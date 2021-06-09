The only thing more exciting than picking up an Xbox Series X or Series S is weighing up the mountain of accessories available for either console.

Best Xbox Series X/S accessories 2022: Get started with these tried and tested peripherals

The only thing more exciting than picking up an Xbox Series X or Series S is weighing up the plethora of accessories available for either console.

While you could certainly stick to what comes in the box and have a great time, investing in a few dedicated Xbox accessories is a sure-fire way to hone your experience.

You might want a top Xbox headset to immerse yourself in multiplayer games, a third-party Xbox controller with more customisation options or perhaps even something as simple as a storage expansion card to help boost the console's memory.

Whatever your need, there's a good chance there's an Xbox accessory out there for you and your budget.

At Pocket-lint, we're constantly testing and rating the latest accessories to release for our extended Xbox buyer's guides. Here, are some of our top recommendations to get started with.

Best Xbox Accessories in 2022

Our Top Picks: Xbox Accessories

SQUIRREL_2847685





For

More convenient charging

Save money quickly

Against

Can be fiddly

Something that continues to rankle despite the progress Xbox has made is that its controllers still ship with AA batteries as the default power supply - meaning you have to swap them out when they're drained.

That can all change with this twin pack of rechargeable packs, and a dual charging dock, which means that you can always have a controller on hand waiting for use.

Pocket-lint SteelSeries Arctis 9X Best headset Take your audio experience to the next level by investing in one of the top headsets for your Xbox console $149 at Amazon (GB) $232.47 at Amazon (CA)

SQUIRREL_261743





For

Amazing sound

No dongle

Great controls

Super comfortable

Against

Cheaper options out there

Having a next-gen console is all well and good, but if your games' sound is coming out of tinny TV speakers it won't feel all that premium.

Getting a top-quality headset can make a massive difference to your immersion in story-driven games, as well as give you a big competitive advantage in multiplayer titles, so it's definitely something you should consider. This pair from Steelseries is the best you can get for a new Xbox in our opinion.

SQUIRREL_3659696





For

Loads more storage

So easy to use

Against

Really expensive

This is something that almost any gamer will see value in, even if it's phenomenally expensive at present - more storage! If you want to get more internal storage on your new Xbox Series X or S this is the only game in town.

It slots simply into the back of the console, giving you way more room for games, but at a hefty price that most people will probably balk at.

Pocket-lint PowerA Fusion Pro 2 Wired controller Expert controls The most cost-effective pro controller out there. $79.67 at Amazon (GB) $78.98 at Amazon (US)

SQUIRREL_4937633





For

Great build quality

Pro control options

Swappable faceplate

Against

Wired-only

If you want an upgrade on your controller and don't mind going wired, we love this pad from PowerA, which brings extra paddle buttons to let you really get your own playstyle going.

It's also much less expensive than the Xbox equivalent below, which earns it big points, and it feels great in your grip. That all means it represents a great upgrade for anyone who's getting serious about any competitive Xbox game.

Pocket-lint Kontrol Freek Thumbsticks Easy boost These thumbsticks will help your accuracy once you're used to them. $19.99 at Amazon (CA)

SQUIRREL_6355195





For

Affordable

Helps with control

Loads of designs

Against

Hard to choose a type

KontrolFreek has been making thumbsticks for a while, and they're still just as good now as they've always been. Sticking one on either or both of your thumbsticks will get you a grippier surface and a higher control point.

It takes some getting used to but this helps with responsiveness and lets you make bigger adjustment with smaller actual movenents, which is perfect for shooters in particular. It's a great way to get a small upgrade without breaking the bank.

Pocket-lint Thrustmaster T248 Wheel If you really want to feel the tracks while you race, then this is the steering wheel for you. $289.64 at Amazon (GB) $383.16 at Amazon (US)

SQUIRREL_5888237





For

Various force feedback profiles

LED display with telemetry

High-quality design and solid feel

Against

Setup is finicky on PC

Hefty price tag

If you really love your racing games and sim racers then you're probably in the market for a serious steel wheel setup.

The Thrustmaster T248 is officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and works with PC too.

It packs 25 buttons, magnetic flappy paddles, high-quality pedals with adjustable pressure modes and more.

This is a great bit of kit that not only oozes quality but is a lot of fun to play with. We especially enjoyed the responsive feeling of this setup and the immersive feedback you get when using it.

The Thrustmaster T248 is not cheap, but for an advanced steering wheel it's well worth the investment.

SQUIRREL_3598119





For

Simple and comfortable

Decent price

Colour options

Against

No pro-style layout

Of course, when you buy a new console, including the Series X or S, you get a controller bundled in, but that's no help for anyone interested in some couch co-op.

Getting another controller is a must, and the newest Xbox controller is an outstanding candidate for most people's needs. It's got a new D-pad design and more texture, plus a handy share button, but is in most other ways unchanged. That's good, though! This is one of the best pad designs ever.

How to choose an Xbox Series X/S accessory

Here are some of the most pressing questions you should be asking yourself as you set about shopping for an accessory or two to go with your console.

What annoys you about your Xbox?

That might sound like a negative way to frame the problem, but if you're looking for an accessory, in many ways you're looking for something that can solve a problem for you. So, what problems do you have with your Xbox? It could be that you always need to have AA batteries for the controller, or that your TV's speakers are terrible, or any number of other issues.

Find yourself a gripe, though, and you'll probably manage to locate a way to fix that problem with an accessory.

Do you mainly play with headphones in?

A good headset is a great shortcut to a more immersive experience in almost any game, and we can't speak highly enough about making that swap. If your speakers are indeed lacking, or if you have housemates who don't need to hear your game's every line of dialogue, this is a great choice for an accessory.

How do you like your controller?

Another big area is around the gamepad you'll be holding. While you could pick up a new standard controller, if you're really into a multiplayer title you might find it more rewarding to opt for a pad with some extra options, like more back-paddle buttons to let you fiddle with your control scheme. These can really change how you experience your favourite games, and give you a leg up.

Other products we considered

We consider a number of factors when it comes to recommending Xbox accessories - and try to apply the same criteria when a new product is being considered for inclusion. It's not all judged on our testing, either. We also factor in consumer reviews, brand quality and value before delivering our set of top picks.

In all of our guides, there are always several great products we test that we don't feature. Since they may be the right fit for some people, however, we've listed them below.

How to choose an Xbox Series X/S accessory

Here are some of the most pressing questions you should be asking yourself as you set about shopping for an accessory or two to go with your console.

What annoys you about your Xbox?

That might sound like a negative way to frame the problem, but if you're looking for an accessory, in many ways you're looking for something that can solve a problem for you. So, what problems do you have with your Xbox? It could be that you always need to have AA batteries for the controller, or that your TV's speakers are terrible, or any number of other issues.

Find yourself a gripe, though, and you'll probably manage to locate a way to fix that problem with an accessory.

Do you mainly play with headphones in?

A good headset is a great shortcut to a more immersive experience in almost any game, and we can't speak highly enough about making that swap. If your speakers are indeed lacking, or if you have housemates who don't need to hear your game's every line of dialogue, this is a great choice for an accessory.

How do you like your controller?

Another big area is around the gamepad you'll be holding. While you could pick up a new standard controller, if you're really into a multiplayer title you might find it more rewarding to opt for a pad with some extra options, like more back-paddle buttons to let you fiddle with your control scheme. These can really change how you experience your favourite games, and give you a leg up.