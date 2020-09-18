(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's new consoles are nearly here, with the Xbox Series X and Series S set to bring next-generation visual performance to homes all over the world, whether in 4K or 1440p depending on which you go for.

However, the size of modern game installations has become a bit of a bugbear for many of us, taking up more and more of our consoles' storage each time we get a new one. Although the Xbox Series X will launch with a 1TB SSD, the Series S has just half that at 512GB, so you're likely to find it filling up crazy quickly.

That's why we've gathered together some excellent external SSDs that you could pick up right now to make sure that your game collection doesn't have to get deleted in a moment of need.

These are purely external options - they won't include the Seagate Expansion Card you can pick up to raise your usable internal storage, as a forewarning.

Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD

SanDisk makes a great case for itself with the Extreme Portable largely on the price front, where it undercuts Samsung handily. It's also got its own USP up a sleeve - that "Extreme" in the name is all about how rugged it is.

Obviously your game collection might not be accompanying you up mountains or on hikes, but it's still nice to know that it's safe from damp and drops, making it useful for house moves or portability!

Gtech G-Drive Mobile SSD

Gtech has also managed to make its drive impressively durable, especially when it comes to drops, so if you're particularly clumsy you might find that it works nicely for you.

It's also solidly priced, and you'll get really good speeds as you transfer games back and forth depending on your whims.

WD_Black 1 TB P50 NVMe SSD

Now, if you want to go all out, this drive from WD_Black is more explicitly aimed at gamers and packs in a full terabyte of really, really rapid storage.

However, it's also pricey as a result! It's a brilliant, luxury way to store your games and you won't get much quicker transfer speeds anywhere, but that price tag might make it a bit much for some.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.