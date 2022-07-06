(Pocket-lint) - Shooter titles have been around almost since the very dawn of video games, with good reason - the catharsis of a good mix of feedback and recoil is unlike any other genre of game, when done right. However, with huge popularity comes oversaturation, and it can be hard to move for the number of shooters that you could choose from, and it can be difficult to tell them apart in some cases.

We've gathered the ten very best shooters on the platform for you right here, so that you can be sure you're picking a winner. These games all work flawlessly whether you're on an original Xbox One, the Xbox One S or Xbox One X.

If you're looking for a different genre of game, check out our dedicated lists in the table below.

Halo Infinite Doom Red Dead Redemption 2 Resident Evil Village Battlefield V Call of Duty: Warzone Metro Exodus Hunt: Showdown Gears 5 Far Cry 6

squirrel_widget_5870449

The latest Halo release breathes fresh air into a franchise that was starting to look like it had lost its way. A whole new direction for the series returns you to the power suit of Master Chief and opens up huge areas for you to freely explore, with moreish collectables and upgrades to unlock.

It's great fun, with that trademark freeform randomness that makes Halo so successful, and we can't recommend it highly enough. Plus, there's a superb free-to-play multiplayer offering that is just as impressive as any the Halo brand has ever produced.

squirrel_widget_175973

Doom has been around for so long that it's part of the gaming furniture, but this update brought it kicking and screaming into the modern world with slick visuals and a pace that almost no other shooter can match. You'll zip around tight arenas managing your ammo and blasting horrific aliens.

The tone is macabre and knowing, the music is absolutely amazing and the whole package comes together so well and so purely that you'll probably find yourself moving straight onto its sequel, Doom Eternal, once you're done.

squirrel_widget_175763

A towering achievement of detail and visual flair, Red Dead Redemption 2 takes everything you loved about the first game and expands upon it, with more to do, a bigger world that's more luscious than ever, and a huge cast of memorable characters to interact with.

Riding around its gameworld can offer up some of the most impressive and high-fidelity sights anywhere in gaming, but the shooting that accompanies it all is impressively refined and enjoyable, especially when you've got a full Deadeye meter for some rapid executions.

squirrel_widget_3950929

Resident Evil is no stranger to schlock but Village dials it up to 11 with an amazing roller-coaster of a horror shooter. While there are long sections where you'll have little ammo or even be without a weapon at all, Village also delivers some hugely action-packed sequences.

Linking it all together is a bananas storyline that twists and turns as you try to vanquish a succession of gnarly bosses and adversaries before coming to a truly crazy ending. It's all simply huge fun, albeit with some parts that dip into really scary territory.

squirrel_widget_6515836

A truly great Battlefield game, V was actually a bit of a mess when it released (a familiar problem for the series) but straightened things out over the following years to end up as a really rounded and satisfying entry.

You'll be able to drop into huge maps from a variety of Second World War locations to vie for supremacy in different modes, with loads of authentic and experimental weapons to try out and master over time. It's a pure multiplayer delight, although some singleplayer missions also offer nice diversions.

Call of Duty needed an injection of modernity, and it got a shot in the arm when Warzone released, perfectly capturing the zeitgeist for battle royale games and adding some welcome twists. You'll make your own loadouts that you can gain access to during a round, and an early death earns you the chance to return to the map after a one-on-one gunfight.

The action has moved to a Pacific island now for a fresh look and feel, but the same gambit runs underneath it all. It can be tough to grind them out, but wins in Warzone against up to 149 other players are simply among the sweetest feelings gaming can offer.

squirrel_widget_175969

The third main Metro game took a bold step by making the levels huge hubs that let you roam around freely, and offering you more of a chance to approach objectives in your own way. It pays off nicely, with varied locations and twists on gameplay making for a really rewarding journey.

Surprisingly, it's the story and characters that really stitch it all together, too, with a good amount of heart and some impressively written group scenes that will get you motivated to find a new future for your band of survivors.

squirrel_widget_6515865

We're not sure anyone has experienced true tension until they play a round of Hunt: Showdown where the game has randomly set things at night - even in daytime modes this game is extremely high-wire. You're dropped into a map in a zombie-infested bayou with some horrendous bounty targets to hunt down.

These monsters are the same targets for everyone, so players are drawn together and must face off in gunfights that can end with a single well-placed bullet. The sound design is industry-leading, so your every movement becomes a calculated risk. It won't be for everyone, but we think Hunt is a singular experience.

squirrel_widget_148916

Gears of War gets a welcome new chapter in this outing, with new controllable characters and (like others on our list) a new more open approach to its level design. You'll be able to move around large areas to choose where you go next.

What's still there, though, is its punchy combat with powerful weapons and third-person movement that's become slicker and easier to control over time. It's a great shooter with a vibrant multiplayer scene (albeit one that will probably serve you up a lot of defeats as you learn the ropes).

squirrel_widget_4956512

Far Cry takes it back to a more tropical setting with this entry, and it's a bombastic new playground for you to explore. You get a huge arsenal of weapons that you can upgrade as you see fit, and there are almost countless enemy outposts, roadblocks and camps to clear.

While it can be a little formulaic at times and the story isn't quite the slam-dunk we were hoping for, there's still an inherent joy to clearing a map full of objectives like the one that Far Cry 6 offers up, and we're always game for more.

Every game in this list has been tested and played through by our team to make sure that it merits inclusion.

We've played through their campaigns, sunk hours into their multiplayer offerings, and carefully compared them to direct competitors to make sure that they represent the most satisfying and rewarding options out there on their platform.

With any roundup, though, it's not possible to deliver a list that works for every type of user. That's why we lean on the experiences and opinions of the wider Pocket-lint team - as well as thoroughly assessing the areas above - in order to do our best in this regard.

What we always tend to avoid with these guides are needless details - we just want to provide an easy to understand summary that gives you an idea of what each game is like to play.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.