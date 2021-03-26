Best PS4 cooling systems 2021: Keep your console cool

(Pocket-lint) - The PlayStation 4 is a superb console, and over the course of its lifespan it's played host to some of the finest games ever released, so whether you've had a PS4 for ages or you're picking up a new one you've got a lot to look forward to.

However, one problem the console can have is overheating - especially with games released in the last couple of years, it can really struggle and whirr its fans super loudly to keep up. That can be distracting, so getting hold of a cooling system can be a really good idea to keep the noise down. Here are some of the very best options.

OIVO PS4 Stand

If you're going to get a cooling stand for your PS4, you might as well go the whole way and get a stand that does more than one thing.

This great unit from OIVO has fans to keep air flowing through your PS4 at all times, but also a pair of really handy docks to charge your controllers while you're not using them. Plus, at the back of the stand there are handy slots for game storage, making it a real power station.

Beboncool PS4 Stand Cooling Fan

If you want a stand that offers the same rough capabilities as the one above, but with a slightly bigger and sturdier foortprint, this could be a great choice.

Beboncool's stand has cooling as well, alongside the game storage, so they're pretty neck-and-neck in terms of what they offer - it might just come down to your taste in how they look!

Kootek Vertical Stand

For those looking for a slightly smaller stand, and who don't really mind about game storage, this option from Kootek is a great choice.

It's got fans to keep your PS4 cool as you game, plus two controller storage slots, and those will also charge your gamepads. However, it's much smaller than those above so is perfect if you're shorter on space.

PECHAM Vertical Stand for PS4

Another smaller stand is offered up by Pecham, which has also managed to fit in both controller charging and PS4 cooling.

You'll get quiet but noticeable cooling for the PS4 itself, and room to store and charge two controllers as well, on a stand that's a little bigger than the one from Kootek above.

ElecGear External USB Cooler

This great little device from ElecGear is a useful option for anyone who doesn't want a stand - it's simple extra fans and clips onto the side of your console.

That makes it perfect if your TV and console setup is already finely tuned, and it hardly adds any bulk to the PS4 at all. Just be sure to pick up the right version according to what console you own!

Kingtop PS4 Universal Controller Charger

Our final case is another one that offers two controller charging points and a simple cooling system using fans.

That makes it very much standard, although it has a fairly nicely designed look and feel and doesn't take up too much space.

