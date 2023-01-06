Best free games on Xbox Series X/S 2023: Free-to-play fun

(Pocket-lint) - Free is the best price of all, if you can swing it, and while gaming without paying used to mean enduring low-quality flash games on a web browser, you can now find all sorts of incredible experiences that are free-to-play.

The Xbox Series X and S play host to plenty of these, so if you're looking to get some fun Xbox gaming under your belt but need to stick to free games for whatever reason, we've gathered the very best options for you right here.

Of course, we've also got guides to a range of genres for those who are happy to potentially buy full games, so check those out in the table below, too.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty has stepped onto new-generation hardware fully with Warzone 2.0 which is a major upgrade visually and in terms of performance compared to the original Warzone. It's a brilliant battle royale game that demands careful planning and tactical movement around its map.

The new DMZ mode offers a big change of pace with AI enemies and extractions to run for, making for a more varied package than before, and it's all free to play.

Fortnite

The behemoth that is Fortnite shows no signs of slowing down, and if you play it for a few hours you'll soon see that it deserves most of its following. This is a slick and gorgeous shooter with so many tie-in cosmetics it'll blow your mind.

It's also more beautiful than ever on Series X and S thanks to new lighting and detail added in a recent update, while no-build modes mean you don't have to learn its complicated building system unless you want to.

Rocket League

A brilliant physics-based spin on football that places you inside a rocket-propelled car and lets you loose in an arena, Rocket League is super compelling. It's really easy to pick up and learn, and immediately satisfying, too.

Its skill ceiling, though, is wildly high, and you'll soon see that you need to play and practise a lot to start climbing its extensive leaderboards and ranking system. This is a slow burn but, like the best sports, it's fun to play at any level.

Overwatch 2

Blizzard has taken Overwatch free to play with this sequel, and while it doesn't feel exactly like a whole new game, the fact that it's free makes it way easier to get new players started without any investment.

It's a shooter with objective-based modes where two teams of five players duke it out, and there are so many tactical possibilities that once you start to think of team combos you'll already be practically addicted to the game.

Multiversus

Another game that proves you can find free titles that aren't shooters is Multiversus, which offers a Smash Bros-style brawler featuring a wide roster of characters from the many worlds of Warner Bros.

This makes for a really fun and eclectic cast for you to get to know, each with their own moves and playstyles. Once you find a couple that you enjoy playing with, you'll be off to the races.

Destiny 2

The massive world of Destiny changed to a free-to-play structure a couple of years ago, and it's all the healthier for it - you can now try out a host of quests and areas without paying any money at all.

Compared to some of the other games on this list, you will have to buy a fairly chunky expansion after a relatively short span of hours in order to have the most fun, but you can get a lot done without paying and it's shooting of the highest quality.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.