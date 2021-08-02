These are a selection of excellent drives if you're looking to store your games externally on PS5.

Best PS5 external hard drives in 2022: How to pick up an SSD or memory card for your console

The PlayStation 5 has been out for a good while now, and many users will have expanded their game collections close to the internal hard drive's maximum capacity.

The Sony console's 825GB storage is plenty if you're only downloading a few must-play PS5 games, but, if you're constantly downloading new titles and want to keep your saved progress, you might be struggling.

That's where this guide comes in. Here, we've rounded up the best external PS5 SSDs that we've tested so far.

A post-launch software update now means you can move both PS4 and PS5 games over to external storage, and you're also now able to finally expand the internal storage, too.

While most external drives can't match the speed of the PS5's own drive, meaning you also can't play games from them directly, you'll still get way faster transfer speeds and a smaller device.

The options we've listed below are all compatible with PS4, as well, just in case you're looking to boost storage for Sony's older console.

Best External Drives for PS5

Our Top Pick: PS5 External Hard Drive

For

Great biometric security

Rapid transfer speeds

Against

Not much wrong with it

This SSD from Samsung is a doozy - it's pretty decently priced for the storage you get, with bigger sizes available, but it also comes with a fingerprint scanner that makes it amazingly secure.

You'll get seriously fast transfer speeds through its USB-C cable, and it hardly takes up any space whatsoever. It's the best bet for most people.

For

Reliable

Great speeds

Against

A little chunky

Pricey

Seagate is a big deal in storage, in case you didn't know, and it has a variety of drives available, but its Firecuda range is specifically aimed at gaming.

This external SSD is pretty expensive, there's no escaping that, but it's also remarkably quick and we really like its light-up design. For an extra 1TB of storage, it's a great bet.

For

Nice design

Aimed at gamers

Against

Very expensive

If you do indeed want to double your storage amount, though, this drive from WD_Black is gaming-branded and has a really resilient design.

It's also impressively speedy and plays very nicely with other consoles, not just the PS5. However, you do again end up paying slightly over the odds for the storage you're getting.

For

Really rugged

Nice small design

Against

Not the fastest transfer speeds

SanDisk has one of the most diminutive drives around in the form of its Extreme Portable, which is really dinky and easily clips onto even a keyring or any other loop.

That makes it great if you want to move your collection around, whether within your home or to a LAN party or another setting. It's also really nicely priced given how rugged and reliable it also is.

For

Again, really strong rugged design

Solid value

Against

Middling speeds

G-Technology has managed a similar gambit to SanDisk here, by balancing ruggedness with speed, and this drive is specifically strong when it comes to drop protection - it isn't phased by a few bounces!

It's also well-priced and conveniently sized, though, which is the real key to making it onto this list.

How to choose an external SSD for your PS5

Here are some questions to ask yourself as you go about picking an SSD for your PS5.

How much extra storage do you need?

The first big thing to check in on is how much extra space you really think you need. If, like us, you find yourself having to delete games too often because a monster like Call of Duty: Warzone is taking up too much of your real estate, that might mean you can work out how much added room would be useful.

Most SSDs can be found in variations from 250GB up to 1TB, so be sure to pick up the right amount for your needs. Be warned, though - bigger drives obviously cost more!

Should you get an internal drive instead?

You can also add more space for your PS5 directly by installing an internal SSD, although the limits on what type of drive will fit and work are more restrictive. This is well worth looking into, especially if you want to store primarily PS5 games, since you'll be able to play them directly from the bigger drive inside your console.

Are you planning to store PS4 games?

If the collection of games you're looking to offload from your console's built-in storage is primarily from the last generation, then an external SSD is perfect. You can plug it in and play them directly from the SSD, after all, making for minimal moving around of software.

PlayStation 5 external hard drives we also recommend

Here are four other top SSD options for your PlayStation 5. Since our current top pick might not be right ort every type of user - or, indeed, every budget - it's always worth exploring multiple options before narrowing your choice down.

Other products we considered

We understand the options above may not be enough to cover each person's taste and budget, but we also want to keep the above list as concise as possible so you can receive a snapshot of what we believe to be the very best external drives right now. There are definitely more great options out there, but we want to avoid simply listing them all.

In order to provide some context to our decision making and testing, as well as to give you more suggestions of external hard drives for your PS5, below are the devices that haven't quite made it into our top picks.

