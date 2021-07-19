There are loads of games coming soon to the Xbox Series X and Series S - find out the key candidates right here.

Best upcoming games for Xbox Series X and Series S: The top next-gen games for 2023 and beyond

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are now familiar sights in living rooms and homes around the world. Of course, no console is much without games - not even the "most powerful" in the world.

That's why we've put together a list of the games that are on their way to the Xbox Series X and S.

Some will also be part of the monthly Xbox Game Pass membership scheme, which will save you a stack of money. And some will also be part of Xbox's Smart Delivery programme, meaning that if you buy them for Xbox One you'll get them on Series X or Series S for free.

Our most anticipated upcoming Xbox Series X and S games

Dead Space

Publisher: EA

EA Release Date: 27 January 2023

27 January 2023 Exclusive? No, also on PS5 and PC

EA has resurrected its terrifying science-fiction franchise and is making a full remake of the original game. It should be absolutely horrifying, using the power of next-gen to summon up some sights we hoped we'd never see again.

Hogwarts Legacy

Publisher: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Release date: 10 February 2023

10 February 2023 Exclusive? No, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch

We've waited too long for a proper big-budget game set in the world of Harry Potter, and will finally get to scratch that itch with Hogwarts Legacy. Set back in the past, you'll guide your students through their classes while also fighting a major threat to the wizarding world.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Publisher: EA

EA Release date: 17 March 2023

17 March 2023 Exclusive? No, also on PS5 and PC

Jedi: Fallen Order was a bolt from the blue, a terrific Star Wars game with an engaging story and great action that was surprisingly challenging.

It's getting a blockbuster sequel, now, and there's not too long to wait before we can sink our teeth into Jedi: Survivor, which looks bigger and better.

Dead Island 2

Publisher: Deep Silver

Deep Silver Release Date: 28 April 2023

28 April 2023 Exclusive? No, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox One and PC

A sequel that has taken long years to arrive, Dead Island 2 seems like it will expand on the original game in massive ways, with a way bigger world, more in-depth combat and a whole bunch of zombies for you to slaughter in new and inventive ways.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Publisher: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Release date? 26 May 2023

26 May 2023 Exclusive? No, also on PS5, PS4 and PC

We're finally ready to get back into a Rocksteady game, years after it last dropped some Batman goodness into our laps. This game will let players take on the roles of a few nasty pieces of work in the Suicide Squad, tasked with taking down corrupted versions of the Justice League's heroes.

Diablo 4

Publisher: Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Release date: 6 June 2023

6 June 2023 Exclusive? No, also on PS5 and PC

We've been waiting years for the next big Diablo game, and the fourth in the series looks like it should deliver a gory, dark campaign followed by near-endless satisfying endgame content, too. With five classes to pick from, it should have plenty of variety to offer up.

Starfield

Publisher: Bethesda

Bethesda Release date: Early 2023

Early 2023 Exclusive? No, also on PC

Starfield is the next big Bethesda franchise (or so it hopes), with a huge 1,000-planet galaxy for you to explore, bases to build and spaceships to fly. There will be a deep story that you can shape with your choices, and it looks pretty great so far.

Forza Motorsport

Publisher: Turn10

Turn10 Release date: Spring 2023

Spring 2023 Exclusive? No, also on Xbox One

The next Forza game is looking absolutely jaw-dropping in terms of fidelity, and it's clear that this will end up being one of the best-looking racing games ever made. We can't wait to dive in.

Alan Wake 2

Publisher: Epic Games

Epic Games Release date: 2023

2023 Exclusive? No, also on PS5 and PC

Alan Wake is back, at last, and Remedy says that his mainline sequel will be more survival-horror focussed than the last game, which sounds like it could potentially make for a pretty terrifying package. The teaser trailer is ominous so we can't wait to learn more.

Redfall

Publisher: Bethesda

Bethesda Release date: 2023

2023 Exclusive? Yes

Redfall is coming from the brilliant minds at Arkane, and seems to be set in a world of vampires and magic powers. It looks like vibrant fun, with four-player co-op built into the game from the ground up, which should make it a very new sort of challenge.

