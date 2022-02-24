(Pocket-lint) - We love a good role-playing game, we really do - being able to slip into the guise of a new character, whether it's one you've created yourself or not, is a real treat. The best examples let you explore a new world and get to grips with interesting systems and quests, too.

There have been countless superb RPGs during the life-cycle of the Xbox One and its variants, and while the Series X and Series S are on the scene now to usher in a new generation, that doesn't change the fact that there are some classics to enjoy on the older hardware. We've gathered the very best right here.

If you're looking for a different genre of game, check out our dedicated lists in the table below.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Elden Ring Disco Elysium: The Final Cut The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Dark Souls III Dragon Quest Inquisition Final Fantasy XV Assassin's Creed: Valhalla The Outer Worlds Monster Hunter World

squirrel_widget_175981

An unbelievable achievement in terms of scope, The Witcher 3 takes a promising series and turns it into an absolute blockbuster, crafting a grim and believable open world for you to explore as Geralt, hunting after his adopted daughter Ciri.

The story it tells is heartfelt and complex, but it's the amount of detail and the characters that really stick out, with countless to meet and engaging conversations and questlines to be found around every corner. It looks and plays superbly, too.

squirrel_widget_178110

Taking the intricate, challenging combat of its many games so far and moving them into a truly open world for the first time, FromSoftware has created a modern masterpiece in the form of Elden Ring, a game that should be savoured by everyone who likes a challenge.

It's got a gorgeous map to explore full of small details and amazing locations, with frightful enemies hiding in every corner and bush, and will take a long while to master if even one of the many playstyles it offers.

squirrel_widget_6523798

For those who want true role-playing freedom, Disco Elysium is the answer. It's nominally a detective game in which you're charged with figuring out a crime, but depending on how you go about your work it can be so much more.

If you like well-written, genuinely complex dialogue that touches on philosophy and economics more than a little, you'll be right at home here, and we hope that more people keep discovering this masterpiece over time.

squirrel_widget_6523827

A game that doesn't need discovering is the indomitable Skyrim, still a chart-topper after a decade out in the wild, and still just as compelling on Xbox One as it was on the 360. You'll play as the Dragonborn, with a weighty responsibility on your shoulders, and explore a huge province.

How you'll go about that more precisely is up to you, whether you fancy becoming a mage, prefer using axes or think that the inevitable stealth archer build is the one for you this time around. Nothing else hits the spot quite like a bit of Elder Scrolls.

squirrel_widget_175979

If Skryim is welcoming and populist, Dark Souls III is harsh and unforgiving in equal measure, but rewarding to such extremes that it nonetheless should wow you. In the third mainline Souls game (or fourth, depending on who you ask), you'll once again journey through a scarred land fighting fearsome monsters.

With some of the most extreme bosses in the series and a difficulty level that rarely drops below the near-impossible, every bit of progress you make feels like a victory, and every bonfire you reach turns into a true oasis.

squirrel_widget_175989

Dragon Age shook off the small scale of its second game and opened its world up for Inquisition, offering the player huge hubs to explore and nearly countless quests to complete. While some of these are little lacklustre, the core storyline is excellent.

You play in Inquisitor tasked with uniting the realm of Thedas under threat from a greater power, and the sense of politics and stakes is managed nicely. You'll see a great variety of interesting sights, and visit them with some of BioWare's best-ever companions.

squirrel_widget_203082

Telling a soaring story of love and loss, Final Fantasy came screeching into the modern era in its fifteenth mainline entry, with gorgeous visuals and a road-trip vibe that really gelled with players. It's got a huge scope and there is loads of things to see, but the quiet moments are arguably its best.

Still, things do kick up a gear at times and the battle system is as close to real-time as the series has got, arguably, with loads of action and very little downtime. It's a great place to start even if you've never played a Final Fantasy game.

squirrel_widget_306507

A simply huge game, Valhalla takes Assassin's Creed even further into RPG territory than Odyssey, the previous game, did. You'll play the fierce viking, Eivor, on a journey through medieval Britain, rampaging and raiding your way to a new home.

It's a mammoth task, with huge areas to conquer through loads of quests, but most of these are rewarding and entertaining, and the combat is as fun as ever with a little less aggressive scaling than Odyssey featured.

squirrel_widget_175968

A zany RPG set in a new universe, The Outer Worlds arguably out-Fallouts Fallout, with sharper writing and more of an edge. It's set in a world of space-faring megacorporations, and you awake from a long-frozen slumber to figure out just why your colony ship went wrong.

The story zips along nicely and you'll meet some really amusing characters as things unfold, with a few twists that should hopefully surprise you in store, too. It's somewhat familiar but nonetheless a great time, and looks fab.

squirrel_widget_175975

Huge though it is in Japan, the Monster Hunter series was one that many players found challenging to get started with - until World arrived. It simplified some of the complex excesses and made the visuals simply splendid to incentivise new gamers.

What a success it's been, too, with millions of players and loads of quests to pursue and new equipment to craft at every turn. The way it dishes out new encounters and areas is really smart, and it's also great fun to play online with friends.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.