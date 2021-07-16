These are the very best Xbox controllers you can pick up right now, from custom pads to excellent third-party options.

Best Xbox controllers 2022: Get the edge with these official and third-party pads

The Xbox Wireless Controller may have been tweaked for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but the design has largely remained the same over the last few console generations.

This is a testament to a great bit of design, but that doesn't mean it's the only good Xbox controller you can get your hands around.

Whether the out-the-box option isn't quite cutting it, you want some extra functionality, or you're looking for a second controller to enable some couch co-op with friends and family, picking up a different controller could be a game-changer.

There are loads of controllers to choose between, as well. Some will offer more options, others different sizes and textures, and we've tested a huge range of them. We put these controllers through their paces in a variety of games and genres just to see how they hold up to the competition, testing latency, comfort and features all to come up with a comprehensive final ranking.

Whether they're wireless or wired, premium or budget, or come with extras that come bundled in - all of these factors count in our estimation, alongside the overall build quality and craftsmanship. Read on to find out which are best on the market.

What are the best Xbox controllers?

Our Top Pick:

Pocket-lint Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Premium option A beast of a controller with a price tag to match its excellence.

For

Excellent customisation

Extra buttons

Against

Expensive

Has been known to have hardware problems

Microsoft spied that people were getting into custom controllers a few years ago and decided to take the market itself, and the second version of its controller is formidable.

Like many pro controllers, this thing is pricey, but it's got the bonus of official status, and a huge range of customisation options to let you tune it perfectly.

Whether that's rear paddles in whatever arrangement you like or thumbsticks that resist you the right amount, this is the best controller for most people right now - if they're willing to pay!

Pocket-lint PowerA Fusion Pro 2 Wired controller Amazing value Perfect if you want pro controls without breaking the bank.

For

Impressive build quality

Swappable front plates and customisable back-paddles

Against

Wired

Not the cheapest option

If you want a controller that offers some seriously pro-level options, including swappable faceplates, extra paddle controls and different sticks, this is a great way to get them.

PowerA's sequel to its own great controller manages to keep the cost moderately controlled, primarily by sticking to a wired connection.

If you can live with that, it feels amazing to use and offers extreme responsiveness.

Pocket-lint Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition A great third-party controller The ideal third-party controller for most people is this Razer beauty.

For

Loads of custom options including trigger stops

Cheaper than in-house Xbox options

Against

Still fairly expensive

Wired option

Razer makes a whole range of peripherals that are great for Xbox gamers, including some excellent headsets, and its Wolverine Tournament Edition is a similarly impressive controller.

This is very much modelled on the official size and shape, but adds a similar bevy of options to the Xbox Elite controller. Those include trigger stops (hugely useful in shooters) and programmable buttons to set up your own shortcuts easily - you can even trigger higher or lower stick sensitivity on the fly, a real boon.

It's a superb pad that also impressively undercuts the price of Microsoft's own pro controller, although it is also wired (which most serious gamers will tell you is better for latency anyway).

Xbox Xbox Wireless Controller Best for most people The latest official controller is best for most people.

For

Well-priced

Comfortable and great to use

Against

No extra buttons

No rechargeable battery by default

The next generation of Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S, has brought with it a new controller.

If you don't want all the fancy customisation and are just seeking easy wireless play, the official controller is the best bet for you.

It's got some nice improvements over the Xbox One version, including a dedicated button for screenshotting and capturing video clips, with improvements to its grip and texture, too.

SCUF Scuf Instinct Pro Amazing customisation Superb controllers that can be modded to look and feel exactly as you want them to, these are extremely sought-after.

For

Make it however you want

Superb build-quality and official design

Against

Can get ferociously expensive

Better value alternatives

If true customisation is your priority, look no further than a SCUF controller. These modded versions of official Xbox pads bring an almost boggling range of options.

You can choose colours and finishes for almost every bit of the controller, as well as features like extra buttons and paddles, different grips and thumbsticks and much more.

The more you add, the more your price adds up, but if we had an unlimited budget we might well go for a fully kitted-out SCUF controller.

How to choose an Xbox controller

There are absolutely hundreds of options out there when it comes to new Xbox controllers, so we've laid out some of the areas you might want to think about before you make your choice.

Why should you buy a new Xbox controller?

This one might sound obvious, but there are plenty of reasons why you might need a new controller - you could be looking to play couch co-op with someone at home, or you could equally have worn out your existing controller already. Many of the options we've looked at, though, will also be attractive if you're simply looking for a controller that'll help you to upgrade your gaming with extra buttons or options, which can be really useful for competitive games.

What will you use the controller for?

This is key - further to the above, before buying your controller you should work out what you want it for. Is it for a child or younger person to beat up without costing too much? Or is it to help you learn some better movement and control options using extra paddles and switches? There's not much point in buying a pro controller if you don't really need it, after all.

What shape do you want for your controller?

Another good starting point to think about is whether you like the default shape of the controller that came with your Xbox. If so, most of the third-party options out there copy it, but if not there are still some alternatives that sit differently in the hand.

Do you need extra buttons?

This is a big one - many of the nicer controllers out there add extra buttons to the mix, which you can program yourself for custom controls. These are sometimes back-paddles or buttons, and are great for competitive games like Call of Duty where you'll benefit from more control without taking your fingers off the sticks. If you're looking to get better at a tough game, we think they're a great option.

Should you go wired or wireless?

Another major decision comes in the form of wirelessness - outside of the official Xbox options, this will typically add some money to a controller's price. So, if you know that you want extra buttons and features and don't mind having a wired tether, that's fine, but if being free from cables is key then you'll have to take that into account.

Xbox controllers we also recommend

We've spent more hours than we could keep count testing out the top Xbox controllers, and although we consider the pick above as the top overall choice to consider, there are also others we've tested that we love to recommend. Check them out below.

