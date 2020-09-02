Sony's PlayStation 4 has been an absolutely superb console and it's coming to the end of its lifespan now, but this year has still seen some brilliant games come out on the platform.

Whether you're a veteran of the console generation, or a new PS4 owner, though, you might be looking for a few ways to add some pizazz to your console. We've got great buying guides elsewhere to clue you in on the best headsets for the PS4, the best external hard drives for the console, and the best games, too.

Now, though, we've gathered some of the smaller accessories that can make a huge difference, for you to take a look through. These are some ingenious ways to breathe new life into Sony's console.

Our pick of the best PlayStation 4 accessories to buy today

PowerA PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Dock A great dual charging dock that's really nicely priced, too. Pros Holds two controllers

Sleek and small

Good price Cons Some third-party pads won't fit See at Amazon

Charging your controllers can be a real pain, but this nifty little charging dock is a great solution. It'll let you charge two gamepads at once, which means that you can swap them out when needed.

We like to use a dock to charge our controllers easily between sessions, though, which makes that not even necessary.

Amazon AmazonBasics charging cable For when you need to charge and play, this is a great value cable. Pros Solid quality

Nice and long Cons May not last forever See at Amazon

Sometimes, though, you will need to charge your controller while you play, though, despite your best efforts.

An extra-long three-metre cable can be really helpful in those scenarios, and this AmazonBasics cable is a great bit of value. We think it's a great shout if you want a new charging cable.

Logitech Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel A superb racing wheel and pedal set that's brilliant for racing games. Pros Amazing quality

Perfect for racers

Sturdy Cons Expensive See at Amazon

If you've ever tried a racing game using a proper wheel and pedal combo like this set from Logitech, you'll know what a huge difference it can make to your immersion and control.

It's built for compatibility with Sony's console, and the build quality is second to none, making it a great pick if you fancy some more driving fun.

Sony DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment Sony's own attachment gives you even more control. Pros So adaptable

Great price

Easy to put on or take off Cons Only two buttons See at Amazon

Sony changed the game with its own back button attachment for the DualShock 4, a superb little device that plugs into the bottom of the controller.

It gives you two back paddles for added control and precision, which can be hugely helpful in multiplayer games. It's also impressively affordable, although stock is somewhat limited now.

KontrolFreek KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy Performance Thumbstick Great little control stick extenders for added control and comfort. Pros Simple addition

More control

Others to pick from Cons Can damage existing thumbsticks See at Amazon

The PS4's controller is really solid and comfortable, but over years of use, its thumbsticks can start to show some wear and tear.

These replacements from KontrolFreek give you some added grip and height (depending on how much you want) to get a great bonus bit of control.

Razer Razer Panthera Evo A great fighting stick that's really easy to customise. Pros Great build quality

Amazing fighting game experience Cons Pricy and rare See at Amazon

If you're getting more into fighting games, you'll soon discover that a standard gamepad just isn't enough for your needs.

This pad from Razer is a real doozy, with the company's trademark jazzy finish and sky-high build quality coming together to make for an excellent proposition.

It doesn't come cheap, but a tool that could be used all the way up to professional levels is worth the price of entry.