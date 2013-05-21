Xbox 360 vs Xbox One: What's the difference?

The new Xbox One has been announced, and as you might expect it promises to be faster, smarter and better than the current console. But what are the key differences, the differences that you can tell your mates about when the conversation comes up so you are the knowledgeable one?

The Xbox One sees a huge change here over the Xbox 360. It now includes an 8-core AMD system on a chip, which should be more than enough to bring proper next-gen looking games to your living room. To put things in perspective, the Xbox 360 used a Xenos processor which had three separate cores. No where near as much power as the Xbox One.

The Xbox One has also taken a big leap when it comes to multi-tasking. It now has 8GB of RAM vs 512MB. Storage is up to 500GB internal memory over the 250GB maximum found on the Xbox 360. Games are subject to mandatory installs with the Xbox One however, so expect that storage to fill quickly.

The new Xbox One has live TV support that you'll be able to turn on simply by saying Xbox, TV. While the Xbox 360 has things like the BBC iPlayer and Sky Go the One will be considerably more capable, with Microsoft promising an integrated TV experience. It also features a built in IR blaster, so you should be able to control TV functions themselves on the Xbox One.

The Xbox One has far greater scope when it comes to the cloud, way beyond the ability to store game saves or download content. Microsoft says the Xbox One will be able to give your games more power to create new gameplay, persistent worlds and deeper experiences; update automatically, so you shouldn’t have to wait for downloads or update; and let you start a game, movie, or TV show on one console and finish exactly where you left off on another.

Yep, you'll now be able to play high-def movies without having to download them first via the internet. With 4K support too you'll be future proofed when the Blu-ray Disc Association finalises the ability to put a 4K movie on a Blu-ray disc - something that isn't possible at the moment.

Kinect is no longer the optional extra it was with the Xbox 360. If you want the Xbox One you've got to sign up to Kinect too. Get ready to speak to your console.

The two boxes look radically different with the Xbox One ditching smooth curves for a blunt, squarer design that matches the company's user interface. The controller now also gets a built-in battery rather than a replaceable one, and a few tweaks to make it easier for kids to hold.

The Xbox 360 allows you to display your console either standing-up or lying down. With the Xbox One there is only one way, you won't be able to stand it vertically.

Find out what we thought of the new console in our first look of the console, controller and new Kinect sensor from the launch event in Seattle.