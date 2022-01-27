We love a good role-playing game, we really do - being able to slip into the guise of a new character, whether it's one you've created yourself or not, is a real treat. The best examples let you explore a new world and get to grips with interesting systems and quests, too.

There have been countless superb RPGs during the life-cycle of the Xbox One and its variants, and while the Series X and Series S are on the scene now to usher in a new generation, that doesn't change the fact that there are some classics to enjoy on the older hardware. We've gathered the very best right here.

What are the best RPGs on Xbox One?

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Elden Ring

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Dark Souls III

Dragon Quest Inquisition

Final Fantasy XV

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

The Outer Worlds

Monster Hunter World

For

Excellent story

Gritty open world

Loads to do

Against

A bit overwhelming at times

An unbelievable achievement in terms of scope, The Witcher 3 takes a promising series and turns it into an absolute blockbuster, crafting a grim and believable open world for you to explore as Geralt, hunting after his adopted daughter Ciri.

The story it tells is heartfelt and complex, but it's the amount of detail and the characters that really stick out, with countless to meet and engaging conversations and questlines to be found around every corner. It looks and plays superbly, too.

From Software Elden Ring Amazing combat 10.0 / 10

For

Stunning map

Amazing combat

So rewarding

Against

Constantly difficult

Taking the intricate, challenging combat of its many games so far and moving them into a truly open world for the first time, FromSoftware has created a modern masterpiece in the form of Elden Ring, a game that should be savoured by everyone who likes a challenge.

It's got a gorgeous map to explore full of small details and amazing locations, with frightful enemies hiding in every corner and bush, and will take a long while to master if even one of the many playstyles it offers.

ZA/UM Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Total freedom

For

Amazing writing

Painterly visuals

Sheer freedom

Against

Quite wordy

For those who want true role-playing freedom, Disco Elysium is the answer. It's nominally a detective game in which you're charged with figuring out a crime, but depending on how you go about your work it can be so much more.

If you like well-written, genuinely complex dialogue that touches on philosophy and economics more than a little, you'll be right at home here, and we hope that more people keep discovering this masterpiece over time.

Bethesda The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim True classic 10.0 / 10

For

Well-realised world

Great quests

Memorable locations

Against

Iffy combat

A game that doesn't need discovering is the indomitable Skyrim, still a chart-topper after a decade out in the wild, and still just as compelling on Xbox One as it was on the 360. You'll play as the Dragonborn, with a weighty responsibility on your shoulders, and explore a huge province.

How you'll go about that more precisely is up to you, whether you fancy becoming a mage, prefer using axes or think that the inevitable stealth archer build is the one for you this time around. Nothing else hits the spot quite like a bit of Elder Scrolls.

For

Super-rewarding

Impressive graphically

Great sound

Against

Supremely difficult

If Skryim is welcoming and populist, Dark Souls III is harsh and unforgiving in equal measure, but rewarding to such extremes that it nonetheless should wow you. In the third mainline Souls game (or fourth, depending on who you ask), you'll once again journey through a scarred land fighting fearsome monsters.

With some of the most extreme bosses in the series and a difficulty level that rarely drops below the near-impossible, every bit of progress you make feels like a victory, and every bonfire you reach turns into a true oasis.

For

Great locations

Loads of quests

A cast of deep characters

Against

Too many filler quests

Dragon Age shook off the small scale of its second game and opened its world up for Inquisition, offering the player huge hubs to explore and nearly countless quests to complete. While some of these are a little lacklustre, the core storyline is excellent.

You play in Inquisitor tasked with uniting the realm of Thedas under threat from a greater power, and the sense of politics and stakes is managed nicely. You'll see a great variety of interesting sights, and visit them with some of BioWare's best-ever companions.

Square Enix Final Fantasy XV Cinematic story 8.0 / 10

For

Great style

Heartfelt story

Fun combat

Against

The world sometimes feels empty

Telling a soaring story of love and loss, Final Fantasy came screeching into the modern era in its fifteenth mainline entry, with gorgeous visuals and a road-trip vibe that really gelled with players. It's got a huge scope and there's loads to see, but the quiet moments are arguably its best.

Still, things do kick up a gear at times and the battle system is as close to real-time as the series has got, arguably, with loads of action and very little downtime. It's a great place to start even if you've never played a Final Fantasy game.

Ubisoft Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Simply huge 8.0 / 10

For

Massive world

Looks great

Fun story

Against

Too much to do

A simply huge game, Valhalla takes Assassin's Creed even further into RPG territory than Odyssey, the previous game, did. You'll play the fierce viking Eivor on a journey through medieval Britain, rampaging and raiding your way to a new home.

It's a mammoth task, with huge areas to conquer through loads of quests, but most of these are rewarding and entertaining, and the combat is as fun as ever with a little less aggressive scaling than Odyssey featured.

For

Fun dialogue

Great characters

Amusing tone

Against

Combat isn't always perfect

A zany RPG set in a new universe, The Outer Worlds arguably out-Fallouts Fallout, with sharper writing and more of an edge. It's set in a world of space-faring megacorporations, and you awake from a long-frozen slumber to figure out just why your colony ship went wrong.

The story zips along nicely and you'll meet some really amusing characters as things unfold, with a few twists that should hopefully surprise you in store, too. It's somewhat familiar but nonetheless a great time, and looks fab.

Capcom Monster Hunter World Big-game hunting 8.0 / 10

For

Great monster variety

Lovely visuals

Simplified systems

Against

Still a steep learning curve

Huge though it is in Japan, the Monster Hunter series was one that many players found challenging to get started with - until World arrived. It simplified some of the complex excesses and made the visuals simply splendid to incentivise new gamers.

What a success it's been, too, with millions of players and loads of quests to pursue and new equipment to craft at every turn. The way it dishes out new encounters and areas is really smart, and it's also great fun to play online with friends.

How to pick your next RPG on Xbox One

There are a few main factors you might want to consider if you're trying to work out what RPG to play on your Xbox One next - try thinking about these questions.

Are you in search of a story?

Some games on our list are hugely story-focussed, but others like Monster Hunter World are a little more freeform and leave you to your own devices a bit more. If this is something that attracts you, pay attention to that urge, but if you want a story that you can really engage with, make sure to check out what people are saying about your own shortlist of options.

Is action important?

Some RPGs have turn-based systems for combat, others let you take total real-time control, and some have little or no combat at all - think about whether you care particularly about which your choice of game will offer. If you know you like fast-paced battles or brutal action, then make sure to read game reviews to double-check that's what you'll get.

Are visuals key?

Another variable betweens RPGs is their visual style - some games are top-down isometric affairs, while many use a third-person camera to let you move around more freely. That's probably our preferred style, but different looks can suit different games, so just double check that you know what to expect.