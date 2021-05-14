(Pocket-lint) - The Xbox Series X already stands tall when compared to its predecessors and rival consoles, but giving it a dedicated stand or wall mount can be really beneficial to your setup.

Not only do the best stands for Series X allow you to save space in your gaming setup, but they can also provide neat charging stations and docks for the likes of controllers and headsets - as well as providing fans to aid ventilation. And for those who don't have the room to keep it near their monitor or TV, sturdy mounts can help it float nearby.

In order to get the most out of this accessory, though, you need to know two things: what fits your setup and needs, and just how much you're willing to spend.

Once you have that figured out, peruse the tried and tested picks below in order to truly take your next-gen experience to the next level.

Fyoung Vertical Stand & Cooling Fan for Xbox Series X

If you're after more than just the basic stand for your Series X, a more complete, all-in-one dock can be an excellent solution - and Fyoung's offering is one of the best we've tested.

It features a drop-in section for the console, which also houses two cooling fans, as well as a twin charging dock for controllers, three USB ports and storage for games.

It's not the most elegant solution for all spaces, granted, but, in our experience, it acted as a neat little space-saver that we quickly couldn't live without.

T&A Vertical Stand for Xbox Series X

For those who want to simply add some rigidity and rotation to the Xbox Series X - and also improve its potential as a charging hub - then employing a more basic vertical stand is the way to go.

With T&A's option, you get just that. There are no fancy compartments for your controllers or games, but it is able to provide a further four USB ports to the console's built-in options. Being locked into the stand also makes it less likely to topple over if you accidentally bump it, which we very lightly tested.

The only thing we're not sold on is the blue LED ring around the base of the stand - it feels a little too closely aligned to Xbox's biggest rival.

HideIt Wall Mount for Xbox Series X

It's by no means the cheapest solution for those looking to mount their Series X console to the wall, but HideIt's option felt the most sturdy out of the options we tested.

The C-shape bracket helped it feel very secure on our brick wall, while not restricting the console's airflow (providing you face it the right way), and there's also a neat mount for your controller, too.

As ever, just make sure your wall can stand up to the console's weight - even the best mounts can't provide sturdy fits on loose-fitting walls.

KJH Vertical Stand for Xbox Series X

Another classic vertical stand design comes from KJH and is ideal for gamers who need their console to double up as a USB charging hub.

There's not a great deal of functionality here outside of the four additional USB ports, but the stand does allow your Series X to easily rotate and the blue LED may suit the tastes of some (be aware, though, that there is no option to turn it off).

Like similar offerings, it does the job, but it may be worth considering upgrading to a similar unit with charging docks for controllers, too.

Klipdasse Vertical Cooling Stand for Xbox Series X

For power users who want an all-in-one unit, it's hard to pack in more function than Klipdasse's offering.

Like others, it features the typical games storage and charging docks for two controllers, but also happens to include a pair of rechargeable batteries, a neat little stand for your headset and a cooling fan for the console itself.

It's not for everybody, we don't think, but it can act as a really good way to condense your setup if you're gaming on a desk.

TGDPLUE Wall Mount Stand Holder for Xbox Series X

While the Series X can both stand vertically or rest horizontally, sometimes you may just want it out the way altogether.

In that instance, a wall mount like this one is probably the best solution, since hiding it away in a cupboard can hamper ventilation.

Getting this L-shaped bracket onto the wall isn't particularly hard, but, as with anything being mounting, you'll have to make sure the wall is sturdy.

We fixed it onto an inside brick wall, and the bracket remained firm under the weight, but we would perhaps advise against doing so on drywall.

