These games will transport you to new locations and worlds.

We adore role-playing games - titles that let us explore not just fresh new worlds but also meet new characters, including the chance to shape our own player character as we experience the story and plot, in their shoes.

The Xbox Series X and Series S, thanks to extensive backward compatibility and a growing native library, offer a huge range of amazing RPGs and we've gathered the very best for you to check out right here.

What are the best RPGs on Xbox Series X and S?

Elden Ring Disco Elysium The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Mass Effect Legendary Edition Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Tales of Arise Persona 5 Royal Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Elden Ring

SQUIRREL_6607246

Disco Elysium

SQUIRREL_6523798

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

SQUIRREL_175981

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

SQUIRREL_4148962

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

SQUIRREL_306507

Tales of Arise

SQUIRREL_6118832

Persona 5 Royal

SQUIRREL_12864945

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

SQUIRREL_6540250

Elden Ring Masterful world 10.0 / 10 An amazing open-world reinvents the Souls formula to stunning effect.

SQUIRREL_178110





For

Amazing world

So much to see

Open-ended objectives

Against

Doesn't hold your hand

Very challenging

FromSoftware's latest RPG is a stone-cold masterpiece that absolutely sings on next-gen hardware, with way quicker loading times and smoother frame rates. You'll explore a terrifying, ridiculously detailed and varied map over many hours.

It's tough as nails, and you might find it a little unforgiving at times (okay, all the time), but when you stick with it and make hard-fought progress it offers a level of reward that few games can match. A genuine must-play.

ZA/UM Disco Elysium Stunning writing The best writing we've ever come across in a videogame, bar none.

SQUIRREL_6523798





For

Superb writing

Amazing humour

Moments of profundity

Against

Too wordy for some!

If you prefer your RPGs to be heavy on the story side of things, and want a game that really adapts to your approach and lets you do things the way you want to, Disco Elysium is like mana from heaven. It's written to an unbelievably high standard.

Playing a deadbeat, failing police investigator, you've got a crime to solve and not long to do it. The real star, though, is its stunning dialogue, including with your own psyche in-game. This is ideal for anyone looking to be impressed by a game's intellectual scope.

CD Projekt RED / The Witcher III: Wild Hunt The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Modern classic 10.0 / 10 One of the best open-world RPGs ever crafted, with so much to do.

SQUIRREL_175981





For

Amazing open world

Great characters

Superb quests

Against

A bit overwhelming in scope

Possibly the greatest RPG of the last console generation, The Witcher 3 is a sprawling, magical story with almost endless amounts of diverting side content to explore while you make your way through its meaty main quest.

The game looks ravishing despite its age, and a new next-gen version makes things sparkle at higher resolutions, which means the Series X or S is the perfect place to give it a play through for the first or umpteenth time.

EA / BioWare Mass Effect Legendary Edition Sublime saga 9.0 / 10 This is one of gaming's great sagas, with a truly epic story told on a massive scale.

SQUIRREL_4148962





For

Amazing scale

So much story

Brilliant cast

Against

Games haven't always aged perfectly

One of the greatest stories in gaming history is repackaged and massively upgraded in this collection of all three Mass Effect games with almost all of their DLC and extras, making for a seriously monstrous amount of gaming to get through.

With memorable characters, huge choices and epic moments, though, you'll find it goes by in a blink, and we had an absolute blast reliving some of the most incredible sequences in RPG history.

Ubisoft Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Massive map 8.0 / 10 Valhalla has a massive map to explore and so much to do while you're at it.

SQUIRREL_306507





For

Masses of content

Fun story

Great DLC

Against

A little repetitive

Assassin's Creed didn't start as an RPG but at this point it might just be the biggest one on the market, with Valhalla offering up a huge map and countless activities to explore within it, plus letting you choose your dialogue and whether your Eivor is male or female.

The game looks gorgeous and plays super smoothly, and there are some great DLC packs to check out if you do manage to finish its huge main quest, which will take dozens of hours. This is a great world to sink into for some low-stress gaming.

Bandai Namco tales of arise Touching story 9.0 / 10 A touching story plays at the heart of Tales of Arise.

SQUIRREL_6118832





For

Excellent story

Fun combat

Looks fab

Against

A little grindy in places

If you want more of a JRPG, Tales of Arise is one of the first big next-gen arrivals on that front, and it looks brilliant on a new Xbox. The story it tells is one of oppression and revolt, and you'll be right at the heart of it with a cast of loveable characters.

Fighting back will involve plenty of battles, and thankfully Tales of Arise has a superb, rewarding and satisfying combat system that lets you hot-swap between powers and characters on the fly for huge damage and powerful moves.

Atlus Persona 5 Royal Excellent combat A brilliant JRPG that has absolutely loads of content for you to enjoy.

SQUIRREL_12864945





For

Amazing sense of style

Superb soundtrack

Fun story

Against

Is simply mammoth to complete

A beloved JRPG that easily has enough content to swallow you whole for a couple of months, Persona 5 Royal expands on the base game and crucially upgrades it by a big margin visually to make it sing on current-gen Xbox hardware.

This means that its superb visual style gets the crisp finish that it deserves, to go with its amazing soundtrack and innovative turn-based combat - making for a superb package that shouldn't be overlooked.

Sega Yakuza: Like a Dragon Zany fun This zany game has so much to offer and is a great turn-based RPG.

SQUIRREL_6540250





For

Turn-based combat flows well

Such a fun tone

Amazing characters

Against

Some will bounce off the tone

Staying in Japan, this brilliant entry in the long-running Yakuza series is the perfect place to jump in, thankfully. It also marks a massive change for the series, transforming it successfully into a turn-based combat game rather than a brawler.

That makes it more relaxed to play, but doesn't stop it from exploring some truly crazy depths and offering up countless amazing stories and fun side activities to try out and eventually master.

How to choose your next RPG for Xbox Series X or S

Here are some helpful FAQs to consider if you're thinking about how to pick your next role-playing game!

Have you checked Xbox Game Pass?

A key point for all Xbox gamers now is that Xbox Game Pass should always be in their minds - if you're thinking of buying a game, check if it's included in the membership service first. If so, you'll be able to play it at a lower up-front cost in most cases, and can always buy it later if you want permanent ownership.

Do you prefer combat-light games?

If you're not too keen on learning complext combat systems and working out all the best moves for yourself, you might want to read some reviews of the games you're looking at. If they make it sound combat-heavy, you might find it a a drag!

What type of story are you looking for?

Similarly, RPGs come across all different settings and types of story, so depending on your mood you might feel like a classic fantasy tale, a science fiction yarn or something from another niche, and you'll get a good sense for which games offer each from their trailers.