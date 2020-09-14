(Pocket-lint) - Sony's PlayStation 4 has been an absolutely superb console - it's coming to the end of its lifespan now, but this year has still seen some brilliant games come out on the platform.

Whether you're a veteran of the console generation, or a new PS4 owner, though, you might be looking for a few ways to add some pizazz to your console. We've got great buying guides elsewhere to clue you in on the best headsets for the PS4, the best external hard drives for the console, and the best games, too.

Now, though, we've gathered some of the smaller accessories that can make a huge difference, for you to take a look through. These are some ingenious ways to breathe new life into Sony's console.

PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Dock

Charging your controllers can be a real pain, but this nifty little charging dock is a great solution. It'll let you charge two gamepads at once, which means that you can swap them out when needed.

We like to use a dock to charge our controllers easily between sessions, though, which makes that not even necessary.

AmazonBasics charging cable

Sometimes, though, you will need to charge your controller while you play, though, despite your best efforts.

An extra-long three-metre cable can be really helpful in those scenarios, and this AmazonBasics cable is a great bit of value. We think it's a great shout if you want a new charging cable.

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

If you've ever tried a racing game using a proper wheel and pedal combo like this set from Logitech, you'll know what a huge difference it can make to your immersion and control.

It's built for compatibility with Sony's console, and the build quality is second to none, making it a great pick if you fancy some more driving fun.

DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment

Sony changed the game with its own back button attachment for the DualShock 4, a superb little device that plugs into the bottom of the controller.

It gives you two back paddles for added control and precision, which can be hugely helpful in multiplayer games. It's also impressively affordable, although stock is somewhat limited now.

KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy Performance Thumbstick

The PS4's controller is really solid and comfortable, but over years of use, its thumbsticks can start to show some wear and tear.

These replacements from KontrolFreek give you some added grip and height (depending on how much you want) to get a great bonus bit of control.

Razer Panthera Evo

If you're getting more into fighting games, you'll soon discover that a standard gamepad just isn't enough for your needs.

This pad from Razer is a real doozy, with the company's trademark jazzy finish and sky-high build quality coming together to make for an excellent proposition.

It doesn't come cheap, but a tool that could be used all the way to up to professional levels is worth the price of entry.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.