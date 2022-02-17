We love a good RPG, and now Sony's most powerful console can make them look better than ever before .

We love the feeling of starting a new role-playing game (RPG), discovering what sort of world we're going to be moving around in, figuring out who our character is and how we think they'll shape up both in terms of abilities and attitudes.

The PlayStation 5 is an ideal place to play them, too, with loads of titles that branch out across different styles and settings to offer up a diverse range of potential experiences. We've hand-picked a selection of the very best role-playing games on Sony's console, all for your consideration. Below you'll find links to our other PS5 guides, just in case you want a different genre.

What are the best RPGs on PS5?

Elden Ring Disco Elysium God of War Ragnarök Horizon Forbidden West Demon's Souls Mass Effect Legendary Edition Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Tales of Arise Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Elden Ring

FromSoftware's newest game is a total triumph, transplanting its amazing game design philosophies into an open-world setting with a jaw-dropping amount of success. It's full of amazing sights to see and nooks and crannies to explore, most of them populated by frightening enemies.

You'll build a character to your own specifications, explore in whatever ways you like and figure out how to tackle some of its truly intricate locations and terrifying bosses under your own steam. This is a real marvel.

Disco Elysium

If you want dialogue of the very highest quality and the freedom to approach conversations and challenges in the most outrageous ways, Disco Elysium is the perfect fit. This unbelievably ambitious RPG might take place in a fairly constrained location, but the way it handles talking to people and figuring things out is breathtakingly assured.

You play a hapless detective in the middle of struggling to solve a complex and brutal crime, and you'll move around the docks of a disturbingly credible dystopian city as you do so, meeting colourful characters and villains at every turn. It looks great and the writing is sharp as a pin.

God of War Ragnarök

Another absolute banger from Santa Monica Studio, Ragnarök proves that it's capable of repeating a trick, with another expertly-told story of fatherhood and legacy to explore over dozens of hours. There's an intricate crafting system and loads of characters to interact with, making this an even bigger game than 2018's God of War.

A series that was once all about the action with little other gameplay is now a full-fledged RPG, in our books, and the world of gaming is richer for it.

Horizon Forbidden West

The sequel to Zero Dawn, Forbidden West expands and improves on the original in most every way possible, and looks simply jaw-dropping on PS5 with improved detail, clarity and frame rates compared to the PS4.

You again play as Aloy as she wanders in search of a cure to a blight that's spreading across the world, and you'll have to fight plenty of robotic dinosaurs along the way. There are new tools, weapons and characters to meet and it's all so entertaining.

Demon's Souls

If you've recently got hold of a PS5, you're probably searching for games that really make the most of its upgraded hardware and the Dualsense controller, and Demon's Souls very much fits that description. This is a stunningly pretty game, a remake of a cult classic from the PS3 days.

It's also tough as nails, with an uncompromising approach to difficulty and a structure that can leave you flailing a bit without many helpful hints. Still, as you get more used to its quirks you'll uncover a complete gem of an experience, and one that you can't play anywhere else. For most people, though, Elden Ring is a safer introduction to the series.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

One of the greatest RPG sagas of all time gets a lick of new paint and becomes playable in high resolutions and at reliable frame rates in the form of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which bundles the whole Mass Effect trilogy into one nicely-priced package.

You'll step into the armour of Commander Shepard as they try to avert a galaxy-ending threat with epic storylines that reflect your in-game choices and too many memorable and loveable companions and characters to name. It's an epic in the truest sense, and despite being comprised of old games, it looks and feels great on the PS5.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

The remake of Final Fantasy VII's opening sections looked amazing on PS4, but with upgraded visuals and resolutions it is simply jaw-dropping at times on PlayStation 5, and now includes a bonus DLC where you play as Yuffie for the first time.

You'll mostly be controlling the famous Cloud Strife, though, as he signs on for a job that's way bigger than he realises in the two-tiered city of Midgar. It's a great journey that introduces some really iconic characters, and we can't wait to get a look at the next part.

Persona 5 Royal

A huge game that will eat up your life for a couple of months even if you play it a lot, Persona 5 boasts one of the slickest and most satisfying turn-based combat systems in memory.

It tells a winding and satisfying story of inner demons and schoolkids going rogue to stop society from destroying itself, all in an art style that is simply gorgeous. The soundtrack is a historic one, and the script is super zippy, making for an amazing package that's now crisper than ever on PS5.

