(Pocket-lint) - It took a long time, but we're finally seeing the rollout of expanded strorage for the PS5 - Sony took its time in activating the feature, but it's now in beta. That means if you're part of Sony's beta testing programme, you should be able to make use of it already.

There aren't too many drives out there that work with the console, though - they need to meet exacting requirements on not only speed and quality but also size with a heatsink attached (and you need to have a heatsink, or risk overheating your SSD). We've gathered some of the very best options for you, right here.

WD_Black SN850

squirrel_widget_5801748

First up is this lightning-fast drive from WD_Black, which is our top pick both because it smashes through Sony's speed recommendations and because you can easily pick it up with its own heatsink that'll fit in the console.

It can post up to 5,300MB/s write speeds so you shouldn't find that games load any slower than they would on the internal SSD, and while it isn't the cheapest drive out there, it's a future-proof one.

Seagate Firecuda 530

squirrel_widget_5808858

Equally impressive is this SSD from Seagate, which similarly has its own low-profile heatsink that you can get it with, although it's a little harder to find it with the heatsink included.

Still, its speed is absolutely crazy, with a maximum of 6,900MB/s write speed that is just about as fast as you can reasonably find, and it's not priced too badly with that bleeding-edge power in mind.

Gigabyte Aorus Gen4

squirrel_widget_5808828

Another drive that has its own heatsink, one which will fit nicely into the PS5's expansion slot, is this one from Gigabyte, which again would work great as an all-in-one solution.

Write speeds of up to 5,500MB/s mean that you'll again be unlikely to ever run into any trouble running games quickly,

Crucial P5 Plus

squirrel_widget_5808798

Here's where things get a little bit more complicated - this drive from Crucial meets all of Sony's requirements, so on the hardware side it's a perfect fit, and it's also good value.

However, finding it with a heatsink attached is tough, so you'll most likely need to supply your own. That shouldn't be too daunting, but do be sure to get one that will fit into Sony's careful space requirements!

Samsung 980 Pro

squirrel_widget_3255422

The story is similar for this Samsung drive - it's got a great reputation and Samsung is one of the biggest names out there, but you'll need to supply your own heatsink.