If you're looking for something to play on your Xbox One S or Xbox One X you've come to the right place. Here are the best games around for Xbox One.

Best Xbox One games 2023: Top titles that every Xbox One S and X owner should play

The Xbox One generation is now in its twilight, thanks to the arrival of the Xbox Series X and S - but that only means that there's a huge catalogue of games for the older consoles to enjoy whenever you like.

Here, then, are our picks for games you really should check out. Some are enhanced for Xbox One X and many of them are even available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - a subscription service to download and play full games as often as you like.

If you're looking for a specific type of game, check out our dedicated lists in the table below.

What are the best Xbox One games ever?

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Elden Ring Red Dead Redemption 2 Halo Infinite Control Forza Horizon 5 Hollow Knight Disco Elysium Doom Hitman 3

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

SQUIRREL_175981

Not just the best game on the Xbox One, The Witcher 3 can lay claim as being one of the best of all time. It is an extraordinary feat in game design, where it seems that every action undertaken in the massive third-person RPG has an effect on the game world. Save a merchant from some bandits in a random encounter, for example, you might meet him again many hours later in a city, where he gives you a massive discount on items he has for sale. The world itself also seems alive and vibrant while the game is also capable of testing your skills so you don’t just blitz through it.

Elden Ring

SQUIRREL_178110

A huge open-world game that takes the combat and exploration of FromSoftware's oeuvre into a bold new genre, Elden Ring is simply a masterpiece. There are so many places to explore and map out, so many enemies to overcome and so much to see.

Everywhere you'll go will offer a new sort of challenge, be it in taut and impressive combat or in figuring out where to go next, and the journey as a whole is one that's almost unmissable.

Red Dead Redemption 2

SQUIRREL_175763

Although Red Dead Redemption 2 starts slow, the amount of depth and variety in mission types will soon have you well and truly hooked. It is also massive, so make sure you put aside a month to get through everything it has to offer. And, with the addition of Red Dead Online, you'll have plenty to do even after the single-player story is finished.

Halo Infinite

SQUIRREL_5870449

Halo is back - there are a couple of other solid campaigns to check out on Xbox One in the form of Halo 4 and 5, but Infinite blows them out of the water by moving the action onto an open-world setting and giving you the freedom to approach a bunch of optional tasks however you like.

Control

SQUIRREL_148915

If you like third-person shooters then Control offers up one that'll feel quite unlike any you've previously played, thanks to its stratospherically weird paranormal storyline. Both in terms of gameplay and ambience, Control is utterly original, very distinctive and deeply satisfying, thanks to a decent roster of side-missions and challenges beyond the main story.

Forza Horizon 5

SQUIRREL_5718078

Not just the best driving game on the Xbox One, Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best on any games machine. Its Mexican setting works wonderfully for providing great variety in race styles and conditions. It looks unbelievable and has so much content to offer up.

Hollow Knight

A superb platformer that has a simple art style but nonetheless packs in so much character and so many unique touches, Hollow Knight is a brilliant little game. We say "little" - there's loads of content on offer here, with a huge post-game trove of extra-challenging levels and bosses for the dedicated.

Disco Elysium

SQUIRREL_6523798

An RPG that rips up the rulebook and lets you approach conversations, decisions and even your job in a myriad of ways to leave you feeling totally refreshed by the amount of freedom it affords you. This is a hilarious, poignant and incredibly sharp game that shouldn't be missed.

Doom

SQUIRREL_175973

Whatever Bethesda may believe, and whatever the tastes of millennials, Doom is all about its single-player campaign, which is a blood-smattered brilliant beast of a game. It's extensive, insanely hectic, unbelievably satisfying, gloriously gory to behold, and more than a worthy update of the classic original.

Hitman 3

SQUIRREL_3882247

The Hitman reboot was a great episodic adventure but the newest sequel is even better - possibly the best stealth game ever, in fact. You'll need patience but the sheer number of ways to complete each assassination mission make it a game you will come back to again and again. This game also upgrades the episodes of the first two entries, so you can revisit them too using the new and improved game engine.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

SQUIRREL_306507

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey breathed fresh life into the franchise and Valhalla cements its best parts. You take on the role of Eivor, a Viking warrior tasked with settling their people in England, and it's a rip-roaring tale to enjoy.

CD Projekt RED / The Witcher III: Wild Hunt The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Top class 10.0 / 10 One of the best ever RPGs, The Witcher 3 is a simply outstanding game that excels on the Xbox. $18.19 at Amazon (GB) $32.19 at Amazon (US) $36.02 at Amazon (CA)

SQUIRREL_175981





For

Beautiful world

Great story

Superb quests

Against

Overwhelming amount to do

Not just the best game on the Xbox One, The Witcher 3 can lay claim as being one of the best of all time. It is an extraordinary feat in game design, where it seems that every action undertaken in the massive third-person RPG has an effect on the game world.

