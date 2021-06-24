Sony's not afraid of change when it comes to the controllers it sends out alongside each iteration of its famous PlayStation consoles - from the original DualShock and its three follow-ups all the way through to the amazing DualSense, the PS5 controller.

Consoles only ever come with one controller, though, outside of a few bundles, so most people will soon find that they need a second pad for coop gaming or playing against their mates on the sofa. That, or you might have worn out your current controller, or you just fancy a few extra benefits like customisation and even extra buttons. If you're hunting for a new pad to go with your PS5 or PS4, we've gathered some of the best available right here.

All the models here have been tested thoroughly, to check how they hold up to extended use and to see how impressive their features are compared to both standard first-party pads and the competition.

Do note for now, that very few controllers outside of the DualSense work with PS5 games on the new console at present, with Sony still making it pretty hard to get a third-party pad for the system.

What are the best controllers for PS5 and PS4?

The best PS4 or PS5 controller

For

Astonishing haptics

Great triggers

Comfortable to use

Against

Can be prone to breakages

Only works with PS5 or PC

The latest in Sony's long line of great controllers is perhaps its best ever, and it makes loads of sense to get a second DualSense to go with your PS5.

The controller has upgraded haptic feedback and triggers to make for enhanced immersion as you play, plus an on-board microphone for more ways to interact with games and your friends. It's also got an eye-catching color scheme. Be warned though - it won't work on your PS4!

Pocket-lint AimControllers Custom Customisation options 9.0 / 10 A superb custom controller for the PS5 that you can build to your exact specifications.

For

Amazing versatility

Works on PS5 dreamily

Visuals up to you

Against

Very expensive

Battery life isn't stunning

AimControllers makes modified gamepads, and it has a brilliant template for the DualSense that's the most reliable way to get your hands on a pro controller for the PS5 right now.

You can design it completely yourself or buy a pre-made one, and with the option for extra paddles and zero-travel triggers and shoulder buttons it's perfect if you're looking for a really competitive controller for the console. The only downside is that it can be a very pricey investment.

Pocket-lint Razer Raiju Ultimate The Raiju Ultimate is an utterly brilliant third-party gamepad.

For

Great pro options

Super responsive

Against

Won't work with PS5 games

Very chunky in the hand

If you've got a PlayStation 4 for now, and want to give yourself a leg up on the competition in online games or get more options for solo adventures, the Razer Raiju Ultimate is your best bet, a supreme wireless pad.

It's a serious chunk more expensive, but it's aimed at serious gamers, with four extra programmable buttons to give you easier fine control as you game, and buttons and triggers that simply feel better to use than Sony's own stuff. It's also nice and chunky, making it really comfortable compared to the DualShock 4. Being able to swap out the thumbsticks and D-Pad easily according to your taste is an added bonus.

This is an enthusiast's controller, but we've enjoyed our time using it so much that going back to a regular DualShock 4 would feel like a wrench. However, be warned that the Raiju will only work with PS4 games on the PS5.

For

First-party so reliable

Comfortable to use

Against

Won't work with PS5 games

Battery life isn't great

If you're still on PS4 but don't want to spend too much, there's nothing quite like the old classic of the DualShock 4 - it's an absolutely superb gamepad, and for our money the best official pad Sony had made when it released.

It's got great thumbsticks and the obvious benefits of wirelessness and seamless connections to your console. However, it should be noted that it'll only work with the PS5 in a limited way - when you're playing backward-compatible PS4 games on the new console, to be specific. That means it's hardly the most future-proof investment right now.

For

Xbox-style stick layout

Well-made and adjustable weight

Great pro options

Against

Pricey

Won't work with PS5 games

Nacon's got a real contender for your PS4 against the Razer pad we've featured above in the form of the excellent Revolution Unlimited. It's a great wireless pad that brings a lot of the customization you might be seeking, including weights to change its overall heft!

There are extra buttons where your fingers grip, interchangeable thumbsticks, and even more besides, and one key change in the asymmetry of the thumbstick layout, more like an Xbox pad. If that's something you want, this is a great option for hands used to Microsoft's layout. Similarly, though, it'll only have limited compatibility with the PS5 for now.

For

Really comfortable

Well-made

Pro controls feel great

Against

Expensive

Won't work with PS5 games

Although, like all the other third party options, this will only work for PS4 games on the PS5, it's the closest we've tried in shape and size to the DualSense.

You get extra paddle buttons on the back, and can choose how many to keep attached easily, as well as trigger stops that are really nice and tactile, plus easier-to-click buttons. It's a really comfortable pad, too, and connects easily via Bluetooth. If full PS5 compatibility were unlocked, this would be even more of a stormer.

How to choose a PS4 or PS5 controller

Here are some questions to help you pick out a great controller for your PlayStation console, since we know things can get a little confusing!

Are you playing on a PS5?

We said it up at the start of our guide, but to reiterate - if you're playing PS5 games on a PS5, you can only use the official DualSense controller right now. PS4 games on a PS5 can work with any of the options we've listed, but for totally next-gen experiences it's sadly limited.

Do you want to go wireless?

Wireless controllers are a must, in our view, letting you play more freely and without worrying about tangled cables. Still, if you want to save on costs you can often get more "pro" controllers for less by opting for wired versions where they exist. This will net you some of the extra benefits, without tying you down to a huge price tag.

Do you fancy some extra controls?

One of the biggest benefits to picking up a third-party controller for a PlayStation is that you can get one with pro options like back paddles and other additional buttons that you can remap yourself. These can give you a real advantage by letting you set up a control scheme that keeps your thumbs on the sticks at all times, for example, or any other number of configurations.

If you don't think you need this, though, you can steer clear. In fact, some pro controlls like those from PowerA actually let you remove the extra buttons when you're not using them, for the best of both worlds.

What sort of layout works for you?

When the Xbox 360 exploded into enormous popularity, one of the big changes it brought into the mainstream was an analogue stick layout on its controller that was asymmetric. This has become really comfortable for many players since, so if you want that sort of layout be sure to pick a third-party option that offers it. Sony itself is clearly committed to the twin sticks it's used for so long.

Other great PlayStation 4 and 5 controllers

Here are other great options for PlayStation controllers.

Scuf Reflex

Pocket-lint

Scuf's PS5 pad is as slick as any we've used, and is perfect if you want that little bit more control.

For

Great custom options

Superb paddles

Sturdy and reliable

Against

Gets expensive quickly

Scuf took a little bit of time to get a custom controller ready for the PS5, but now that it has it's taken its place as an absolute stunner, probably the best you can get for any money.

You can customise basically every element of the Reflex's look and feel, from its colour scheme down to how its triggers feel to use, and the option of rubber grips is great for those with sweatier hands. It feels amazing to use, and the extra paddles on its rear are perfect for getting a leg-up in games with complex control schemes.

