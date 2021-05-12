(Pocket-lint) - No matter which PlayStation 4 variation you have in your gaming setup, it's always handy to have the option to pair it with a dedicated vertical stand.

By doing so, gamers can typically save space while also increasing airflow and avoiding fan issues. And since most of the tried and tested options below offer some kind of controller charging station and perhaps even storage for game boxes, these are much more than single-purpose units.

Before diving in and selecting the first PlayStation 4 stand you set eyes on, however, it's important to understand a couple of things. First, you need to know whether you have the original PS4, the PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro, since not every stand can accommodate every console.

Next, you need to figure out whether you need all the bells and whistles involved with most PS4 stands, or whether you can get by with just a simple vertical stand.

Once you have those two things solved, you'll then need to find a stand that fits into your budget - although, spoiler alert, the asking price is generally very similar between different products.

With all that in mind, let's explore some of the very best PS4 stands you can buy.

Oivo PS4 Stand & Cooling Fan Station

If you don't mind having a larger unit on your desk or gaming space, Oivo's is an excellent multifunctional unit that can hold your console upright, charge your controllers and store games.

It's designed to work with all PS4 variations - with the included rails helping hold certain models tighter in place than others - and keep the console cool during use. The controller dock also holds two controllers, restoring them to full battery in around 2-3 hours.

This does mean the entire unit requires an outlet or a spare PS4 USB port in order to run, but it's an excellent way to condense your setup.

Younik Vertical Stand for PS4 Slim

Not every stand has to provide next-level functionality; sometimes you just want a basic stand that keeps your console vertical.

With Younik's offering, you get exactly that. There's no charging station or storage for games, but it is able to easily and steadily hold PS4 Slim systems in place.

The design is neat, with slots allowing for ample airflow, and the non-slip feet and tight fit mean that even the odd accidental knock didn't see it move out of place.

Pecham Vertical Stand for PS4

Pecham dials things back when compared to other PS4 media units on this list, but there's still enough here for those who want more than just a basic stand.

On the downside, it's only able to house the original PS4 and the PS4 Slim, but owners of those consoles are able to enjoy the design's cooling fans, two-controller charging dock and trio of USB ports.

It's sturdy, doesn't take up too much room and is a great way to consolidate the cables and clutter around your setup.

Beboncool PS4 Stand & Cooling Fan

Beboncool has plenty of great PlayStation accessories, and this dedicated stand and cooling station is another example of its affordable and functional wares.

Like others, it does plenty more than just hold your console upright, with storage for 16 games, a charging station for two controllers and the ability to keep your PS4, PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro cool throughout use.

The charging indicator LEDs on the front aren't really to our taste, but we can't argue that this is a great way to save space and keep your setup tidy.

Kootek Vertical Stand for PS4

Another top all-in-one unit comes from Kootek, which combines vertical standing with USB ports, a cooling base, a controller charging dock and storage for 12 games.

Handily, the design is also able to handle all three variations of the PS4, and though the three fans can make things slightly noisy, they do keep the console very cool in use.

As we've noted with others, these multifunctional units aren't for everyone, but they are excellent space-savers for those with minimal space to work with.

Fastsnail Vertical Stand for PS4 Pro

For PS4 Pro fans who want a midway point between a basic stand and some of the bigger, all-in-one storage units, Fastsnail's offering has the ideal solution.

Featuring three USB ports, charging support for two DualShock 4 controllers (including handy LED indicators) and a fan cooling system built into the base, it brings a great balance we think most gamers can accommodate.

Like Pecham's stand, it's a really tidy way of gaining some extra functionality while not allowing your console and controllers to take over your entire desk.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.