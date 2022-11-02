These are the best scary games you can try on PlayStation 5 right now.

A good horror game is like nothing else - the immersion that games offer up is at its most intense when you're being frightened out of your mind, in our opinion.

There are countless scary games to pick from, and the PlayStation 5 has its fair share of creepy titles, so we've picked out the very best options to give you a range of highlights.

If you're looking for our other genre guides to the PS5's catalogue, check out the links in the table below.

What are the best horror games on PS5?

Resident Evil Village The Last of Us Part 1 A Plague Tale: Requiem Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Resident Evil 2 The Quarry

Resident Evil Village

The latest full entry in the Resident Evil series, Village is a smorgasbord for horror fans, with inventory management and suspense that takes its time to build, all keeping you on the edge of your seat. It has a gallery of baddies for you to sneak past and eventually overcome, with a range of vivid settings to move through.

A central sequence involving a master puppeteer's house of horrors will stay with us for the rest of our lives, cementing this as a must-play for anyone serious about their horror games.

SQUIRREL_4572142

The Last of Us Part 1

It might not seem like a horror game at first glance, given its focus on shooting and story, but the reality is that Naughty Dog's remade opus has some of the scariest sequences in gaming to offer up, as you carefully sneak around deadly infected enemies.

The fact that it has a brilliant story for you to experience while this is all happening is what elevates it - you truly care about the characters you control, making it even more terrifying when they're in peril.

SQUIRREL_12855082

A Plague Tale: Requiem

This superb sequel is a creepy, emotional tale of siblings trying to stay true to each other, told against a backdrop of a plague-hit France in the 14th Century. You play as Amicia, stealthily threading your way through levels full of ravenous rats and violent guards.

It's a tense game rather than an openly scary one, but if you choose to play it with the aim of staying undetected then it gets really, really nail-biting at various points. You have a lot of tools to use, though. Requiem is also absolutely ravishing graphically.

SQUIRREL_12853348

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Okay, now here's a game that doesn't look like it's going to be scary. This visual novel is pretty chilled-out to play, letting the story take the front seat while you make light choices and steer your way through high school.

We're extremely mindful of not spoiling the surprise of how things unfold, but its inclusion on this list should be a tip-off that things get creepy at a certain point, and that's an understatement. This is some of the scariest stuff in gaming.

SQUIRREL_12860470

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil makes another welcome appearance thanks to a PS5 upgrade that came for free, making this excellent-looking PS4 title all the prettier on newer hardware. It's one of the best remakes we've ever seen, carefully recreating what was special about the original Resi 2 without losing its heart.

Despite that, there are some welcome modernisations and the game looks really impressive, with improved acting and pacing all making for a sterling, and very scary adventure.

SQUIRREL_146879

The Quarry

Supermassive Games is getting extremely good at building Hollywood-quality control-the-narrative horror games, where you get to control parts of the action and make key choices under time pressure while watching what is basically a horror movie.

It's great fun for playing with friends, cackling over wrong decisions and watching beautiful people die gory deaths as a result, and The Quarry is the latest and greatest. This is a fun, scary thrill ride that's accessible and enjoyable.

SQUIRREL_6916280

Capcom Resident Evil Village Superb scares 9.0 / 10 A brilliant horror game that's action-packed but still has moments of total tension. $26.49 at Amazon (US) $62.37 at Amazon (AU)

SQUIRREL_4572142





For

Action-packed

Moments of terror

Fun, pulpy plot

Against

Gets very silly

Sony Interactive Entertainment The Last of Us Part 1 Creepy encounters 10.0 / 10 One of gaming's great stories also just so happens to be really scary at various points. $54.65 at Amazon (GB)

SQUIRREL_12855082





For

Incredible story

So tense

Looks gorgeous

Against

No longer new

SQUIRREL_12853348





For

Amazing visual direction

Fun expanded stealth action

Great story

Against

Can be slightly frustrating

SQUIRREL_12860470





For

Brilliantly twisted

Goes to dark places

Can finish in a sitting

Against

Too dark for some

Limited interactivity

SQUIRREL_146879





For

Classic fun story

Great scares

Looks amazing

Against

Can be unwieldy to control

2K Games The Quarry Movie-like This excellent horror game is alike a fun interactive movie, great to play with friends. $19.99 at Amazon (GB)

SQUIRREL_6916280





For

Great visuals

Amazing acting

Fun choices

Against

Obviously a bit tropey

Occasionally feels unfair

