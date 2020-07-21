The Xbox controller has a pretty impressive lineage already - after the somewhat odd shape adopted by the original console's chunky gamepad, the Xbox 360 introduced a new form that's stood the test of time.

It's only been lightly revised through the Xbox One years, and now stands to remain pretty similar for the Xbox Series X as well. That's testament to a great bit of design, but there are still some limitations to it. Whether it's not quite the right shape for you, or because you want some extra buttons and functionality, picking up a different controller could be a game-changer.

We've rounded up some of the best and most well-regarded models on the market for you, to help you make the best choice when picking a controller for your Xbox.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2

Microsoft spied that people were getting into custom controllers a few years ago and decided to take the market itself, and the second version of its controller is formiddable.

Like many pro controllers, this thing is pricey, but it's got the bonus of official status, and a huge range of customisation options to let you tune it perfectly. Whether that's rear paddles in whatever arrangement you like or thumbsticks that resist you the right amount, this is the best controller for most people right now - if they're willing to pay!

Xbox One Wireless Controller

Here's the thing, though - if you're not looking for all that fancy customisation, and don't need extra panels to make bunny-hopping easier, the fact is that the standard wireless Xbox One controller is superb.

It might just be the best ever first-party console controller in terms of comfort and reliability, and with Bluetooth on board the later versions, and the addition of a headphone jack, it's pretty much the best choice for most people. Plus, provided you're okay not to have a limited edition colourscheme, you can pick it up for a decent price often enough.

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition

Razer makes a whole range of peripherals that are great for Xbox gamers, including some excellent headsets, and its Wolverine Tournament Edition is a similarly impressive controller.

This is very much modelled on the official size and shape, but adds a similar bevvy of options to the Xbox Elite controller. Those include trigger stops (hugely useful in shooters) and programmable buttons to set up your own shortcuts easily. It's a superb pad that also impressively undercuts the price of Microsoft's own pro controller.

SCUF Prestige

If true customisation is your priority, look no further than a SCUF controller. These modded versions of official Xbox pads bring an almost boggling range of options.

You can choose colours and finishes for almost every bit of the controller, as well as features like extra buttons and paddles, different grips and thumbsticks and much more. The more you add, the more your price adds up, but if we had an unlimited budget we might well go for a fully kitted-out SCUF controller.

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Our final pick is obviously a little different to the other controllers on this list, but it's also in our view the most important of all of them.

Microsoft has done superb work in the accessibility sphere in recent years, and the jewel in that crown is the Adaptive Controller, a sytem that lets people create totally bespoke and unique controller arrangements that suit gamers who might not be able to use traditional pads. For what it offers, it's even priced affordably, and opens up a whole world of play to those who might not have always been able to enjoy it.