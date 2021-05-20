Best PS4 stategy guides 2021: Get help with these key games

(Pocket-lint) - There's nothing like getting a little help when you're stuck in a tough game. Whether it's because the world is so big you don't know where to turn next, or because the game itself is so challenging that you're stuck without a strategy, there are loads of ways to get a bit bogged down.

A good guide or walkthrough can be a lifesaver in those circumstances, showing you how to proceed or giving you some guidance on what you need to be focussing on. While many people find their guides online nowadays, there's nothing like a good old-fashioned print guide for a game you're loving. Here are some of the best going for some PS4 classics.

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Official Game Guide

Sekiro is a famously diamond-hard game, with a parrying system that requires you to learn some very precise timings before you'll get too far.

Whether it's specific boss fights or general tactics, a guide can help massively. This gorgeous book will show you where to go, and make sure that you don't miss any of the many valuable items that aren't easy to find. Before long, you'll be a shinobi like no other!

Dark Souls Remastered Collector's Edition Guide

Another famously difficult game from the very same developer, Dark Souls got a remastered version for PS4 that brought visual improvements to the original game.

That didn't make it any easier, though, so this guide is a must - it'll make it far easier to move around the game world without getting hopelessly lost, and make sure that you know where to aim for that next all-important bonfire save point.

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Atlas: Prima Official Guide

Another sort of challenge lies in a game so huge that it's easy to get lost - and Skyrim is a classic example. You can easily turn the difficulty down if you're stuck, but not if you don't know where to go.

This handy atlas and guide will uncover the world's secrets for you and let you know how to follow the best questlines through to their conclusions.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Official Collector's Edition Guide

Another massive game world is that of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which gives you a massive slice of ancient Greece to explore by land and ship.

It's easy to get overwhelmed by the size of it, and the number of quests and objectives that you've got open to you at any one time, which is why this guide comes in so handy. Plus, it's a lovely hardback edition that'll look great on your shelf.

Grand Theft Auto V Guide

GTA 5 is another huge game that you can easily get lost in, with a sprawling story that takes dozens of hours to finish.

This comprehensive guide makes it easy to pick up where you left off with clear guidance through missions and to the different areas of the great city of Los Santos.

Grand Theft Auto V (Bradygames Strategy Guides)

If you are indeed looking to explore the world of Grand Theft Auto 5, maybe you want a slightly different edition of the above guide to help you.

This classy version has a simpler front cover that will perhaps look a little better on your bookshelf or coffee table, making it ideal if you're not quite as proud of your gaming habit as you should be.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.