Whether you've got your PS5 just plan to get one soon, you'll want some extra kit.

The PS5 is finally upon us - Sony's console has been out a couple of years, although you still might be finding that it goes in and out of stock as retailers keep up with demand.

The console is an absolute stunner, and we're loving our time with it, but whenever a console comes out there are also going to be a host of little extras that you could pick up to enrich your experience. We've gathered some of the very best for you right here.

All the gear on this list has been tested rigorously, each in different ways since they largely fall into different categories, with the end result that we're satisfied that everything we've selected will improve your time with your PS5 measurably.

The best PS5 accessory to buy today

For

First-party reliability

Amazing haptics

Really comfortable to hold

Against

The only option for controllers at the moment

Sony's new controller looks absolutely lovely with the new white-dominated colour scheme, and brings some great innovations to the table, too, not least an upgraded haptic feedback engine that makes unsubtle rumble a thing of the past.

Getting an extra one of these on board for your new PS5 is a must to make sure you can host couch co-op sessions straight away.

Sony DualSense Charging Station Really useful A great official charging dock. $28.99 at Amazon (GB)

For

Makes charging a doddle

Has room for two controllers

Against

Not USB powered so needs a plug

If you've got a couple of controllers, being able to keep them nice and charged without having to worry about fussy cables can be a god-send, making this charging station easy to recommend.

It'll house two controllers at once to make sure you're never caught short without any power.

For

Amazing sound

Great battery life and connection

Super comfortable

Against

Slightly pricey

The Steelseries Arctis 7P+ is the headset we keep coming back to - when we're not testing anything else, it's our default choice ahead of some options that cost quite a lot more.

It's got unrivalled comfort to offer, but also absolutely superb sound and a really great retractable microphone, too. It might not be the cheapest option, but we're pretty much besotted with it.

For

Plenty of designs

Added control on your sticks

Affordable

Against

Won't be to everyone's tastes

If you find that DualSense's sticks aren't quite right for your hands, or that your fingers keep slipping off, thumbstick caps could be a great answer.

KontrolFreek are the biggest name in this area for good reason, with loads of types and heights of stick to pick from. We're big fans of the new COD Vanguard tie-in version for its grippiness, but the Omni type is also really nice.

Pocket-lint Sony PS5 Media Remote Great for streaming A useful remote for media viewing. $29.99 at Amazon (US)

For

Great for controlling media

Easy shortcuts

Against

A little expensive

If you have people in your home who can't be bothered with a controller if they're just trying to use the PS5 to stream a movie or some TV, this media remote is a perfect fit.

It'll ensure that you've got easy media controls and shortcuts to your favourite services.

For

Totally future-proof

Nice and durable

Against

A bit pricey

While the PS5 does come with a reliable one, if you're looking into the future and foresee a world of 8K streaming and 4K 120Hz gaming, you might want a replacement HDMI cable that can handle all that strain.

PowerA's cable is durable and chunky in a good way, with a three-metre length that should be more than enough to hook up your console. It's not a must-have for everyone, but this is an ideal replacement if you care about quality.

How to choose an accessory for your PS5

Choosing the right accessories for your PS5 can be a little bit of a struggle - not least in knowing when to stop! Here are some questions that could help you work out what you should be looking to pick up.

What don't you like about the PS5?

It's a broad question, but when it comes to accessories we think this is the key. After using and getting used to the PS5, what annoys you or needs fixing? There's probably an accessory that can help, after all. You can revamp your console's looks with skins and wraps, you can get easier charging stations for its controllers.

You can control the console using a remote, or get it extra cooling with a stand. There are myriad options, so we'd advise you to stop and have a think about what could benefit you the most.

Do you have a headset?

With a bit more precision, we think that a headset is arguably the single biggest upgrade you can give your console (other than perhaps a hugely expensive new TV). It can immediately change how you experience your favourite games, giving you reliable and immersive audio and putting you on a level playing field with other gamers in multiplayer.

If you're used to gaming using loudspeakers, just trust us. Even an affordable headset could make a huge difference.

Do you need an extra controller?

This one's a pretty straightforward one. If you are the only person who ever plays your console, you might not need another gamepad. However, if you want to play coop games, or you like being able to swap between two controllers to make sure one's always fully charged, getting another DualSense could be really sensible.

Other great PS5 accessories

Here are a selection of other impressive accessories for your PlayStation 5.

Other products we considered

The Pocket-lint editorial team spends hours testing and researching hundreds of products before recommending our best picks for you. We consider a range of factors when it comes to putting together our best guides including physically testing the products ourselves, consumer reviews, brand quality, and value. Many of the devices we consider don’t make our final best guides.

