Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2022

(Pocket-lint) - There are amazing games coming out for Xbox One in the coming months. Whether you own an Xbox One S, 4K-ready Xbox One X or one of the next-gen consoles, most games work across them all.

We've rounded up the Xbox One games we're looking forward to the most for you to get excited about too.

There are release dates where possible and a trailer for each. We'll also be updating the round-up throughout the year so come back wherever possible.

Release date: 16 March 2022

16 March 2022 Xbox One exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: ID@Xbox

Looking like a cross between the SNES Zelda games and Monument Valley, Tunic is a cute, isometric adventure game with exploration and puzzles at its heart. Very much an indie game to watch.

Release date: 25 March 2022

25 March 2022 Xbox One exclusive? No, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC

No, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC Publisher: 2K Games

The looter-shooter fun of Borderlands gets a new look and feel in this standalone adventure, which has come about after the success of Tiny Tina's DLC for Borderlands 2. It'll offer frantic co-op fun with a zany story and plenty of twists.

Release date: 5 April 2022

5 April 2022 Xbox One exclusive? No, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC

No, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC Publisher: WB Games

It seems that a new Lego game is coming at some point soon. This new platformer isn't just a remaster of the previous Lego Star Wars games - it promises hundreds of different characters and different levels throughout. It's being pitched as a brand-new Lego video game unlike any other with fun-filled adventures and plenty of humour too.

Release date: 23 August 2022

23 August 2022 Xbox One exclusive? No, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC

No, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC Publisher: Deep Silver

A reboot of the deranged open-world destruction franchise Saints Row, you'll tear up an all-new city and drive a host of vehicles in this fun-looking romp. It looks like there will be absolutely loads to do and see.

Release date: 11 November 2022

11 November 2022 Xbox One exclusive? No, also on Xbox Series X/S and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X/S and PC Publisher: Bethesda

Touted as "Skyrim in Space", Starfield will be the first new intellectual property from Bethesda Softworks in many a year. It's a long, long way off, but still looks like it could be pretty exciting, and will be an Xbox exclusive.

Release date: Holiday 2022

Holiday 2022 Xbox One exclusive? No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Switch and PC

No, also Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Switch and PC Publisher: Sega

A new Sonic game is coming to basically every platform it possibly could, and it looks like it's dropping Sonic into an open world with some freedom to tackle things in their own order and way. It looks like it oculd be a great time, and we should find out more soon.

Release date: TBC

TBC Xbox One exclusive? No, also on PS4 and PC

No, also on PS4 and PC Publisher: Paradox Interactive

After a decade and a half, we're finally getting a sequel to Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines. Similarly a first-person RPG, it'll put you in the shoes of a bloodsucker ready to wreak havoc on mortals and the vampiric alike. We can't wait.

Release date: TBC

TBC Xbox One exclusive? No, also on Xbox Series X/S and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X/S and PC Publisher: Bethesda

Yep, it's just music and a logo, but doesn't it make the hairs on your arms stand on end like it does ours?

Release date: TBC

TBC Xbox One exclusive? No, also on PS4 and PC

No, also on PS4 and PC Publisher: Ubisoft

It's been more than 15 years since the original game, so this sequel has us excited more than most. We still haven't seen much of the gameplay yet, but the CGI effects are quite simply jaw-dropping. What's more, you can have some of your music or artwork included in the game. Find out more at hitrecord.org.

Release date: TBC

TBC Xbox One exclusive? No, also on PS4 and PC

No, also on PS4 and PC Publisher: Ubisoft

If there's a game to starkly contrast the jovial pirates of the recently released Sea of Thieves then, well, Ubisoft has hit the nail on the head with Skull & Bones. This multiplayer battle game takes you to the seas where you'll need to play co-operatively with others to sink competitors' ships and abscond with the loot.

