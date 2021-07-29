The Xbox Series X and Series S are now familiar sights, a couple of years on from their launch - Microsoft's two answers to the next-gen question, bringing 4K gaming in the case of the bigger box and lower-res value from the smaller option.
They're both great in their own ways but, of course, a games console isn't anything without games to play on it. We've gathered together the very best titles for the latest Xboxes right here, in a tight and carefully-curated list, of your best options.
|
Our other Xbox Series X and S game buyer's guides
What are the best overall games on Xbox Series X and S?
- Elden Ring
- Halo Infinite
- Disco Elysium
- Resident Evil Village
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- Hitman 3
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- The Forgotten City
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Elden Ring
FromSoftware has managed a heck of a feat in the form of Elden Ring, perfectly blending its more linear design philosophies with the freedom of an open world to create a huge environment that you can explore in the order you prefer.
Wherever you turn, you'll encounter amazing enemies to overcome in tense and complex combat, with myriad weapons to try out and combinations to explore. Elden Ring will be a phenomenon for a long time.
Halo: Infinite
Of course, when you think Xbox you think Halo, and while Infinite took a while to arrive, it's now here in the form of a masterful new campaign and terrific free-to-play multiplayer offering.
This really is Halo back to its best, with a freeform and open-world design that lets you tackle things in your own order and plenty of sandbox fun that rewards you for experimenting with the tools afforded to you.
Disco Elysium
An RPG so inventive that it has to be played to be believed, Disco Elysium rips up your expectations by letting you truly go off the rails in conversations and in your decisions. You play as a deadbeat cop who's struggling to close a complicated case, and how you approach things is up to you.
It looks great but the writing is the real star here, with great voice acting bringing it to life and a frighteningly believable dystopian world to explore. If every major RPG let you take this much control, the world would be an interesting place indeed.
Resident Evil Village
The latest game in the Resident Evil series is an unhinged thing of beauty, with a story that's close to the point of being baffling but super-fun gameplay throughout its twists and turns.
Plus, it looks incredible on Microsoft's next-gen boxes, with ray tracing and high frame rates making for a beautiful, smoothg experience that will stay with you for ages.
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5 might not be the bravest of new directions, but this is a franchise that knows what it does well. It's a brilliant open-world racing game that looks simply brilliant on Series X, with gorgeous visuals that beat pretty much every other driving game.
This time the action has moved to Mexico, and that makes for really varied and beautiful environments, with a great soundtrack and absolutely oodles of racing to get through. Best of all, it's on Game Pass.
Marvel's Midnight Suns
A brilliant strategy game from the minds at Firaxis, you take charge of an expansive group of superheroes, some incredibly famous and others you might know less well.
Battles are strategic card-playing puzzles, while you also get plenty of time to develop friendships and loyalty with your new crew in downtime. It's a really satisfying, inventive time-sink to snuggle up with.
Hitman 3
The final game in the World of Assassination trilogy, Hitman 3 is a fitting conclusion to a hugely impressive modern update of the Hitman series. Once again you'll play as Agent 47, stalking through intricate and immaculately-designed levels to off your targets one by one.
It's amazing fun, and the perfect way to scratch that itch for some stealth. It looks beautiful on next-gen, as well, making it the perfect pairing with a new Xbox.
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
One of gaming's very best trilogies has got a lick of new paint and is now playable with fewer roadbumps than ever on the latest Xbox hardware. The Mass Effect games are back, and they're looking beautiful in full 4K on the Series X, letting you enjoy a truly epic story across three massive titles. It's a real joy to play these through again, so be sure to check it out.
The Forgotten City
This inventive mystery game drops you into a Roman compound frozen in time, leaving you to figure out why everyone gets violently turned to gold anytime a sin is committed. It's got some great twists and turns up its sleeve, and the ability to tackle it however you want was something we found really rewarding.
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Valhalla is finally here - the latest big Assassin's Creed game plays absolutely stunningly on Series X and S, with smooth frame rates and gorgeous visuals. The game's sprawling map is superb fun to explore, while the SSDs in the Series S and X make for much-improved loading times.
You play as the Viking Eivor, coming from Norway to stake a claim to England, and fighting off the perennial threat of evil Templars the whole way, with a great cast of characters to meet while you do so.
Elden Ring
Sublime world
An unbelievable experience from start to finish.
For
- Amazing sense of discovery
- Rewarding learning curve
- Superb weird mythic story
Against
- Can be obscure
- Super-hard combat
FromSoftware has managed a heck of a feat in the form of Elden Ring, perfectly blending its more linear design philosophies with the freedom of an open world to create a huge environment that you can explore in the order you prefer.
Wherever you turn, though, you'll encounter amazing enemies to overcome in tense and complex combat, with myriad weapons to try out and combinations to explore. Elden Ring will be a phenomenon for a long time.
Disco Elysium
Brilliant RPG
A game that lets you approach conversations from a truly crazy point of view.
