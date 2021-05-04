(Pocket-lint) - Cycling through batteries for your Xbox One controller is both time-consuming and expensive, which is why employing one of the top rechargeable equivalents is an essential move.

Instead of disposing of AA batteries once the juice runs out, you'll be dealing with rechargeable packs that can quickly and easily refill their supplies and dive back into your controller.

Often, these rechargeable packs will come with a couple of packs, too, which means you can swap between them and always remain in the game. As we detail below, a few of the best options are also compatible with the latest generation of Microsoft controllers, designed for the Xbox Series S and Series X.

Whatever your budget and requirements, we've got the solution for you.

Beboncool Controller Battery Pack

squirrel_widget_4560154

Compatible with standard Xbox One, Elite and Xbox Series X/S controllers, Beboncool's pack is an excellent pick.

Users get around 25 hours of total playtime from the two included rechargeable batteries, with the station itself able to charge via USB-C, Micro USB or through the attached USB-A cable.

It's relatively speedy, too, taking around 3-4 hours to charge the pair of batteries simultaneously, with the terminal shutting off automatically once the battery is at full charge.

Smatree Controller Battery Pack

squirrel_widget_4560181

Another excellent alternative for those hunting a rechargeable duo comes from Smatree, with its offering also compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One Slite and Xbox Series X/S controllers.

While the company claims you get around 48 hours of total playtime, we found that each battery pack typically lasted around 10-14 hours, putting it only marginally ahead of the rest of the field.

As with others, the LEDs also let you know when the packs are fully charged. However, in our experience, they do take quite a while to get to this point, often in the range of around seven hours.

Taiker Controller Battery Pack

squirrel_widget_4560208

While most rechargeable sets offer a pair of battery packs, Taiker's provides three for roughly the same outlay, making it a great value option.

Naturally, this also means that users have even less chance of running low on power, since two packs can always remain on charge (which takes around 6-8 hours) and ready to rotate into your controllers.

Each provided around 10-12 hours of charge, in our testing, and it's the ideal solution for those who don't just play solo. It doesn't matter which controller you're using, either, since these packs are compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One Elite and Xbox Series X/S pads.

Yccsky Play & Charge Battery Kit

squirrel_widget_4560235

If you don't really want to fumble around putting rechargeable battery packs on an external charger, Yccsky's play-and-charge kit is the ideal solution.

It does mean you'll have to operate with a USB cable coming out of your controller while the battery racks up the juice, but the upside is that you won't have to skip a beat during play sessions.

This kit is designed for two pads, with each of the packs lasting around 8-10 hours on a single charge, which can take roughly four hours.

Rii Play & Charge Battery Kit

squirrel_widget_4562260

Rii's play-and-charge alternative isn't quite as long-lasting as others, in our experience, but it's still a very good solution for those who want to keep a consistent charge running to a pair of Xbox controllers.

The LEDs on top of the rechargeable unit let you know when the charge levels are full or running low, with each able to provide power for around 6-8 hours.

As with any play-and-charge kit, you do have to put up with the cable during charge, but at least Rii gives you the option to match the colour to your pad.

Kinfayv Controller Battery Pack

squirrel_widget_4562287

Kinfayv's rechargeable station may be slightly pricier than the rest of the options on this list, but the inclusion of four batteries means it's actually a decent bit of value - particularly if you're a power user or have multiple players.

The packs typically last around 11-12 hours, in our testing, and charging simultaneously would take around 6-7 hours.

Just keep in mind that Kinfayv doesn't state that these packs can be used with Xbox Series X/S controllers, just the Xbox One line.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.