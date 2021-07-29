These are the very best games to pick up on your new Xbox hardware.

Best Xbox Series X and Series S games for 2023: Add these titles to your next-gen library

The Xbox Series X and Series S are now familiar sights, a couple of years on from their launch - Microsoft's two answers to the next-gen question, bringing 4K gaming in the case of the bigger box and lower-res value from the smaller option.

They're both great in their own ways but, of course, a games console isn't anything without games to play on it. We've gathered together the very best titles for the latest Xboxes right here, in a tight and carefully-curated list, of your best options.

SQUIRREL_351765

What are the best overall games on Xbox Series X and S?

Elden Ring Halo Infinite Disco Elysium Resident Evil Village Forza Horizon 5 Marvel's Midnight Suns Hitman 3 Mass Effect Legendary Edition The Forgotten City Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Elden Ring

SQUIRREL_178110

FromSoftware has managed a heck of a feat in the form of Elden Ring, perfectly blending its more linear design philosophies with the freedom of an open world to create a huge environment that you can explore in the order you prefer.

Wherever you turn, you'll encounter amazing enemies to overcome in tense and complex combat, with myriad weapons to try out and combinations to explore. Elden Ring will be a phenomenon for a long time.

Halo: Infinite

SQUIRREL_5870449

Of course, when you think Xbox you think Halo, and while Infinite took a while to arrive, it's now here in the form of a masterful new campaign and terrific free-to-play multiplayer offering.

This really is Halo back to its best, with a freeform and open-world design that lets you tackle things in your own order and plenty of sandbox fun that rewards you for experimenting with the tools afforded to you.

Disco Elysium

SQUIRREL_6523798

An RPG so inventive that it has to be played to be believed, Disco Elysium rips up your expectations by letting you truly go off the rails in conversations and in your decisions. You play as a deadbeat cop who's struggling to close a complicated case, and how you approach things is up to you.

It looks great but the writing is the real star here, with great voice acting bringing it to life and a frighteningly believable dystopian world to explore. If every major RPG let you take this much control, the world would be an interesting place indeed.

Resident Evil Village

SQUIRREL_3950929

The latest game in the Resident Evil series is an unhinged thing of beauty, with a story that's close to the point of being baffling but super-fun gameplay throughout its twists and turns.

Plus, it looks incredible on Microsoft's next-gen boxes, with ray tracing and high frame rates making for a beautiful, smoothg experience that will stay with you for ages.

Forza Horizon 5

SQUIRREL_5718078

Forza Horizon 5 might not be the bravest of new directions, but this is a franchise that knows what it does well. It's a brilliant open-world racing game that looks simply brilliant on Series X, with gorgeous visuals that beat pretty much every other driving game.

This time the action has moved to Mexico, and that makes for really varied and beautiful environments, with a great soundtrack and absolutely oodles of racing to get through. Best of all, it's on Game Pass.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

SQUIRREL_12864124

A brilliant strategy game from the minds at Firaxis, you take charge of an expansive group of superheroes, some incredibly famous and others you might know less well.

Battles are strategic card-playing puzzles, while you also get plenty of time to develop friendships and loyalty with your new crew in downtime. It's a really satisfying, inventive time-sink to snuggle up with.

Hitman 3

SQUIRREL_3882247

The final game in the World of Assassination trilogy, Hitman 3 is a fitting conclusion to a hugely impressive modern update of the Hitman series. Once again you'll play as Agent 47, stalking through intricate and immaculately-designed levels to off your targets one by one.

It's amazing fun, and the perfect way to scratch that itch for some stealth. It looks beautiful on next-gen, as well, making it the perfect pairing with a new Xbox.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

SQUIRREL_4148962

One of gaming's very best trilogies has got a lick of new paint and is now playable with fewer roadbumps than ever on the latest Xbox hardware. The Mass Effect games are back, and they're looking beautiful in full 4K on the Series X, letting you enjoy a truly epic story across three massive titles. It's a real joy to play these through again, so be sure to check it out.

The Forgotten City

SQUIRREL_5872647

This inventive mystery game drops you into a Roman compound frozen in time, leaving you to figure out why everyone gets violently turned to gold anytime a sin is committed. It's got some great twists and turns up its sleeve, and the ability to tackle it however you want was something we found really rewarding.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

SQUIRREL_306507

Valhalla is finally here - the latest big Assassin's Creed game plays absolutely stunningly on Series X and S, with smooth frame rates and gorgeous visuals. The game's sprawling map is superb fun to explore, while the SSDs in the Series S and X make for much-improved loading times.

You play as the Viking Eivor, coming from Norway to stake a claim to England, and fighting off the perennial threat of evil Templars the whole way, with a great cast of characters to meet while you do so.

From Software Elden Ring Sublime world 10.0 / 10 An unbelievable experience from start to finish. $44.58 at Amazon (GB) $61.52 at Amazon (US)

SQUIRREL_178110





For

Amazing sense of discovery

Rewarding learning curve

Superb weird mythic story

Against

Can be obscure

Super-hard combat

FromSoftware has managed a heck of a feat in the form of Elden Ring, perfectly blending its more linear design philosophies with the freedom of an open world to create a huge environment that you can explore in the order you prefer.

Wherever you turn, though, you'll encounter amazing enemies to overcome in tense and complex combat, with myriad weapons to try out and combinations to explore. Elden Ring will be a phenomenon for a long time.

