These are the very best shooters you'll be able to find on the latest Xbox hardware.

Shooters are entwined with the very history of gaming - whether they're third-person, first-person or arranged in any other way, we've been shooting things on home games consoles for decades at this point.

The Xbox Series X and S continue that proud tradition, in offering a wide range of top-class shooters, many of them next-gen ready but also with a huge library of backward compatible older games to explore. Here are the very best options.

What are the best shooters on Xbox Series X and S?





High on Life

This hilarious shooter will be perfect for anyone who enjoys Rick and Morty - it's from the mind of Justin Roiland, with uproarious humour and some crazy weapons to find and talk to.

Yeah, the guns talk - it's no gimmick, though, but rather a way to crowbar in a seriously funny script at basically all moments. It's not a serious shooter, but that doesn't mean it isn't loads of fun.









Metal: Hellsinger

A shooter with a difference, Metal: Hellsinger has you trying to stay on beat while you shoot, all to a lung-busting soundtrack of metal anthems. It's absolutely loads of fun, and great for leaderboard-chasers.

Plus, it's unlike anything else on this list thanks to its focus on timing and rhythm, something that feels really fresh. The story might be hard to follow, but you're not really playing it for that anyway. Best of all, it's on Game Pass!





SQUIRREL_5870449





For

Huge map

Great freedom

Simpler story

Against

A little simple

The latest Halo game brings it right into the modern world with a far more free-form design and an open-world map for you to explore at your own pace while moving through its campaign. Things are back to the series' basics, in a good way.

With the multiplayer portion of the game also available to play completely for free, it's the best package that the series has been able to offer in quite a while, and definitely a must-play for Xbox Series X or S owners.

Capcom Resident Evil Village Scary stuff 9.0 / 10

SQUIRREL_3950929





For

Looks great

Amazing action

Properly scary sequences

Against

Really gory

Resident Evil might be a horror franchise, but it's also historically featured a fair bit of shooting action, and that's no different in Village. While you'll spend a lot of your time running away from scary monstrosities of many varieties, you'll also often be able to shoot back.

There are sequences in this game that we will remember for a very, very long time, and that's testament to how deranged it gets in places. The action comes in peaks and troughs, and we think it's a superb new step for the series.

SQUIRREL_3882247





For

Amazing levels

Superb replayability

Looks brilliant

Against

Requires a bit of self-drive

The reborn Hitman series has been a total treat over the last few years, concluding with the superb third title. It offers up more intricate levels for you to work your way through, finding and eliminating your targets as seamlessly and secretively as possible.

With some truly devilish methods to discover and locations that are eye-wateringly beautiful at times, it's a playground that rewards inventiveness and new ideas. The perfect pick for anyone who wants a more cerebral shooter.

Rebellion Sniper Elite 5 Sniper's heaven 9.0 / 10

SQUIRREL_6498932





For

Amazing sniping

Huge levels

Fun emergent options

Against

Could look snazzier

If you want a little more shooting to go with your stealth, then Sniper Elite 5 is a perfect accompaniment to Hitman 3, with similarly intricate levels that unfold as you move around them, completing clandestine objectives. The real core of it all, though, is the sniping, and it's glorious again - with long-range killshots and the most in-depth X-ray camera yet for those who like some gore while they game.

It isn't necessarily the most glamourous game on this list, but Sniper Elite 5 is testament to how a series can evolve over time when a studio takes the care to slowly upgrade it iteration by iteration.

Remedy Control Paranormal action 8.0 / 10

SQUIRREL_6609798





For

Great sense of tone

So many powers to gain

Taut shooting

Against

Might be too weird for some

A shooter that comes to offer up far more than just guns by the end of its runtime, Control is a brilliant thrill-ride that sees you exploring an otherworldly government office building that's in the grips of a paranormal emergency.

You'll get a shapeshifting weapon to fight back against encroaching foes with, but the real star of the show are the powers you'll rack up over time, from telekinesis to eventually full-on flight.

SQUIRREL_148922





For

So quick and smooth

Looks great

Loads of variety in encounters

Against

Hard as nails

Very gory (unsurprisingly)

When Bethesda rebooted Doom in 2016, we didn't know just how huge a success it would have brought about. The sequel to that reboot confirms the series' place as one of the best shooter options on the market right now.

It's insanely fast and brutal, and iterates on the amazing base laid down by the first game with new combat options and enemies that are genuinely really challenging if you don't adapt to their weaknesses and strengths.

SQUIRREL_2780898





For

Taut shooting

Teamplay options

Great maps

Against

Unforgiving

If you're on the lookout for a tense multiplayer shooter where every decision you take could be the difference between success and failure for your team, Siege might be the perfect choice for you. It's a superb team shooter.

You'll fight against well-equipped enemies to rescue hostages, defuse bombs and more, choosing from a roster of operators with unique abilities. The skill ceiling is super-high and getting started can be tough, but it's definitely worth trying out.

Ubisoft Far Cry 6 Explore and shoot 10.0 / 10

SQUIRREL_4956512





For

Explosive fun

Loads of weapons

Great vehicles

Against

Quite repetitive

The latest Far Cry game looks absolutely ravishing on Microsoft's next-gen consoles, taking you to an island nation in the grips of a dictatorship and letting you loose to help burn that evil empire down.

There are huge swathes of the map to explore, loads of different guns and weapons to experiment with, and a wider range of vehicles than ever before, so you certainly won't run out of things to do if you look explosive gunfights.

SQUIRREL_175969





For

Gorgeous locations

Great shooting

Involved story

Against

Quiet tough at times

The third Metro game is a thoughtful, interesting departure for the series, letting you loose in far more open areas than before so that you can take things on in your own fashion to a solid degree. You'll see some diverse sights, too, in this railroad trip of a game.

The shooting is still tense and punchy, and the sound design is still really taut, so it's a tense experience, but one that shooter fans are likely to find a lot of joy with.

SQUIRREL_148916





For

Open maps

Great multiplayer

Fun story

Against

Still a bit slow in places

Gears is a classic Xbox franchise, and while the last full game was released a little while before the Series X and Series S came out, it's been nicely enhanced for the new hardware. This means you can enjoy better resolutions and 120Hz gameplay if your display supports it.

For a game with a vibrant multiplayer offering, that's a great option that fans will appreciate, and it helps that the game's core campaign and DLC packs are also a bundle of fun to play through. Once again, they let you loose in larger open areas, proving that design trend is here to stay.

How to choose your next shooter on Xbox Series X or S

There are almost too many shooters available on Xbox Series X and S to count, so here are some questions to help you narrow things down a little.

Have you checked out Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass is a membership scheme Microsoft offers that gives you instant access to a huge library of games, including many shooters like Halo Infinite. It's a great way to try out some shooters at a lower up-front cost, although you won't own the games you play.

We highly recommend checking out the roster of titles it offers, as you might well find the game you want to play can be accessed through it at a lower cost.

How hard is too hard?

Some of the games on our list are harder than others, so it's worth considering how experienced you are at shooters before you commit to one. If you're a bit new to the genre, read reviews to make sure you don't end up committing to something uncompromising and unforgiving.

What sort of shooter do you prefer?

There are plenty of shooter types, not least in the form of first-person shooters and those in the third person, so if you know you have a preference for one over the other that should be at the forefront of your mind as you browse for your next game.