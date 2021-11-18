The Xbox One generation is now in its twilight, thanks to the arrival of the Xbox Series X and S - but that only means that there's a huge catalogue of games for the older consoles to enjoy whenever you like.
Here, then, are our picks for games you really should check out. Some are enhanced for Xbox One X and many of them are even available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - a subscription service to download and play full games as often as you like.
If you're looking for a specific type of game, check out our dedicated lists in the table below.
Xbox One: Genre Guides
What are the best Xbox One games ever?
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Elden Ring
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Halo Infinite
- Control
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hollow Knight
- Disco Elysium
- Doom
- Hitman 3
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Assassin's Creed: Odyssey breathed fresh life into the franchise and Valhalla cements its best parts. You take on the role of Eivor, a Viking warrior tasked with settling their people in England, and it's a rip-roaring tale to enjoy.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Top class
One of the best ever RPGs, The Witcher 3 is a simply outstanding game that excels on the Xbox.
For
- Beautiful world
- Great story
- Superb quests
Against
- Overwhelming amount to do
Not just the best game on the Xbox One, The Witcher 3 can lay claim as being one of the best of all time. It is an extraordinary feat in game design, where it seems that every action undertaken in the massive third-person RPG has an effect on the game world.
Save a merchant from some bandits in a random encounter, for example, you might meet him again many hours later in a city, where he gives you a massive discount on items he has for sale. The world itself also seems alive and vibrant while the game is also capable of testing your skills so you don’t just blitz through it.
Elden Ring
Amazing depth
A must-play for anyone who doesn't mind a challenge and wants to explore a superb world.
For
- Amazing world to explore
- Such deep combat
- So many sights
Against
- Consistently very difficult
A huge open-world game that takes the combat and exploration of FromSoftware's oeuvre into a bold new genre, Elden Ring is simply a masterpiece. There are so many places to explore and map out, so many enemies to overcome and so much to see.
Everywhere you'll go will offer a new sort of challenge, be it in taut and impressive combat or in figuring out where to go next, and the journey as a whole is one that's almost unmissable.
Red Dead Redemption 2
Superb scale
A triumph of detail. There's no finer gaming environment to get lost in.
For
- Breathtakingly pretty
- Great slow-burn story
- Solid shooting
Against
- Some pretty slow sections
Although Red Dead Redemption 2 starts slow, the amount of depth and variety in mission types will soon have you well and truly hooked.
It is also massive, so make sure you put aside a month to get through everything it has to offer. And, with the addition of Red Dead Online, you'll have plenty to do even after the single-player story is finished.
halo infinite
Fantastic update
A brilliant return to form for Xbox's biggest series.
For
- Great campaign
- Looks excellent
- Tight multiplayer
Against
- The campaign gets linear late on
Halo is back - there are a couple of other solid campaigns to check out on Xbox One in the form of Halo 4 and 5, but Infinite blows them out of the water by moving the action onto an open-world setting and giving you the freedom to approach a bunch of optional tasks however you like.
It looks and sounds excellent, and, with free multiplayer, there's a heck of a lot to do.
Control
Wonderfully weird
A great off-kilter adventure that has you wield some crazy powers by the end.
For
- Creepy tone
- Satisfying powers
- Fun narrative
Against
- Slow build-up
If you like third-person shooters then Control offers up one that'll feel quite unlike any you've previously played, thanks to its stratospherically weird paranormal storyline.
Both in terms of gameplay and ambience, Control is utterly original, very distinctive and deeply satisfying, thanks to a decent roster of side-missions and challenges beyond the main story.
Forza Horizon 5
Peerless driving
An amazing driving game that has an open world of the highest quality.
For
- Huge variety of cars
- So many races
- Looks amazing
Against
- Similar to previous titles
Not just the best driving game on the Xbox One, Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best on any games machine.
Its Mexican setting works wonderfully for providing great variety in race styles and conditions. It looks unbelievable and has so much content to offer up.
Disco Elysium
RPG excellence
The most refreshing RPG to come out in years, with true freedom at its heart.
For
- Amazing script
- Great voice-acting
- Total freedom
Against
- Pretty high-concept
An RPG that rips up the rulebook and lets you approach conversations, decisions and even your job in a myriad of ways to leave you feeling totally refreshed by the amount of freedom it affords you.
This is a hilarious, poignant and incredibly sharp game that shouldn't be missed.
Doom
Brutal action
The most fast-paced and satisfying shooter you can find.
For
- Rapid action
- Never lets up
- Great campaign
Against
- A stressful play
Whatever Bethesda may believe, and whatever the tastes of millennials, Doom is all about its single-player campaign, which is a blood-smattered brilliant beast of a game.
It's extensive, insanely hectic, unbelievably satisfying, gloriously gory to behold, and more than a worthy update of the classic original.
Hitman 3
Stealthy slinking
A stealth game that lets you take charge of every part of your assassinations.
For
- So many avenues to explore
- Reacts to your actions
- Looks great
Against
- Not the best entry-point to series
The Hitman reboot was a great episodic adventure but the newest sequel is even better - possibly the best stealth game ever, in fact. You'll need patience but the sheer number of ways to complete each assassination mission make it a game you will come back to again and again.
This game also upgrades the episodes of the first two entries, so you can revisit them too using the new and improved game engine.
How to pick your next game for Xbox One
There are countless games on the Xbox One to choose from - here are some key questions to help you think about what to play next.
Have you tried Xbox Game Pass?
Microsoft's subscription service is a brilliant way to access a wide library of games for a low monthly cost. While you won't own the games permanently, and there's plenty on there that don't merit playing, some classics are also accessible. For instance, it's the cheapest way to play Halo Infinite's campaign, provided you can finish it in a month.
What genres are your favourite?
If you prefer shooter games, or are more into role-playing games, bear that in mind as you consider what you want to play for your next game. If you're reading reviews before committing, see if they comment on how welcoming the game is to genre newcomers, or if the difficulty is singled out as being challenging, for example.
Do you want a multiplayer title?
Many games have superb single-player campaigns, but not all of them let you also go online and play with or against friends and strangers. If you know that you fancy a social experience, it's worth checking before you buy a game whether it has an online portion, and how good that section of the game is.