Minecraft Legends

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release date: 2023

2023 Exclusive? No, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch

An all-new game in the Minecraft universe, Legends sees you take control of armies of followers, but also able to exert an influence over battles yourself thanks to fun hack-and-slash combat. It looks really fun and perfect for gamers with families.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Publisher: Team Cherry

Team Cherry Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on Switch and PC

Hollow Knight was a masterpiece from an indie studio, offering up a simply brilliant metroidvania action game of exploration and growth with a real challenge at its heart. The long-awaited sequel, Silksong, will be on Game Pass when it launches, which should be music to the ears of any keen indie gamer.

The Lord of the Rings - Gollum

Publisher: Daedelic Entertainment

Daedelic Entertainment Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on PS5, Windows 10 (rumoured)

Gollum will apparently be a story-driven action adventure and from a studio well-versed in such things. We also know it's coming to next-gen consoles, and its artistic vision looks pretty interesting so far.

Alone in the Dark

Publisher: THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on PS5 and PC

An iconic franchise returns with this reboot of Alone in the Dark, set in the American deep south, and summoning very creepy vibes if the reveal trailer is anything to go by. We don't have a release window to look forward to at this stage, though.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Focus Entertainment Release date: 2023

2023 Exclusive? No, also on PC

The first Space Marine came out a decent while ago, but was a well-like third-person action and shooter that felt like a nice way into the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Now, it's finally getting a sequel, and from the glimpses of gameplay at the end of the announcement trailer, it should be a bloody good time.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Paradox Interactive Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Windows 10

A new, superb trailer has got us even more excited for this long-awaited RPG sequel. We also saw previous footage running with ray-tracing at an Nvidia event during Gamescom 2019, so have a great idea what to expect on Xbox Series X with its similarly capable graphics.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on Xbox One and Windows 10

Ninja Theory's first Senua game - Hallblade: Senua's Sacrifice - not only wowed with its almost photorealistic graphics but the clever, well-informed grasp on mental health issues was much lauded. The sequel looks even more stunning, based on a trailer made entirely using the in-game engine. The action-adventure will apparently be available on the older=generation Xbox, but we suspect it'll be the Series X version everyone will be talking about.

Fable

Publisher: Playground Games

Playground Games Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on Windows 10

A beloved franchise is returning with the as-yet simply-titled Fable, bringing players back to Albion and its topsy-turvy world of moral extremes. The teaser we got gives us almost nothing to go on, but we're sure it'll promise much more witty humour and fantasy tropes.

Wonder Woman

Publisher: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on PS5 and PC

Diana Prince is finally getting a proper mainstream videogame adaptation, likely as a result of the recognition factor that Gal Gadot's movie version has garnered. We can't wait to learn more about what the game will bring to the table.

Star Wars Eclipse

Publisher: LucasFilm Games

LucasFilm Games Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on PS5 and PC

The next game from Quantic Dream will be a story-driven multi-character Star Wars adventure set during the High Republic era, and while the trailer above has plenty of vivid imagery we don't know a huge amount about the story this game will try to tell.

State of Decay 3

Publisher: Undead Labs

Undead Labs Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on Xbox One and Windows 10

The State of Decay franchise lives on, and will drop its third iteration on Xbox Series X - the first trailer looks absolutely amazing, even if it's got no gameplay to share. It looks like animals are getting infected, though, which could be a game-changer when it comes to making your way around. Hopefully, we'll learn more soon.

The Outer Worlds 2

Publisher: Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on PC

If you're going to make a trailer that contains almost no details, you might as well poke fun at yourself while you do, as this great announcement teaser for The Outer Worlds 2 manages. We'll doubtless find out plenty more about the game down the line but, for now, it's great to know that it's on the way.

The Elder Scrolls 6

Publisher: Bethesda

Bethesda Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on PC

We've not heard a peep about The Elder Scrolls 6 since its tease at E3 2018. However, after the massive news of Bethesda being bought entirely by Microsoft, we know that when it does eventually appear, it'll be on Game Pass from day one, and could even be an Xbox exclusive.

Gothic

Publisher: THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on PS5, Windows 10

After releasing a playable teaser for PC on Steam, which was very well received, THQ Nordic decided to greenlight a fully remastered, remade version of RPG Gothic. It also announced that it will be coming to the next-generation consoles too.