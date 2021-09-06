New Xbox One games coming soon, all the best Xbox One games trailers and info. Top exclusives and upcoming games releases to look for.

Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2023: New Xbox games coming soon

There are amazing games coming out for Xbox One in the coming months. Whether you own an Xbox One S, 4K-ready Xbox One X or one of the next-gen consoles, most games work across them all.

We've rounded up the Xbox One games we're looking forward to the most for you to get excited about too, so if you want some new Xbox games you'll know where to look.

There are release dates where possible and a trailer for each. We'll also be updating the round-up throughout the year so come back wherever possible.

Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: 4 April 2023

4 April 2023 Xbox One exclusive? No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Switch and PC

No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Switch and PC Publisher: Warner Bros.

At last, we're getting a proper RPG set in the vivid world of Harry Potter, with our own wizarding student to guide through their time at Hogwarts. This is set quite a long time before the events of the books, though, so we're looking forward to exploring a more vintage version of the wizarding world.

SQUIRREL_12855251

Dead Island 2

Release date: 28 April 2023

28 April 2023 Xbox One exclusive? No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4 and PC

No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4 and PC Publisher: Deep Silver

We'd almost given up hope of playing Dead Island 2 since it was taking so long to be shown off publicly, but we're pleased to report that it's now officially coming, and looks really fun from the trailers released so far. It's going to be bigger than the first game in every way, unsurprisingly, and we can't wait to sink our teeth in.

SQUIRREL_12861202

Street Fighter 6

Release date: 2023

2023 Xbox One exclusive? No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4 and PC

No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4 and PC Publisher: Capcom

The next Street Fighter is coming to older-generation consoles, thankfully, ensuring that it will have a huge playerbase to rely on. It's looking superb, too, with new characters and a host of online modes that promise to offer hours of fun.

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2

Release date: TBC

TBC Xbox One exclusive? No, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and PC

No, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and PC Publisher: Paradox Interactive

SQUIRREL_178107

After a decade and a half, we're finally getting a sequel to Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines. Similarly a first-person RPG, it'll put you in the shoes of a bloodsucker ready to wreak havoc on mortals and the vampiric alike. We can't wait.

The Elder Scrolls VI

Release date: TBC

TBC Xbox One exclusive? No, also on Xbox Series X/S and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X/S and PC Publisher: Bethesda

SQUIRREL_148931

Yep, it's just music and a logo, but doesn't it make the hairs on your arms stand on end like it does ours?

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Release date: TBC

TBC Xbox One exclusive? No, also on PS4 and PC

No, also on PS4 and PC Publisher: Ubisoft

SQUIRREL_148926

It's been more than 15 years since the original game, so this sequel has us excited more than most. We still haven't seen much of the gameplay yet, but the CGI effects are quite simply jaw-dropping. What's more, you can have some of your music or artwork included in the game. Find out more at hitrecord.org.