  Xbox One hands-on video: 360 vs The One

As excited as we are about the Xbox One, we can't help but feel somewhat sad, because the console that has served us (mostly) brilliantly for the past eight years - one console lost to the red ring - and we're going to miss it.

So, while we had our non-working Xbox One sample, we decided to put all of the 360s we could gather into one place, and compare their design to that of the One. Think of it as a bit like those episodes of Doctor Who where as many of the old actors as possible are shoved on screen together for an epic storyline.

While playing, we had some interesting thoughts. For example, the way Microsoft has either taken a backwards step, by not allowing users to remove and replace their own hard drive or no step at all, but insisting on a massive power brick.

But while there are things that annoy us, we're still pleased with the direction of the One. The styling is simple and bold. It's a big console, but from what we've been told by people who have used one, it's also very quiet.

Of course, 90 per cent of the experience comes from turning the thing on, and we couldn't do that. But as the days tick on until launch, we find ourselves getting more and more excited.