(Pocket-lint) - There's nothing quite like a good role-playing game - or RPG - to get you invested in a long story with memorable characters. The very best let you approach problems and scenarios however you like, whether that's by building up your combat skills or talking your way out of trouble.

The PlayStation 4 might not be the newest console on the market, but that just means it has a truly enormous library of great games to call on, including a host of great RPGs for you to check out.

Below, you'll find a quick snapshot of the very best to consider - titles that we've also provided more detail on throughout this roundup.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Elden Ring The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Final Fantasy VII Remake The Outer Worlds Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Dragon Quest Inquisition Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Persona 5 Royal Bloodborne

Quite possibly the best RPG ever made, the third Witcher game is a gorgeous thing, a huge open-world game that tells an epic tale over countless hours, but also offers up a staggering number of side quests that are genuinely diverting and each tells its own smaller stories.

The combat is excellent, snappy and responsive, but it's the dialogue and the choices you get to make that will keep you coming back for repeat playthroughs and more exploration. There are even some superb DLC packs to enjoy once you're through with the main story.

A superb reinvention of FromSoftware's gaming philosophies brings its intricate level design and incredibly challenging, surprising enemies into an open-world setting, letting you explore at your own pace with the knowledge that every corner could hide a new challenge.

It's a huge game but one that rewards your patience and investigation, with boss fights that are among the most challenging you'll face anywhere in gaming, but a level of satisfaction that few titles can match.

Bringing one of the most famous stories in gaming history back into the limelight, this sumptuous remake actually only tackles the first major part of the original game, but lengthens it out and gives you more of a chance to learn about side characters and your main heroes.

It looks and sounds just amazing, and the combat system has been nicely upgraded to make sure that it plays really well, too, so whether you're a returning fan or a newbie, this is the perfect chance to play a bit of gaming canon.

While Fallout 4 is also on the PS4, there are some that believe Bethesda's last full RPG in the series wasn't as tight as previous efforts and, with The Outer Worlds now available - a sort of spiritual sibling - we can now kind-of agree. The 50s-inspired sci-fi role-player was developed by Obsidian, the studio behind, perhaps, the best Fallout of all time: New Vegas. And it borrows enough of its humour and excellent writing to make this all-new, technically unrelated game the first in a new franchise.

The Assassin's Creed series didn't start out as an RPG franchise, but over time it's become more and more of one, and Valhalla is the furthest it's gone yet. You'll explore a historical representation of Britain, completing quests and talking to a range of characters as your Eivor's own personality takes shape.

The combat is fluid and fun, although there are still some enemies who sponge up a lot of damage, but it's the writing and story that make it worth sticking with through a huge play-time that means you can sink into it for weeks.

It might not be the longest or biggest game on this list, but we think Disco Elysium is the most radically ambitious RPG you can play today, and it works a treat on PS4. You play a hapless, amnesiac detective in a grim dystopian near-future who's tasked with solving a grisly crime.

What makes the game so special is the sheer freedom it gives you, with countless avenues of exploration and conversational decisions you can't take back. No two playthroughs are alike, and you can really shape your character to an amazing degree. Writing in gaming doesn't get any better than this.

The old classic still has plenty of life in it - Skyrim has been released over and over again, but it still plays great and looks fabulous on PS4, with the Anniversary Edition packing in all its DLC and a few extra bonuses besides.

With a vibrant frozen world to explore and countless people to meet, companions to accompany and huge conspiracies to uncover, there's no time like the present to assume the title of Dragonborn and explore Skyrim for yourself.

Dragon Age's third game is a really impressive feat, which sees it break out of the second title's restrictive setting to let you travel to multiple huge and vibrant hub areas bustling with characters and teeming with potential questlines.

There's so much to see and do that you might be overwhelmed, and occasionally quests are a bit formulaic, but the setting is powerful and the main storyline ends with some huge revelations, so Inquisition is well worth trying.

One of the best JRPGs ever gets even more impressive in its Royal re-release, with new content and even a full new character added to its funky story about high-school students striking back at the system and those who abuse it.

With amazing cell-shaded graphics and an art style that just doesn't quit, plus a soundtrack that's in the very top tier that are out there, it's a brilliant package on the presentation side of things. You'll manage your protagonist's calendar, choose what to do and who to hang out with, then embark on daring heists every so often, and it's all great fun.

One of the most beguiling games on this list, Bloodborne is famous for its uncompromising difficulty, and it's true that you might find it takes a while to get used to the game's punishing combat. Once you do, though, you'll discover an amazing, grim and gothic world to explore, with a carefully meted-out story.

It looks great and plays even better, and there's huge scope for replaying it, too, since the game lets you build your character exactly as you fancy. Still, Bloodborne isn't one for the faint of heart!

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.