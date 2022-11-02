(Pocket-lint) - A good horror game is like nothing else - the immersion that games offer up is at its most intense when you're being frightened out of your mind, in our opinion.

There are countless scary games to pick from, and the PlayStation 5 has its fair share of creepy titles, so we've picked out the very best options to give you a range of highlights.

What are the best horror games on PS5?

Resident Evil Village The Last of Us Part 1 Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Resident Evil 2 The Quarry

Resident Evil Village

The latest full entry in the Resident Evil series, Village is a smorgasbord for horror fans, with inventory management and suspense that takes its time to build, all keeping you on the edge of your seat. It has a gallery of baddies for you to sneak past and eventually overcome, with a range of vivid settings to move through.

A central sequence involving a master puppeteer's house of horrors will stay with us for the rest of our lives, cementing this as a must-play for anyone serious about their horror games.

The Last of Us Part 1

It might not seem like a horror game at first glance, given its focus on shooting and story, but the reality is that Naughty Dog's remade opus has some of the scariest sequences in gaming to offer up, as you carefully sneak around deadly infected enemies.

The fact that it has a brilliant story for you to experience while this is all happening is what elevates it - you truly care about the characters you control, making it even more terrifying when they're in peril.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Okay, now here's a game that doesn't look like it's going to be scary. This visual novel is pretty chilled-out to play, letting the story take the front seat while you make light choices and steer your way through high school.

We're extremely mindful of not spoiling the surprise of how things unfold, but its inclusion on this list should be a tip-off that things get creepy at a certain point, and that's an understatement. This is some of the scariest stuff in gaming.

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil makes another welcome appearance thanks to a PS5 upgrade that came for free, making this excellent-looking PS4 title all the prettier on newer hardware. It's one of the best remakes we've ever seen, carefully recreating what was special about the original Resi 2 without losing its heart.

Despite that, there are some welcome modernisations and the game looks really impressive, with improved acting and pacing all making for a sterling, and very scary adventure.

The Quarry

Supermassive Games is getting extremely good at building Hollywood-quality control-the-narrative horror games, where you get to control parts of the action and make key choices under time pressure while watching what is basically a horror movie.

It's great fun for playing with friends, cackling over wrong decisions and watching beautiful people die gory deaths as a result, and The Quarry is its latest and greatest. This is a fun, scary thrill ride that's accessible and enjoyable.