ZA/UM Disco Elysium Brilliant RPG A game that lets you approach conversations from a truly crazy point of view. $14.99 at Amazon (GB)

SQUIRREL_6523798





For

Amazing writing

Superb freedom

So many endings

Against

Very wordy

An RPG so inventive that it has to be played to be believed, Disco Elysium rips up your expectations by letting you truly go off the rails in conversations and in your decisions. You play as a deadbeat cop who's struggling to close a complicated case, and how you approach things is up to you.

It looks great but the writing is the real star here, with great voice acting bringing it to life and a frighteningly believable dystopian world to explore. If every major RPG let you take this much control, the world would be an interesting place indeed.

SQUIRREL_5718078





For

Gorgeous visuals

Exciting map

Countless cars

Against

Pretty familiar

Forza Horizon 5 might not be the bravest of new directions, but this is a franchise that knows what it does well. It's a brilliant open-world racing game that looks simply brilliant on Series X, with gorgeous visuals that beat pretty much every other driving game.

This time the action has moved to Mexico, and that makes for really varied and beautiful environments, with a great soundtrack and absolutely oodles of racing to get through.

SQUIRREL_5870449





For

Great new open areas

Same old Halo chaos

Simpler story

Against

Could look more revolutionary

Of course, when you think Xbox you think Halo, and while Infinite took a while to arrive, it's now here in the form of a masterful new campaign and terrific free-to-play multiplayer offering.

This really is Halo back to its best, with a freeform and open-world design that lets you tackle things in your own order and plenty of sandbox fun that rewards you for experimenting with the tools afforded to you.

2K Games Marvel's Midnight Suns Superhero strategy 9.0 / 10 An excellent strategy game wrapped up in a fun superhero social simulator, this is a real treat to play. $57.29 at Amazon (GB)

SQUIRREL_12864124





For

Excellent strategy

Fun characters

Zippy script

Against

Takes a while to get going

A brilliant strategy game from the minds at Firaxis, you take charge of an expansive group of superheroes, some incredibly famous and others you might know less well.

Battles are strategic card-playing puzzles, while you also get plenty of time to develop friendships and loyalty with your new crew in downtime. It's a really satisfying, inventive time-sink to snuggle up with.

IO Interactive / Square Enix Hitman 3 Puzzles to die for 9.0 / 10 An amazing puzzler of a murder simulator that makes repeated attempts to be super fresh. $41.83 at Amazon (GB) $38 at Amazon (US) $56.12 at Amazon (CA)

SQUIRREL_3882247





For

Brilliant puzzling levels

Great replayability

Looks great

Against

Could be baffling to newcomers

The final game in the World of Assassination trilogy, Hitman 3 is a fitting conclusion to a hugely impressive modern update of the Hitman series. Once again you'll play as Agent 47, stalking through intricate and immaculately-designed levels to off your targets one by one.

It's amazing fun, and the perfect way to scratch that itch for some stealth. It looks beautiful on next-gen, as well, making it the perfect pairing with a new Xbox.

Capcom Residen Evil Village For horror fans 9.0 / 10 A rip-roaring good time wrapped up in a few really scary sequences. $59.99 at Amazon (GB) $44.99 at Amazon (US)

SQUIRREL_3950929





For

Great schlocky horror

Good gunplay

Looks sumptuous

Against

At times completely gross

The latest game in the Resident Evil series is an unhinged thing of beauty, with a story that's close to the point of being baffling but super-fun gameplay throughout its twists and turns.

Plus, it looks incredible on Microsoft's next-gen boxes, with ray tracing and high frame rates making for a beautiful, smoothg experience that will stay with you for ages.

Modern Storyteller The Forgotten City Figure this one out 9.0 / 10 A brilliant mystery game to explore and enjoy. $34.6 at Amazon (GB) $42.82 at Amazon (US)

SQUIRREL_5872647





For

Fun mystery

Good voice acting

Nice and succinct

Against

Holds your hand at times

This inventive mystery game drops you into a Roman compound frozen in time, leaving you to figure out why everyone gets violently turned to gold anytime a sin is committed.

It's got some great twists and turns up its sleeve, and the ability to tackle it however you want was something we found really rewarding.

How to choose your next Xbox Series X or S game

If you're on the hunt for a new game for your Xbox Series X or S, it won't have taken long for you to realise how many there are to pick from. Here are some questions to help you figure out what the best pick for you is.

Are you looking for something chill?

Some of the games on this list are pretty active and require a lot of attention and even some skill to do well, and while that's perfect for many of us, there are alternatives if you want something more laid back and relaxing. The likes of Forza Horizon 5 and Flight Simulator both let you cruise around under your own steam, exploring and seeing sights without needing to necessarily tick off loads of challenging objectives to have a good time.

Will you be playing with friends?

Of course, so many of us now enjoy playing games online with our mates that it's worth checking before you buy a game whether it's got an online component or mode that you can enjoy with your pals, whether that's in the form of co-op or competitive action.

Have you checked out Game Pass?

Perhaps the biggest factor when it comes to buying games for your Series X or Series S is Microsoft's own package - Xbox Game Pass. This membership gets you a huge library of games to play for a monthly cost, and some of the best games on the platform are included, like Halo Infinite. While we still like owning our favourite games so we know we'll always have access to them, it's worth checking out Game Pass to try out the games on it.