super Mario characters on Nintendo Switch. Click to view the deal on eBay.

• LA Noire: Now £12.99: The fantastic detective game set in LA during the 1940s made its way to Nintendo Switch in 2017 and is now a very reasonable price in time for Christmas. View the LA Noire deal at Argos here.

• Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection: Save £17.14, now £22.85: Celebrate 30 years of Street Fighter with this brilliant collection now available on Nintendo Switch at a fantastic price. See the offer here at Base.

• FIFA 19: Save £18, now £29.99: The brand new FIFA 19 is available with a Black Friday discount especially for Switch and football fans will love it. Click to view this offer on Argos.

• South Park: The Fractured But Whole: Half price, now £17.99: From the creators of South Park comes the sequel to the award-winning South Park: The Stick of Truth. Now on Nintendo Switch at a fantastic price. Click to see this offer on Argos.

• Payday 2: Save £9, now £23.99: All the fun of co-op bank heists and armed robbery from the comfort of your Nintendo Switch. Click to see this offer at Argos.

• Switch LEGO Ninjago The Movie: The Game: Save £14, now £25.99: Play the action-packed movie in game form on the Nintendo Switch. Available at a fantastic price in time for Christmas. Click to see this offer on Very.

• WWE 2K19: Save £10, now £19.99: The Switch version of latest WWE game featuring all your WWE superstars and wrestling legends. Click to see the offer at Very.

• Diablo Eternal Collection: Now £32.99: "Diablo III, the Reaper of Souls expansion, and the Rise of the Necromancer pack are all part of the Eternal Collection: seven classes, five acts, and seasons’ worth of demon-smashing." Click to see this offer on Amazon.

There are plenty of games bargains for PC gamers too:

• Hitman 2: Save £9, now £35.99 (save another 10% with the code BLACKFRIDAY10): We found Hitman 2 to be an utterly sublime stealth game with everything you know and love from previous games with added size and replayability. Click to see this offer at Fanatical.

• Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Half price, now £22.50: The PC version of the latest Tomb Raider game is now half price. The best game in the series, now at a bargain basement price. Click to see the offer on Green Man Gaming.

• Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration: Save £31, now £8: If you want to complete your Tomb Raider collection you can get the previous game for a bargain price too. Click to see the offer on Green Man Gaming.

• Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Save £17, now just £32.49: Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is the biggest game in the franchise and the most in-depth yet. It's also discounted just for Black Friday. Grab a bargain at Green Man Gaming.

• BioShock: The Collection: Save £30 now £9.99: The ultimate collection with Bioshock, Bioshock 2, Bioshock Infinite and more. All for a low price for Black Friday. Click to see this offer at Fantatical.

• PREY: Save £5, now £7.99: We loved Prey when we first tried it out last year. "Prey is a classy, absorbing, intelligent and technically accomplished addition to the world of sci-fi that games, films and literature have built over the decades. If you're into sci-fi, it's a must-buy." Click to see this deal at Game.

• PREY Mooncrash DLC - Save £6, now £6.50: This expansion adds more content to the original based-based action adventure with some differences which breathes new life into an already awesome game. Click to see the deal at Green Man Gaming.

• No Man's Sky: Save 19.99, now £20: Since the Next update, No Man's Sky has seen a resurgence in interest and for good reason. It's an incredible game where you get to explore no less than 18 quintillion planets. Building bases, purchase a massive fleet, explore the universe. Endless hours of fun. Click to see this offer on Green Man Gaming.

• Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition: Save £23.99, now £16: Return to the Wasteland with Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition. Fallout 76 might have fans divided but Fallout 4 received high praise and is now incredibly priced. Click to see this offer at Green Man Gaming.

• The Crew 2: Save £29.99, now £20: A PC version of the game we thought to be a fantastic racing outing with plenty of vehicles to mess about in. Click to see this deal at Green Man Gaming.

• Just Cause 3: Now just £5.40: There's only a matter of days to wait for Just Cause 4 and we can't wait. But in the meantime, Just Cause 3 is heavily discounted. So why not get your Rico Rodriguez fix now? Click to see this offer on Green Man Gaming.

• Thief: Save £14.99, now just £5: Become the master thief, sneaking in the shadows and looting until your heart is content. A modern reboot of a classic series. At this price it's a steal Garrett would be proud of. View this deal at Green Man Gaming.

• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Save £22, now £11.90: It might be three years old now, but Rainbow Six Siege is getting regular updates and has no shortage of players or fans. If you love tactical shooters, you'll love this. Click to see this deal at Green Man Gaming.

• Mafia III: Save £26, now £8.75: Jump into the shoes of Lincoln Clay, a veteran of the Vietnam war who's returned home and is on a journey to escape his criminal past. Click to see this offer on Game.

• GTA V: Save £8.50, now £16.49: GTA V is the best Grand Theft Auto game to date. There, we said it. And we're dead sure of it too. It's even better now it's at this low price for Black Friday. Click to see this deal at Game.

• Dishonored 2: Save £20, now £9.89: "One of the finest stealth games ever made" - a wonderfully intelligent game with fabulous art-direction, a challenging gameplay experience and plenty of replayability. Click to see the offer at Fanatical.

• Dishonored: Death of the Outsider: Save £10.40, now £9.59: This is a standalone expansion for the steampunk stealth-em-up Dishonored which revisits Karnaka in prequel style with you playing as Billie Lurk. Click to see this deal at Fanatical.

• Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition: Save £24 now £15.99: The sequel to the critically-acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and an award-winning game that we loved. The definitive edition includes all the downloadable content, now at a fantastic price. Click to see the offer at Fanatical.

• Surviving Mars: Save £11.88, now £15.11: Stake your claim on the Red Planet by building colonies and trying to survive. Click to see this deal on Fanatical.

• Two Point Hospital: Save £5.25, now £19.74: Imagine how fantastic Theme Hospital would be with modern graphics and gaming mechanics. Wonder no more, because Two Point Hospital is here to fill the void that Theme Hospital left. It's also incredibly cheap for Black Friday. Click to see the offer at Fanatical.

• Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition: Save £16, now £3.99: New Castlevania, with all the expansions too for a fantastic price. Click to see this deal at Fanatical.

• Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: Save £26, now £13.20: The latest Wolfenstein outing - expect plenty of Nazis, bloodshed and bad-assery. Click to see the deal at Green Man Gaming.

• Arizona Sunshine: Save £14.99, now £15: A brilliantly crafted VR game that we thoroughly enjoyed playing with friends. Compatible with both Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, Arizona Sunshine is now a bargain. Click to see the offer at Green Man Gaming.

• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR: Save £19.99, now £20: Before you dismiss it as yet another version of Skyrim, you need to know this is gold in VR. Moddable, beautiful and all in glorious first-person virtual reality. Slaying dragons has never been this good. Click to see the offer at Green Man Gaming.

• Doom VFR: Save £9.99, now £10: Doom has been reimagined for VR and it's magnificent. Battle the demons of hell and try to survive the onslaught while making full use of the classic Doom weapon loadout. Click to see the offer at Green Man Gaming.