Best games to buy in the Steam sales: Our favourite PC gaming bargains

The Steam sales are a great way to blow your hard-earned cash on awesome games you've been mulling over purchasing for a while but have been putting off.

With so many games on sale though, it's hard to know what to buy. Not to worry, we're here to help! We've trawled through the list with a selection of games that are on special offer that we love and know you're bound to as well.

We loved Doom Eternal when we reviewed it and at half price, it's an absolute bargain. A fast-paced, visceral masterpiece of demon-slaying goodness. All you know and love from Doom, with a decent discount during the sale period.

We almost gush when we talk about Kingdom Come: Deliverance. It's an absolutely smashing RPG set in yee olden days where you play a simple son of a blacksmith forced into the midst of raging civil war.

It's beautiful, immersive, engaging and a whole lot of fun. It's also hours and hours long and with the Royal Editon you also get all the downloadable content too. At this price, you'd be mad not to grab it.

If you love a good story-rich game then look no further than Hellblade. This is a deeply immersive, atmospheric and breathtaking exploration of mental health in game form.

Step into the shoes of Sensua, the Celtic warrior who's on a haunting vision quest into Hell.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus was one of our recommended games from 2017 and despite not being the latest Wolfenstein game in the franchise it's still worth getting. Especially at this price.

Better still you can get a bundle that includes Old Blood, New Colossus, Young Blood and New Order with a hefty 71 per cent off. So much Nazi slaying goodness in one place!

MORDHAU is a fantastic medieval slasher that we'll happily admit we're awful at. But even when you suck as badly as we do, you still have plenty of fun because it's hilarious, satisfying and brutal too.

Slash, bash and crash your way through insane medieval battles with your pals or just rain down fire from afar with various siege weapons. Just be careful not to lose your head.

Codemasters crafted an absolute monster rallying game in the form of Dirt Rally a couple of years back. Then it went one better with Dirt Rally 2.0. Iconic cars, rallying locations and high-speed thrills abound.

If you love racing sims or rallying in general, then you'll love Dirt Rally 2.0, especially at this price. Oh and it has VR support too. What's not to love? If you're Dirt fan then you might want to check out the bundle that includes Dirt Rally, Dirt 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 with 78 per cent off.

Half-Life: Alyx (25 per cent off)

It honestly feels like Half-Life: Alyx only just released and here it is discounted nicely. Sure, it's not a massive discount yet, but it's still one you should consider if you own a VR headset.

We found Half-Life: Alyx to be a wonderful update for the Half-Life franchise and an utter joy to play. We're not alone either, as Steam is awash with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Satisfactory has been on Epic for a while and only recently made its way to Steam but now has been discounted too. It's a first-person factory building game set in space. Sure, that doesn't sound that satisfying on the face of it, but once you start exploring the worlds in search of resources and crafting magnificent machines with your friends it becomes a real blast.

Beautifully designed, Satisfactory is also ever-improving as it's a work-in-progress early access game that's lovingly crafted by the clever bods at Coffee Stain Studios.

EA games have only just started making their way onto Steam and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of them. It's also one of the best available and a fantastic experience from the Star Wars universe. A cracking third-person action-adventure crafted by the excellent Respawn Entertainment.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a brilliant story-driven game where you get to develop force powers along the way as well as crafting your own lightsabre. It's an utter bargain at the moment too.

With Borderlands 3, Gearbox took what people loved from the previous games and built upon it. All the madness and mayhem of the franchise only bigger, badder and more brilliant. That includes the addition of one billion guns - yup, a billion. Mad eh?

You'd also be mad not to buy it at this price, especially if you've been holding out for a discount.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is the biggest and most ambitious game in the franchise that we thought was utterly superb when we first reviewed it and is still fantastic two years later.

Battle your way through ancient Greece, parkouring across the landscape or sailing across the seas. Battling it out with Spartans, pirates and Athenians along the way. An epic adventure awaits.

Metro Exodus is another of those games that went to Epic store first and then made the move to Steam later. If you'd been putting it off for that reason, then you'll be pleased to see it's half price in the current Steam sales. You can also get the gold edition with a 60 per cent discount too.

Metro Exodus is beautiful, engaging and another cracking addition to the series. A superb shooter with plenty of stealth elements, excellent pacing and oodles of radioactive personality too.

Ok, so we'll admit we liked Two Point Hospital because of its similarity too Theme Hospital, but it's an excellent sim/management game in its own right.

Design your own hospital and manage all the problems that come with it. Including new diseases, weird illnesses and grumpy patients.

Hitman 3 has just been announced and now Hitman 2 has been discounted as well. We found Hitman 2 to be a wonderful addition to the series with everything you'd expect from the series, as well as target-rich environments, brilliant maps and plenty of play options too.

Hitman 2 is a brilliant stealth action where you take on the role of Agent 47 and visit all manner of exotic locations to deal out death to specific targets in the most professional manner possible.

If your idea of a good racing game is something with a lot of crashing and smashing then you'll love Wreckfest. Over-the-top crashes abound in a game that's all about breakneck racing and demolition derby goodness.

Revv your engines and ready your Steam wallet for petrol-head thrills.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider was the final chapter in Lara Croft's origin story. A modern reboot that's rife with wonderful puzzles, brilliantly beautiful tombs and a wild open world to explore.

We loved the game when we reviewed it back in 2018 and it still stands up now, even more so with all the extras included in the definitive edition.

If you've not played The Witcher 3 yet, what have you even been doing with yourself? Seriously?! One of the finest role-playing games ever made, the Witcher 3 is, in our mind, an utter classic.

The game of the year edition also includes all the expansions and other goodness too. Giving you well over 100 hours of gaming goodness for less than the cost of a large pizza. Get stuck in.

No Man's Sky sure has come a long way over the last few years. Regular updates have made it ever more interesting. Explore the vastness of space with your friends, in all manner of space ships, visiting distant worlds and exploring until your heart is content.

We lost hours and hours in this game and have many fond memories. It's also been updated to work with VR headsets lately, which is just insane. This means if you have the right equipment, you can basically get as close to travelling through space as you're ever likely to get.