Tales of Arise

An RPG in the more traditional sense, Tales of Arise is built on a really fun battle system that lets you swap between characters on the fly to make the most of their different abilities, building a team and set of strategies that can conquer your opponents.

It helps that the story framing those battles is well-told and features some fun twists and turns, along with a core cast of characters that you'll come to feel real affection towards. It's a great option for those yearning for a great-looking old-school JRPG to sink into.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

A game that looked excellent on the PS4 gets a stunning upgrade on PS5, with enhanced graphics that make Ghost of Tsushima even more impactful, alongside new content including a whole new island to explore.

Jin's story of disgrace, redemption and revenge is a really gorgeous one, but it's the stunning visual design that lives most vividly in our memories, and everyone with a PS5 should check out Tsushima's many rolling hills, meadows and forests for themselves.

From Software Elden Ring Enigmatic brilliance 10.0 / 10 An open-world Souls game that plays as beguilingly well as anything we've experienced in years.

For

Jaw-dropping world

Intense, deep combat

So many options

Against

Brutal difficulty

Occasionally very opaque guidance

Sony Interactive Entertainment God of War Ragnarok Massive sequel 10.0 / 10 This sequel ups the ante and makes things even more action-packed.

For

Superb combat

Fun twists

Massive areas to explore

Against

Doesn't feel too new

Rushes to its ending a little

It's not easy to follow-up a game as widely-loved as God of War, but Ragnarok shows how you can do it without compromise, expanding its scope and story.

The battle against the Norse pantheon continues for Kratos and Atreus, and things get pretty crazy near its satisfying conclusion.

Sony Interactive Entertainment horizon forbidden west Amazing world 10.0 / 10 A brilliant open-world game that looks simply beautiful on PS5.

For

Beautiful world

New monsters to fight

Much bigger in scope

Against

Still has some filler quests

Bluepoint Games Demon's Souls Amazing visually 10.0 / 10 A game that looks truly next-gen and offers a historic challenge to players.

For

Looks and sounds unbelievable

Superbly designed world

So rewarding

Against

Really tough

Doesn't guide you much

Square Enix Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Perfect remake 10.0 / 10 This beautiful remake looks even better on PS5, and plays like a dream.

For

Cinematic visuals

Great characters

Slower, more relaxed pace

Against

A bit melodramatic at some points

EA / BioWare Mass Effect Legendary Edition Truly classic 9.0 / 10 A classic of the genre is revived on new hardware, letting you play an iconic trilogy.

For

Truly epic scale

Superb story told nice and gradually

Amazing characters

Against

First game has ropey combat

Some signs of age

Atlus Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thieves This zippy JRPG has a mountain of story for you to enjoy. $42.05 at Amazon (GB) $39.96 at Amazon (US)

For

Amazing style

Great visuals and sound

Superb combat system

Against

It's simply huge

Stressful time management

Bandai Namco tales of arise Stirring story 9.0 / 10 A great story that lets you bring down an empire, alongside a battle system that's fun the whole way through. $26.95 at Amazon (GB) $33.95 at Amazon (US) $29.98 at Amazon (CA)

For

Great combat

Fun story

Good locations

Against

Some grinding at points

Sony Interactive Entertainment Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Telling upgrades 9.0 / 10 A game of really stirring natural beauty, Tsushima looks better than ever on PS5 with upgraded visual fidelity. $42.95 at Amazon (GB) $49.95 at Amazon (US) $78.53 at Amazon (CA)

For

Beautiful vistas

Fun combat

Engaging story

Against

Can be repetitive in late stages

How to pick your next PS5 RPG

There are a whole bunch of RPGs out there for the PS5 - here are some quick questions to guide you toward the right one for you.

What setting do you prefer?

Do you love old-school fantasy settings? Are you more into historical locations? Or do you want futuristic dytopia, ideally? All these questions play into what sort of setting you enjoy playing in as you explore an RPG. Like us, you might not really mind which you try, but if you have a particular resonance with one over the others that could help you choose a game.

Do you like real-time combat?

Some RPGs have turn-based systems to let you strategise your next move, while others are fully real-time and require you to think on your feet a little more. There is even a middle ground of games that let you pause the action but play in real-time when you fancy. If you like going with the flow or prefer to take your time, read reviews to make sure you know what each game offers.

How hard do you like your games?

A big question for gamers is how they approach difficulty - do you like a game that makes things easier for you? Some of the options we've named, like Demon's Souls, have one set difficulty level that you can't change, and which can be fairly punishing, so make sure you know what you're getting into!