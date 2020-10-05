(Pocket-lint) - Sony's not afraid of change when it comes to the controllers it sends out alongside each iteration of its famous PlayStation consoles - from the original DualShock and its three follow-ups all the way through to the new DualSense, the PS5 controller.

Consoles only ever come with one controller, though, outside of a few bundles, so most people will soon find that they need a second pad for coop gaming or playing against their mates on the sofa. That, or you might have worn out your current controller, or fancy a few extra benefits like customisation and even extra buttons. If you're hunting for a new pad to go with your PS5 or PS4, we've gathered some of the best available right here.

Sony DualSense

squirrel_widget_2679983

The latest in Sony's long line of great controllers isn't quite out yet, but you can still pre-order the DualSense 5 to get an extra controller to go with your PS5. It looks like it's going to be a real stunner, too.

The controller has upgraded haptic feedback and triggers to make for enhanced immersion as you play, plus an on-board microphone for more ways to interact with games and your friends. It's also got an eye-catching color scheme. Be warned though - it won't work on your PS4!

Razer Raiju Ultimate

squirrel_widget_174781

If you've got a PlayStation 4 for now, and want to give yourself a leg up on the competition in online games or get more options for solo adventures, the Razer Raiju Ultimate is your best bet, a supreme wireless pad.

It's a serious chunk more expensive, but it's aimed at serious gamers, with four extra programmable buttons to give you easier fine control as you game, and buttons and triggers that simply feel better to use than Sony's own stuff. It's also nice and chunky, making it really comfortable compared to the DualShock 4. Being able to swap out the thumbsticks and D-Pad easily according to your taste is an added bonus.

This is an enthusiast's controller, but we've enjoyed our time using it so much that going back to a regular DualShock 4 would feel like a wrench.

Sony DualShock 4

squirrel_widget_148900

If you're still on PS4 but don't want to spend too much, there's nothing quite like the old classic of the DualShock 4 - it's an absolutely superb gamepad, and for our money the best official pad Sony had made when it released.

It's got great thumbsticks and the obvious benefits of wirelessness and seamless connections to your console. However, it should be noted that it'll only work with the PS5 in a limited way - when you're playing backward-compatible PS4 games on the new console, to be specific. That means it's hardly the most future-proof investment right now.

Nacon Revolution Unlimited

squirrel_widget_182522

Nacon's got a real contender against the Razer pad we've featured above in the form of the excellent Revolution Unlimited. It's a great wireless pad that brings a lot of the customization you might be seeking.

There are extra buttons where your fingers grip, interchangeable thumbstick, and even more besides, and one key change in the asymmetry of the thumbstick layout, more like an Xbox pad. If that's something you want, this is a great option for hands used to Microsoft's layout.

Scuf Impact

When it comes to true customization, though, we're not sure anything can hold a candle to Scuf's controllers, which let you choose practically every element that goes into them. That means thumbsticks, colors, textures, D-Pads, back-paddles, and more.

To be honest, that's also what holds it back slightly. It can be slightly overwhelming to consider, and you'll also find the cost of the pad going up quite steeply the more you add bells and whistles. Still, you'll get a pro-level controller at the end of the process.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.