These are the very best RPGs you can play on Sony's hugely successful console.

There's nothing quite like a good role-playing game - or RPG - to get you invested in a long story with memorable characters. The very best let you approach problems and scenarios however you like, whether that's by building up your combat skills or just talking your way out of trouble.

The PlayStation 4 might not be the newest console on the market now, and is less shiny than the PlayStation 5, but that just means it has a truly enormous library of great games to call on, including a host of great RPGs for you to check out.

Below, you'll find a quick snapshot of the very best to consider - titles that we've also provided more detail on throughout this roundup.

What are the best RPG games for PS4?

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Elden Ring The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Final Fantasy VII Remake The Outer Worlds Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Dragon Quest Inquisition Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Persona 5 Royal Bloodborne

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

SQUIRREL_133845

Quite possibly the best RPG ever made, the third Witcher game is a gorgeous thing, a huge open-world game that tells an epic tale over countless hours, but also offers up a staggering number of side quests that are genuinely diverting and each tells its own smaller stories.

The combat is excellent, snappy and responsive, but it's the dialogue and the choices you get to make that will keep you coming back for repeat playthroughs and more exploration. There are even some superb DLC packs to enjoy once you're through with the main story.

Elden Ring

SQUIRREL_160914

A superb reinvention of FromSoftware's gaming philosophies brings its intricate level design and incredibly challenging, surprising enemies into an open-world setting, letting you explore at your own pace with the knowledge that every corner could hide a new challenge.

It's a huge game but one that rewards your patience and investigation, with boss fights that are among the most challenging you'll face anywhere in gaming, but a level of satisfaction that few titles can match.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

SQUIRREL_178013

Bringing one of the most famous stories in gaming history back into the limelight, this sumptuous remake actually only tackles the first major part of the original game, but lengthens it out and gives you more of a chance to learn about side characters and your main heroes.

It looks and sounds just amazing, and the combat system has been nicely upgraded to make sure that it plays really well, too, so whether you're a returning fan or a newbie, this is the perfect chance to play a bit of gaming canon.

The Outer Worlds

SQUIRREL_168890

While Fallout 4 is also on the PS4, there are some that believe Bethesda's last full RPG in the series wasn't as tight as previous efforts and, with The Outer Worlds now available - a sort of spiritual sibling - we can now kind-of agree. The 50s-inspired sci-fi role-player was developed by Obsidian, the studio behind, perhaps, the best Fallout of all time: New Vegas. And it borrows enough of its humour and excellent writing to make this all-new, technically unrelated game the first in a new franchise.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

SQUIRREL_3770545

The Assassin's Creed series didn't start out as an RPG franchise, but over time it's become more and more of one, and Valhalla is the furthest it's gone yet. You'll explore a historical representation of Britain, completing quests and talking to a range of characters as your Eivor's own personality takes shape.

The combat is fluid and fun, although there are still some enemies who sponge up a lot of damage, but it's the writing and story that make it worth sticking with through a huge play-time that means you can sink into it for weeks.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

SQUIRREL_5912832

It might not be the longest or biggest game on this list, but we think Disco Elysium is the most radically ambitious RPG you can play today, and it works a treat on PS4. You play a hapless, amnesiac detective in a grim dystopian near-future who's tasked with solving a grisly crime.

What makes the game so special is the sheer freedom it gives you, with countless avenues of exploration and conversational decisions you can't take back. No two playthroughs are alike, and you can really shape your character to an amazing degree. Writing in gaming doesn't get any better than this.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

SQUIRREL_6452289

The old classic still has plenty of life in it - Skyrim has been released over and over again, but it still plays great and looks fabulous on PS4, with the Anniversary Edition packing in all its DLC and a few extra bonuses besides.

With a vibrant frozen world to explore and countless people to meet, companions to accompany and huge conspiracies to uncover, there's no time like the present to assume the title of Dragonborn and explore Skyrim for yourself.

Dragon Quest Inquisition

SQUIRREL_175497

Dragon Age's third game is a really impressive feat, which sees it break out of the second title's restrictive setting to let you travel to multiple huge and vibrant hub areas bustling with characters and teeming with potential questlines.

