(Pocket-lint) - The PS5 is almost upon us - Sony's console releases later this year, and pre-orders are open all over the place (although you might find that it goes in and out of stock as retailers keep up with demand).

The console looks like an absolute stunner, and we can't wait to get our hands on it, but whenever a new console comes out there are also going to be a host of little extras that you could pick up to enrich your experience.

For now, these are all Sony's own official PS5 accessories, but we'll update this list with great third-party accessories as they come out.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

Sony's new controller looks absolutely lovely with the new white-dominated colours scheme, and brings some great innovations to the table, too, not least an upgraded haptic feedback engine that should make unsubtle rumble a thing of the past.

Getting an extra one of these on board for your new PS5 is a must to make sure you can host couch co-op sessions straight away.

PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

Sony's been making a pretty big deal out of the sound experience you can expect from the PS5, with immersive 3D sound apparently a genuine reality we can get used to.

It's likely that most good headsets will work with this, but if you haven't got one yet then Sony's own official effort is likely to sound really good and isn't too pricey given the market.

DualSense Charging Station

If you've got a couple of controllers, being able to keep them nice and charged without having to worry about fussy cables can be a god-send, making this charging station easy to recommend.

It'll house two controllers at once to make sure you're never caught short without any power.

Sony PS5 Media Remote

If you have people in your home who can't be bothered with a controller if they're just trying to use the PS5 to stream a movie or some TV, this media remote is a perfect fit.

It'll ensure that you've got easy media controls and shortcuts to your favourite services.

Sony PS5 HD Camera

Whether you want to record clips of you reacting to your own gameplay or use PlayStation VR on your new console, this latest-generation camera is the perfect tool for you.

Background-removal tools make it easy to crop in on yourself, and while not everyone will need it, this is a great shortcut for those who love to share their clips and highlights.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.