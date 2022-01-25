These are the best shooters you can play on the PS4.

Shooters are simply enormously popular, and with good reason - they provide action-packed spectacles for gamers to enjoy, whether they use an over-the-shoulder perspective or a first-person viewpoint, and often they tell interesting stories while doing so.

The PS4 has seen countless shooters release over the course of its lifespan, and more continue to come out all the time, but we've whittled them down to a shortlist of the very best ones. If you want to try out a bit of bombastic gunfire, here are some superb options for you.

What are the best shooter games for PS4?

Doom Red Dead Redemption 2 Titanfall 2 Resident Evil Village Battlefield V Hunt: Showdown Uncharted 4 Call of Duty: Warzone Metro Exodus Far Cry 6

Doom

A blistering reboot for a historic franchise, Doom is as pure as a shooter gets - it's incredibly quick, bloody and frantic, and scratches an itch for action in a way that very few games can match. With a wide arsenal of weapons to use, it's just amazing fun to play through its campaign on whatever difficulty suits you.

Doom: Eternal may have iterated on the formula, but we actually prefer the older game for its purity and simplicity. If you love it as well, though, you'll be able to go right onto the sequel for even more demon-killing fun.

Red Dead Redemption 2

A game so massive that we almost forgot it was a shooter, Red Dead Redemption 2 tells a beautiful, soulful story of the end of outlaws, and there's so much to see and do throughout its epic length. However, for most of that time, you'll be engaging in fun and tense shootouts of one kind or another.

While the shooting sometimes plays second fiddle to story and character, it's still rewarding and fun with a bunch of period-appropriate armaments to try out, and you can spend hours just seeing whether you can hunt with various different types of weapons.

Titanfall 2

One of the most inventive campaigns in any game, let alone a shooter, came in a surprise package when Titanfall 2 was released, especially given the first game didn't even have a single-player option. This time, you get a brilliant story, if a little short, to play through that keeps adding new twists to how you play.

Then you can move over to its excellent and still-breathing multiplayer portion, which lets you fight as both a footsoldier and a mech pilot for fast-paced action that has a really high skill ceiling.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village is scary - we'll say that upfront. So, while it's a shooter and has portions that are really action-heavy and satisfying, there are also plenty of moments where you've got no ammo or weapons and things get frankly a bit too terrifying.

If you're into a bit of horror, though, that's a blend that might sound brilliant, and we absolutely loved Village. It's schlocky in all the right ways and doesn't take itself too seriously, but still knows how to get properly unsettling when it wants to.

Battlefield V

Battlefield games offer up a unique blend of vehicular and infantry combat, and while V was a little wobbly at launch, support since then has turned it around into a hugely satisfying multiplayer experience that looks and sounds simply superb.

You'll fight across a range of fronts from the Second World War, with loads of weapons to pick from and tactics to explore, in squads and as part of large battles. Plus there are some nice single-player missions to play as you're getting used to the game.

Hunt: Showdown

For a multiplayer offering that's far more brutal and unforgiving but that offers amazing rewards, check out Hunt: Showdown, which sets you in a gothic Bayou populated by zombies and monsters. You're dropped into a map to figure out where a high-value monster is, and have to kill it and extract while other teams work to hunt the same targets.

With an impeccable sound design that makes every movement a tactical decision and shooting that can kill you in a single bullet, it's one of the tensest experiences in gaming, and won't be for everyone. If you sink some time in, though, you'll discover a cult classic.

Uncharted 4

A far more relaxing time can be had with the superb Uncharted 4, a swash-buckling story of family and regret that brings Nathan Drake's book to a close. While you'll also spend plenty of time climbing and exploring, there's a great shooter in here too, with third-person action that's fast and responsive.

You'll grapple around areas fighting enemies and avoiding their explosives, with a variety of punchy guns, and get to see some of the most gorgeous locations in gaming while you do it.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Warzone has been a phenomenon that's picked us up along with tens of millions of other players, not least because it's the best free-to-play experience Call of Duty has ever offered. While the standalone games offer fun campaigns and solid multiplayer, we prefer the stakes of Warzone, where a battle royale format rules all.

Getting a win is so challenging and takes so much careful preparation that it leaves you with a high that not much else in gaming can match, and cross-platform support means you can enjoy it with your friends even if they're on Xbox or PC.

Metro Exodus

The Metro series has gone from strength to strength, and the third in its lineup is the best yet, with way more expansive levels, a bit of non-linearity thrown in for good measure, and a heartfelt and well-delivered story that punches hard at times.

Underneath that is still some rock-solid first-person shooting, too, with weapons that ask quite a lot from you in terms of recoil control but are super satisfying to use. They're nice and ramshackle at times, too, fitting the vibe nicely.

Far Cry 6

The sixth Far Cry game doesn't reinvent the wheel, following the formula set up by Far Cry 3 and slowly improved upon over time. Set on a Cuba-like island, you'll slowly overthrow a dictatorship by taking control of outposts and completing missions for local guerrilla fighters.

The story isn't as memorable as you'd hope, but the action is frenetic and emergent with loads of variables you can play with and a huge range of weapons to acquire and upgrade over the course of the game. It's just really fun, basically.

How to pick your next shooter on PS4

The PS4 has been around for a good long while now, and given how popular shooters are that means there is a simply huge number to pick from. We've therefore come up with some quick questions to ask yourself if you want some help narrowing down your options.

First-person or third-person?

The two big types of shooters available to you are FPS games, where you're in a first-person viewpoint, and third-person shooters, where you're generally viewing your character from behind. These are quite different to play, although both can be equally excellent. If you have a preference as to which you'd like to try next, that could inform your decision.

What time setting do you fancy?

Shooters are set in all sorts of different timelines, from futuristic options to period pieces, so if you've got a certain taste and fancy, for example, a modern military shooter or a World War II alternative, use that to check out a smaller range of possibilities.

Is it multiplayer?

Another huge factor is whether a game has an online mode - so many shooters do, since they've become hugely popular with players, but many either don't or only offer co-op gameplay online, so if you really want to play with or against your friends that's certainly something to look into.