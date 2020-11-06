Best PlayStation 5 games 2020: Amazing PS5 titles to pick up

(Pocket-lint) - The PlayStation 5 is finally here - Sony's next-generation console brings a brand-new controller (DualSense) and the power to make games that look miles better than anything we've seen on console before.

It might still be young, but there are already a host of superb games to pick up for the PS5, between true next-gen experiences and some of the highlights of the last generation running better than ever before. We've gathered the very best for you, right here.

squirrel_widget_3659849

It might be a remake, but this looks like an unbelievable update to the FromSoftware game that started the Soulslike genre off - a fantastical world peopled by terrifying and dangerous opponents that you must explore oh-so-carefully.

The visuals look astonishing, and anyone who played the original knows to expect some of the most memorable locations and battles in all of gaming. It should be a treat for new PS5 owners.

squirrel_widget_2682683

The first Spider-Man game from Insomniac was an absolute blast, and we've got a quick follow-up in the form of Miles Morales, taking on the suit and bringing his own new set of powers to the party.

The visuals are amped up and look simply stunning, while the textbook swinging-and-fighting action looks like it'll be at least as fun as last time out, and that's a heck of a good thing.

squirrel_widget_3659829

Legion is out for current-gen consoles and will bring a visually-upgraded experience to PS5, letting players enjoy smoother and quicker performance and load times, as well as visual upgrades to reflections and more.

It's a fun open-world game in the Ubisoft mold, with the twist being its lack of central protagonist. You instead play as anyone you like, recruiting strangers from the streets to take part in a techie revolution.

squirrel_widget_3274464

Dirt 5 is the first true next-gen racer and brings a range of amazing cars and courses for you to enjoy, harking back to the series' glory days of Dirt 2 with a light, fun feel.

On PS5 you'll be able to play at 120Hz (if your TV allows for it) to enjoy supreme smoothness and total control, while its integration with the DualSense controller is also something that you have to experience to really appreciate. It's a great way to scratch that racing itch on PS5.

squirrel_widget_3659830

Sackboy might not quite have the mascot name-recognition of a Mario or Master Chief, but Sony's keen to fix that, and this charming platformer looks like a solid shout in that regard.

It'll see you guide the little ragamuffin through loads of themed levels, jumping around and evading peril all the way, with a really nice cartoony sense of fun and visual flair. A great family outing for the new console.

squirrel_widget_2682615

Another game that's been built expressly for the PS5 is Godfall, which looks like a fun hack-and-slash looter, with a range of classes to play as and loads of missions to complete.

We'll know more once it launches, but at least from a visual point of view it looks fairly splendid, so should be a good way to see what your new PlayStation can do.

Warzone is still huge, and even with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War coming onto the scene, the free-to-play battle royale game will be our first-person shooter of choice for the PS5, where we expect its performance to see a bump while loading times get slashed.

There's loads of content still to come for the mode, including a long-awaited new map at some point we hope, so there's no time like the present to take your first airdrop into Verdansk.

squirrel_widget_166762

A siren song for the PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Part 2 is a masterpiece of storytelling and gut-churning action, and we loved every minute of it on the PS4. Our console, though, seemed to hate it, running the hottest and loudest we ever saw it.

If you want to try Naughty Dog's latest effort without a console's fans drowning out the sound, get it running on your PS5 and you'll have a way smoother and more enjoyable experience, trust us.

This recommendation comes with the bonus that you'll get it free as part of your PS5 purchase - Astro's Playroom comes pre-installed on the new console. It's a fun, and not very long, little romp through some scenarios that serve to showcase what your console, and its fancy new controller, can do.

You'll get a real feel for the new haptic feedback on DualSense, and the impressive adaptive triggers, too. In short, make sure you check it out, rather than deleting it in favour of bigger games first.

squirrel_widget_239006

One of, if not the very best RPG ever crafted, The Witcher 3 gives you an incredibly rich and detailed open world to explore as Geralt of Rivia, as well as a perilous quest to complete all the while.

It's simply superb, whether you're playing cards, fighting griffins or just seeing the sights, and performance is better than ever on PS5, including big improvements to loading times. However, a forthcoming free next-generation update will be the real clincher, tempting us back into yet another playthrough.

squirrel_widget_3493570

You've got to have at least one sports game, right? FIFA 21 is our pick, the latest in a long line of excellence from EA Sports. This year there are refinements to dribbling and defending alike, and you'll get a free upgrade if you bought it on PS4.

Pretty soon, though, there will be a full next-gen update to really unlock the game's new potential, bringing higher-fidelity graphics and shaving load times right down, which will be when we get a real sense for how FIFA will feel on the PS5.

Finally, there's no ignoring Fortnite, whether you've tried it yet or not. The mega-popular battle royale is still just as fun to play as ever, and canny upgrades by Epic Games mean that you'll feel the difference when playing on PS5, with better resolution and improved visuals.

It's a vibrant and fun game, the same as ever, and an ongoing partnership with Marvel means that it's also home to all manner of superhero storylines, too.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.