There's so much to see and do that you might be overwhelmed, and occasionally quests are a bit formulaic, but the setting is powerful and the main storyline ends with some huge revelations, so Inquisition is well worth trying.

Persona 5 Royal

SQUIRREL_4279523

One of the best JRPGs ever gets even more impressive in its Royal re-release, with new content and even a full new character added to its funky story about high-school students striking back at the system and those who abuse it.

With amazing cell-shaded graphics and an art style that just doesn't quit, plus a soundtrack that's in the very top tier that are out there, it's a brilliant package on the presentation side of things. You'll manage your protagonist's calendar, choose what to do and who to hang out with, then embark on daring heists every so often, and it's all great fun.

Bloodborne

SQUIRREL_2683060

One of the most beguiling games on this list, Bloodborne is famous for its uncompromising difficulty, and it's true that you might find it takes a while to get used to the game's punishing combat. Once you do, though, you'll discover an amazing, grim and gothic world to explore, with a carefully meted-out story.

It looks great and plays even better, and there's huge scope for replaying it, too, since the game lets you build your character exactly as you fancy. Still, Bloodborne isn't one for the faint of heart!

SQUIRREL_239006





For

Amazing story

Looks stunning

So much to do

Against

Can be overwhelming

Quite possibly the best RPG ever made, the third Witcher game is a gorgeous thing, a huge open-world game that tells an epic tale over countless hours, but also offers up a staggering number of side quests that are genuinely diverting.

The combat is excellent, snappy and responsive, but it's the dialogue and the choices you get to make that will keep you coming back for repeat playthroughs and more exploration. There are even some superb DLC packs to enjoy once you're through with the main story.

SQUIRREL_160914





For

Peerless combat

Superb world

Amazing freedom

Against

Really difficult

A superb reinvention of FromSoftware's gaming philosophies brings its intricate level design and incredibly challenging, surprising enemies into an open-world setting, letting you explore at your own pace with the knowledge that every corner could hide a new challenge.

It's a huge game but one that rewards your patience and investigation, with boss fights that are among the most challenging you'll face anywhere in gaming, but a level of satisfaction that few titles can match.

Obsidian Entertainment the outer worlds Amazing fun A great way to explore space with a strong dash of humour. $18.45 at Amazon (US) $29.49 at Amazon (CA)

SQUIRREL_168890





For

Fun, zany tone

Snappy shooting

Great dialogue

Against

Sometimes doesn't feel too original

While Fallout 4 is also on the PS4, there are some that believe Bethesda's last full RPG in the series wasn't as tight as previous efforts and, with The Outer Worlds now available - a sort of spiritual sibling - we can now kind of agree.

The 50s-inspired sci-fi role-player was developed by Obsidian, the studio behind, perhaps, the best Fallout of all time: New Vegas. And it borrows enough of its humour and excellent writing to make this all-new, technically unrelated game the first in a new franchise.

SQUIRREL_3770545





For

Massive world

Beautiful visuals

Great characters

Against

Almost too much content

The Assassin's Creed series didn't start out as an RPG franchise, but over time it's become more and more of one, and Valhalla is the furthest it's gone yet. You'll explore a historical representation of Britain, completing quests and talking to a range of characters as your Eivor's own personality takes shape.

The combat is fluid and fun, although there are still some enemies who sponge up a lot of damage, but it's the writing and story that make it worth sticking with through a huge play-time that means you can sink into it for weeks.

SQUIRREL_178013





For

Beautiful new look

Likeable characters

Zippy combat

Against

Only covers a small part of the original

Bringing one of the most famous stories in gaming history back into the limelight, this sumptuous remake actually only tackles the first major part of the original game, but lengthens it out and gives you more of a chance to learn about side characters and your main heroes.

It looks and sounds just amazing, and the combat system has been nicely upgraded to make sure that it plays really well, too, so whether you're a returning fan or a newbie, this is the perfect chance to play a bit of gaming canon.

Bethesda The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Classic title 10.0 / 10 Who doesn't love Skyrim at this point?

SQUIRREL_6452289





For

A great world

Loads to do

Real freedom

Against

Combat is a bit janky

The old classic still has plenty of life in it - Skyrim has been released over and over again, but it still plays great and looks fabulous on PS4, with the Anniversary Edition packing in all its DLC and a few extra bonuses besides.

