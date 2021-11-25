The Steam sales are a great way to blow your hard-earned cash on awesome games you've been mulling over purchasing for a while but have been putting off.

The Halloween Sale (aka the Steam Scream Fest) is currently running, offering discounts on various horror games and other solid favourites with special Halloween-themed updates.

It's running between now and 1 November, so ready your wallets!

With so many games on sale though, it's hard to know what to buy. Not to worry, we're here to help! We've trawled through the list with a selection of games that are on special offer that we love and know you're bound to as well.

Stray (20 per cent off)

Looking for a more relaxing game? Big cat fan? Then you'll love Stray. This is a brilliantly put-together adventure where you're exploring a wonderful futuristic city while trying to solve mysteries but as a cat.

Need for Speed Unbound (50 per cent off)

The most recent outing in the Need for Speed series is now heavily discounted. So if you want to get some high-octane thrills then now is the time to grab a bargain.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (save 80 per cent)

If you're a fan of the massive open worlds that Ubisoft is capable of crafting then here's another bargain. Breakpoint isn't as popular with the hardcore fans as Wildlands was, but we still love it. Especially at this price.

Battlefield 2042 (save 70 per cent)

Battlefield 2042 has seen a number of updates and it might actually be good now. Even old Battlefield fans are coming back to the game now classes are back and other changes have cropped up. If you're not sure, then not to worry as there's a discount!

Death Stranding Director's Cut (40 per cent off)

Not really a horror game, Death Stranding still delights for its gorgeous visuals and weird and wonderful world to explore and try to survive in.

Resident Evil Village (save 50 per cent)

Resident Evil continues to deliver the goods when it comes to thrilling survival horror games. With overwhelmingly positive reviews and a decent discount, it's nicely appealing.

Hunt: Showdown (save 60 per cent)

Hunt: Showdown throws you into the eerie depths of the Bayou with horrid monsters and other players hunting down bounties while trying not to die. It's hardcore and a whole lot of fun.

GTFO (30 per cent off)

GTFO is a hardcore first-person shooter stealth horror game that's best played with friends and with strict tactics. If you enjoy hardcore shooters that are utterly unforgiving then buy this bad boy.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (75 per cent off)

If you love a good story-rich game then look no further than Hellblade. This is a deeply immersive, atmospheric and breathtaking exploration of mental health in game form.

Step into the shoes of Sensua, the Celtic warrior who's on a haunting vision quest into Hell. Hellbalde is now insanely cheap, you'd be mad to miss out on it.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (90 per cent off)

EA games have only just started making their way onto Steam and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of them. It's also one of the best available and a fantastic experience from the Star Wars universe. A cracking third-person action-adventure crafted by the excellent Respawn Entertainment.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a brilliant story-driven game where you get to develop force powers along the way as well as crafting your own lightsabre. It's an utter bargain at the moment too.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (86 per cent off)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider was the final chapter in Lara Croft's origin story. A modern reboot that's rife with wonderful puzzles, brilliantly beautiful tombs and a wild open world to explore.

We loved the game when we reviewed it back in 2018 and it still stands up now, even more so with all the extras included in the definitive edition.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition (70 per cent off)

If you've not played The Witcher 3 yet, what have you even been doing with yourself? Seriously?! One of the finest role-playing games ever made, the Witcher 3 is, in our mind, an utter classic.

The game of the year edition also includes all the expansions and other goodness too. Giving you well over 100 hours of gaming goodness for less than the cost of a large pizza. Get stuck in.