For
- Amazing writing
- Superb freedom
- So many endings
Against
- Very wordy
An RPG so inventive that it has to be played to be believed, Disco Elysium rips up your expectations by letting you truly go off the rails in conversations and in your decisions. You play as a deadbeat cop who's struggling to close a complicated case, and how you approach things is up to you.
It looks great but the writing is the real star here, with great voice acting bringing it to life and a frighteningly believable dystopian world to explore. If every major RPG let you take this much control, the world would be an interesting place indeed.
Forza Horizon 5
A driver's paradise
Quite possibly the most beautiful and enjoyable driving game ever.
For
- Gorgeous visuals
- Exciting map
- Countless cars
Against
- Pretty familiar
Forza Horizon 5 might not be the bravest of new directions, but this is a franchise that knows what it does well. It's a brilliant open-world racing game that looks simply brilliant on Series X, with gorgeous visuals that beat pretty much every other driving game.
This time the action has moved to Mexico, and that makes for really varied and beautiful environments, with a great soundtrack and absolutely oodles of racing to get through.
halo infinite
The best modern Halo
Xbox's biggest franchise delivers a beautiful new game.
For
- Great new open areas
- Same old Halo chaos
- Simpler story
Against
- Could look more revolutionary
Of course, when you think Xbox you think Halo, and while Infinite took a while to arrive, it's now here in the form of a masterful new campaign and terrific free-to-play multiplayer offering.
This really is Halo back to its best, with a freeform and open-world design that lets you tackle things in your own order and plenty of sandbox fun that rewards you for experimenting with the tools afforded to you.
Marvel's Midnight Suns
Superhero strategy
An excellent strategy game wrapped up in a fun superhero social simulator, this is a real treat to play.
For
- Excellent strategy
- Fun characters
- Zippy script
Against
- Takes a while to get going
A brilliant strategy game from the minds at Firaxis, you take charge of an expansive group of superheroes, some incredibly famous and others you might know less well.
Battles are strategic card-playing puzzles, while you also get plenty of time to develop friendships and loyalty with your new crew in downtime. It's a really satisfying, inventive time-sink to snuggle up with.
Hitman 3
Puzzles to die for
An amazing puzzler of a murder simulator that makes repeated attempts to be super fresh.
For
- Brilliant puzzling levels
- Great replayability
- Looks great
Against
- Could be baffling to newcomers
The final game in the World of Assassination trilogy, Hitman 3 is a fitting conclusion to a hugely impressive modern update of the Hitman series. Once again you'll play as Agent 47, stalking through intricate and immaculately-designed levels to off your targets one by one.
It's amazing fun, and the perfect way to scratch that itch for some stealth. It looks beautiful on next-gen, as well, making it the perfect pairing with a new Xbox.
Residen Evil Village
For horror fans
A rip-roaring good time wrapped up in a few really scary sequences.
For
- Great schlocky horror
- Good gunplay
- Looks sumptuous
Against
- At times completely gross
The latest game in the Resident Evil series is an unhinged thing of beauty, with a story that's close to the point of being baffling but super-fun gameplay throughout its twists and turns.
Plus, it looks incredible on Microsoft's next-gen boxes, with ray tracing and high frame rates making for a beautiful, smoothg experience that will stay with you for ages.
The Forgotten City
Figure this one out
A brilliant mystery game to explore and enjoy.
For
- Fun mystery
- Good voice acting
- Nice and succinct
Against
- Holds your hand at times
This inventive mystery game drops you into a Roman compound frozen in time, leaving you to figure out why everyone gets violently turned to gold anytime a sin is committed.
It's got some great twists and turns up its sleeve, and the ability to tackle it however you want was something we found really rewarding.
How to choose your next Xbox Series X or S game
If you're on the hunt for a new game for your Xbox Series X or S, it won't have taken long for you to realise how many there are to pick from. Here are some questions to help you figure out what the best pick for you is.
Are you looking for something chill?
Some of the games on this list are pretty active and require a lot of attention and even some skill to do well, and while that's perfect for many of us, there are alternatives if you want something more laid back and relaxing. The likes of Forza Horizon 5 and Flight Simulator both let you cruise around under your own steam, exploring and seeing sights without needing to necessarily tick off loads of challenging objectives to have a good time.
Will you be playing with friends?
Of course, so many of us now enjoy playing games online with our mates that it's worth checking before you buy a game whether it's got an online component or mode that you can enjoy with your pals, whether that's in the form of co-op or competitive action.
Have you checked out Game Pass?
Perhaps the biggest factor when it comes to buying games for your Series X or Series S is Microsoft's own package - Xbox Game Pass. This membership gets you a huge library of games to play for a monthly cost, and some of the best games on the platform are included, like Halo Infinite. While we still like owning our favourite games so we know we'll always have access to them, it's worth checking out Game Pass to try out the games on it.