Save a merchant from some bandits in a random encounter, for example, you might meet him again many hours later in a city, where he gives you a massive discount on items he has for sale. The world itself also seems alive and vibrant while the game is also capable of testing your skills so you don’t just blitz through it.

From Software Elden Ring Amazing depth 10.0 / 10 A must-play for anyone who doesn't mind a challenge and wants to explore a superb world.

SQUIRREL_6623318





For

Amazing world to explore

Such deep combat

So many sights

Against

Consistently very difficult

A huge open-world game that takes the combat and exploration of FromSoftware's oeuvre into a bold new genre, Elden Ring is simply a masterpiece. There are so many places to explore and map out, so many enemies to overcome and so much to see.

Everywhere you'll go will offer a new sort of challenge, be it in taut and impressive combat or in figuring out where to go next, and the journey as a whole is one that's almost unmissable.

SQUIRREL_175763





For

Breathtakingly pretty

Great slow-burn story

Solid shooting

Against

Some pretty slow sections

Although Red Dead Redemption 2 starts slow, the amount of depth and variety in mission types will soon have you well and truly hooked.

It is also massive, so make sure you put aside a month to get through everything it has to offer. And, with the addition of Red Dead Online, you'll have plenty to do even after the single-player story is finished.

SQUIRREL_5870449





For

Great campaign

Looks excellent

Tight multiplayer

Against

The campaign gets linear late on

Halo is back - there are a couple of other solid campaigns to check out on Xbox One in the form of Halo 4 and 5, but Infinite blows them out of the water by moving the action onto an open-world setting and giving you the freedom to approach a bunch of optional tasks however you like.

It looks and sounds excellent, and, with free multiplayer, there's a heck of a lot to do.

SQUIRREL_148915





For

Creepy tone

Satisfying powers

Fun narrative

Against

Slow build-up

If you like third-person shooters then Control offers up one that'll feel quite unlike any you've previously played, thanks to its stratospherically weird paranormal storyline.

Both in terms of gameplay and ambience, Control is utterly original, very distinctive and deeply satisfying, thanks to a decent roster of side-missions and challenges beyond the main story.

SQUIRREL_5718078





For

Huge variety of cars

So many races

Looks amazing

Against

Similar to previous titles

Not just the best driving game on the Xbox One, Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best on any games machine.

Its Mexican setting works wonderfully for providing great variety in race styles and conditions. It looks unbelievable and has so much content to offer up.

ZA/UM Disco Elysium RPG excellence The most refreshing RPG to come out in years, with true freedom at its heart. $14.99 at Amazon (GB)

SQUIRREL_6523798





For

Amazing script

Great voice-acting

Total freedom

Against

Pretty high-concept

An RPG that rips up the rulebook and lets you approach conversations, decisions and even your job in a myriad of ways to leave you feeling totally refreshed by the amount of freedom it affords you.

This is a hilarious, poignant and incredibly sharp game that shouldn't be missed.

SQUIRREL_175973





For

Rapid action

Never lets up

Great campaign

Against

A stressful play

Whatever Bethesda may believe, and whatever the tastes of millennials, Doom is all about its single-player campaign, which is a blood-smattered brilliant beast of a game.

It's extensive, insanely hectic, unbelievably satisfying, gloriously gory to behold, and more than a worthy update of the classic original.

SQUIRREL_3882247





For

So many avenues to explore

Reacts to your actions

Looks great

Against

Not the best entry-point to series

The Hitman reboot was a great episodic adventure but the newest sequel is even better - possibly the best stealth game ever, in fact. You'll need patience but the sheer number of ways to complete each assassination mission make it a game you will come back to again and again.

This game also upgrades the episodes of the first two entries, so you can revisit them too using the new and improved game engine.

How to pick your next game for Xbox One

There are countless games on the Xbox One to choose from - here are some key questions to help you think about what to play next.

Have you tried Xbox Game Pass?

Microsoft's subscription service is a brilliant way to access a wide library of games for a low monthly cost. While you won't own the games permanently, and there's plenty on there that don't merit playing, some classics are also accessible. For instance, it's the cheapest way to play Halo Infinite's campaign, provided you can finish it in a month.

What genres are your favourite?

If you prefer shooter games, or are more into role-playing games, bear that in mind as you consider what you want to play for your next game. If you're reading reviews before committing, see if they comment on how welcoming the game is to genre newcomers, or if the difficulty is singled out as being challenging, for example.

Do you want a multiplayer title?

Many games have superb single-player campaigns, but not all of them let you also go online and play with or against friends and strangers. If you know that you fancy a social experience, it's worth checking before you buy a game whether it has an online portion, and how good that section of the game is.