(Pocket-lint) - Sony's PlayStation 5 has taken huge strides where game storage is concerned, showing off speeds that make your games run faster than ever before, and make the loading times we've been used to a thing of the past.

However it hasn't got the biggest capacity ever, especially by modern standards - 825GB is plenty for a fair few games, but will still fill up pretty quickly. If you're thinking about getting an external drive to store some extra games on, you might want to go for an external PS5 SSD.

While most can't match the speed of the PS5's own drive, so you can't play games from them directly, you'll still get way faster transfer speeds and a smaller device. We've gathered some of the very best for you right here.

Samsung T7 Touch 500GB

This SSD from Samsung is a doozy - it's pretty decently priced for the storage you get, with bigger sizes available, but it also comes with a fingerprint scanner that makes it amazingly secure.

You'll get seriously fast transfer speeds through its USB-C cable, and it hardly takes up any space whatsoever. It's the best bet for most people.

Seagate Firecuda SSD

Seagate is a big deal in storage, in case you didn't know, and it has a variety of drives available, but its FIrecuda range is specifically aimed at gaming.

This external SSD is pretty expensive, there's no escaping that, but it's also remarkably quick and we really like its light-up design. For an extra 1TB of storage, it's a great bet.

WD_Black 1 TB P50 NVMe SSD

If you do indeed want to double your storage amount, though, this drive from WD_Black is gaming-branded and has a really resilient design.

It's also impressively speedy and plays very nicely with other consoles, not just the PS5. However, you do again end up paying slightly over the odds for the 1TB of storage you're getting.

Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD

SanDisk has one of the most diminutive drives around in the form of its Extreme Portable, which is really dinky and easily clips onto even a keyring or any other loop.

That makes it great if you want to move your collection around, whether within your home or to a LAN party or another setting. It's also really nicely priced given how rugged and reliable it also is.

Gtech G-Drive Mobile SSD

Gtech's managed a similar gambit to SanDisk here, by balancing ruggedness with speed, and this drive is specifically strong when it comes to drop protection - it isn't phased by a few bounces!

It's also well-priced and conveniently sized, though, which is the real key to making it onto this list.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.