With a vibrant frozen world to explore and countless people to meet, companions to accompany and huge conspiracies to uncover, there's no time like the present to assume the title of Dragonborn and explore Skyrim for yourself.

SQUIRREL_5912832





For

Amazing freedom

Great art style

Peerless writing

Against

Requires concentration

It might not be the longest or biggest game on this list, but we think Disco Elysium is the most radically ambitious RPG you can play today, and it works a treat on PS4. You play a hapless, amnesiac detective in a grim dystopian near-future who's tasked with solving a grisly crime.

What makes the game so special is the sheer freedom it gives you, with countless avenues of exploration and conversational decisions you can't take back. No two playthroughs are alike, and you can really shape your character to an amazing degree. Writing in gaming doesn't get any better than this.

BioWare Dragon Quest Inquisition Expansive action An impressively huge world to leave your mark on. $22.03 at Amazon (GB) $43.12 at Amazon (US)

SQUIRREL_175497





For

Great locations

Large cast

Massive story

Against

Some quests are a tad dull

Dragon Age's third game is a really impressive feat, which sees it break out of the second title's restrictive setting to let you travel to multiple huge and vibrant hub areas bustling with characters and teeming with potential questlines.

There's so much to see and do that you might be overwhelmed, and occasionally quests are a bit formulaic, but the setting is powerful and the main storyline ends with some huge revelations, so Inquisition is well worth trying.

SQUIRREL_4279523





For

Amazing art style

Funky music

Brilliant characters

Against

Can get stressful to manage time

One of the best JRPGs ever gets even more impressive in its Royal re-release, with new content and even a full new character added to its funky story about high-school students striking back at the system and those who abuse it.

With amazing cell-shaded graphics and an art style that just doesn't quit, plus a soundtrack that's in the very top tier of what's out there, it's a brilliant package on the presentation side of things. You'll manage your protagonist's calendar, choose what to do and who to hang out with, then embark on daring heists every so often, and it's all great fun.

Sony Computer Entertainment / From Software / Japan Studio bloodborne Incredible challenge 9.0 / 10 A game as rewarding as it is difficult. $12.5 at Amazon (GB) $29.99 at Amazon (US)

SQUIRREL_2683060





For

Amazing creepy tone

Superb combat

Huge replay value

Against

Can be frustrating and obtuse

One of the most beguiling games on this list, Bloodborne is famous for its uncompromising difficulty, and it's true that you might find it takes a while to get used to the game's punishing combat. Once you do, though, you'll discover an amazing, grim and gothic world to explore, with a carefully meted-out story.

It looks great and plays even better, and there's huge scope for replaying it, too, since the game lets you build your character exactly as you fancy. Still, Bloodborne isn't one for the faint of heart!

How to pick your next RPG for PS4

There are countless dozens of RPGs out there for PlayStation 4, which might make it a little challenging to pick the right one for your next game - here are some questions to help narrow things down a little.

How much action do you want?

There are a lot of RPGs out there, like Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Bloodborne, that have a lot of elements that make them role-playing games, but first and foremost revolve around combat. These are great ways to get a sense of control over your character and how they control, but to still be able to influence things through action.

If you like the sound of that, they're good bets, but you might find that other games offer more rigorous dialogue - in particular the likes of Disco Elysium. Finally, some offer a great blend of the two, with The Witcher 3 excelling in that regard.

Do you mind reading?

RPGs love throwing out extra information and backstory in the form of in-game books and scrolls, but some of them also have simply huge amounts of dialogue to get through, and waiting for voice-acted lines the whole time could leave you with a monstrous amount of time taken up. If you don't mind reading, you might save some time, so bear that in mind if you pick a game that has a lot of conversation.

Have you tried JRPGs?

Western RPGs, which make up the majority of our list, are generally a little easier to get into in terms of gameplay and story, we find, but there are some absolutely fabulous Japanese RPGs on the PS4 as well. We've picked Persona 5 as the pinnacle of that, so if you try it and love it, be sure to look for more great JRPGs to try out.