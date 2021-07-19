Sony's PlayStation 5 is a stunner, and there are plenty of games we can expect to play on it in the near future.

Sony's PlayStation 5 has now been out for a good long while. Although there were some superb games to enjoy at launch already, there are even more coming down the pike over the next few months.

We've gathered the best contenders, right here for you, from confirmed releases to games that we're certain are in the pipeline, including new trailers wherever they exist.

SQUIRREL_2679939

Forspoken

Release date: 24 January 2023

24 January 2023 PS5 exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Square Enix

This all-new game from Square Enix sees an unlikely heroine transported to a magical realm, where she finds she's got more up her sleeve than she ever realised. Forspoken looks like a rollicking good time, and the visual side of things is shaping up amazingly.

SQUIRREL_6635631

Dead Space

Release date: 27 January 2023

27 January 2023 PS5 exclusive? No, also on Xbox Series X and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X and PC Publisher: EA

Dead Space is back - a full remake of the first game is on the way. It'll be a next-gen only experience, too, so we'd expect it to take advantage of the DualSense's advanced haptics and the console's 3D audio for truly terrifying levels of immersion.

SQUIRREL_12856279

Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: 10 February 2023

10 February 2023 PS5 exclusive? No, also on Xbox Series X and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X and PC Publisher: Warner Bros

It's finally happening - a proper, big-budget game set in the marvellous world of Harry Potter (even if it's ditching his name). This sprawling RPG has finally had a trailer and looks incredible, although we'll look forward to learning more about exactly what structure it'll take.

Players will have their own wizard to guide through 1800s Hogwarts and the world around it, all of it bringing brand-new stories to the table.

SQUIRREL_12855240

Skull and Bones

Release date: 9 March 2023

9 March 2023 PS5 exclusive? No, also on Xbox Series X/S, PC and Stadia

No, also on Xbox Series X/S, PC and Stadia Publisher: Ubisoft

Skull and Bones has taken so long to surface that it was repeatedly rumoured to have been cancelled at various stages, but the pirate game is finally about to come out, and looks like a good time. You'll kit out not just your captain but their ship in the loadout you choose, and take on the high seas with a scurrilous crew to help you.

SQUIRREL_12853702

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Release date: 17 March 2023

17 March 2023 PS5 exclusive? No, also on Xbox Series X/S and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X/S and PC Publisher: EA

Respawn Entertainment's breakout hit Jedi: Fallen Order is getting what looks like an expansive and ambitious sequel featuring even more action.

We'll again control Cal Kestis as he wrestles with an ascendant Empire, and it looks like there will be some new weaponry to use, too.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Release date: 23 March 2023

23 March 2023 PS5 exclusive? No, also on Xbox Series X/S and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X/S and PC Publisher: Capcom

We're getting another in the line of extremely polished remakes or reimaginings of Resident Evil games, it's been confirmed, and next up is perhaps the most influential and critically acclaimed of them all, Resi 4. Leon's harrowing journey to rescue the President's daughter looks like it's being upgraded in a huge number of ways, and we can't wait to revisit it.

Dead Island 2

Release date: 28 April 2023

28 April 2023 PS5 exclusive? No, also on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC

No, also on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC Publisher: Deep Silver

This long-dormant franchise is back, with a sequel that has taken absolutely years to arrive after many rumours of cancellation and delays. It looks like it's going to be a more vibrant, violent zombie-infested time than ever before, too.

With loads of melee combat to explore and a whole island full of zombies to avoid and eviscerate as you see fit, things could get really bloody in Dead Island 2.

SQUIRREL_12861200

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Release date: 26 May 2023

26 May 2023 PS5 Exclusive? No also on Xbox Series X/S and PC

No also on Xbox Series X/S and PC Publisher: Warner Bros.

Rocksteady finally returns after a quiet period following its acclaimed Arkham games, and it's back in the DC universe. This time it's taking on the Suicide Squad, with a four-man team of miscreants tasked with bumping off the corrupted superhero lineup of the Justice League.

It looks like colourful fun, and unlike the Batman games you've got multiple styles of combat to embrace between the various characters, so we can't wait to get our hands on it and try it for ourselves.

Street Fighter 6

Release date: 2 June 2023

2 June 2023 PS5 exclusive? No, also on PS4, Xbox and PC

No, also on PS4, Xbox and PC Publisher: Capcom

The next big Street Fighter is on the way, with a new art style and what looks like it might be a free-roaming adventure mode, a huge potential shift for the series. There are new and returning fighters, and we're hugely looking forward to seeing how it handles.

Diablo 4

Release date: 6 June 2023

6 June 2023 PS5 exclusive? No, also on Xbox Series X/S and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X/S and PC Publisher: Activision Blizzard

We're looking forward to diving back into the addictive loot-fountain world of Diablo for the first full game in years, and with five classes to choose from and a huge open world to move around, it looks like it's going to offer up a wealth of opportunities to hack and slash.

Final Fantasy XVI

Release date: 22 June 2023

22 June 2023 PS5 exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Square Enix

Final Fantasy might be bidding goodbye to party-based combat, if the trailers for the next main instalment are anything to go by, with a darker fantasy tale that looks to have one main protagonist that you control in combat.

Of course, that could just be what we've seen so far, and it looks incredibly gorgeous on the PS5.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Release date: Fall 2023

Fall 2023 PS5 exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Sony

Insomniac's hot streak with the web-slinger continues - after the expandalone Miles Morales adventure, Peter Parker and Miles will be teaming up in the new game, due out in 2023 and featuring a slathering antagonist in the form of the fearsome Venom.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Release date: Winter 2023

Winter 2023 PS5 exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Square Enix

Square has more than one big Final Fantasy game on the way, and the next instalment in its remake-come-sequel series has been announced for late-2023. It looks as gorgeous as ever, and promises to take Cloud's story in even more twisty directions thanks to the timeline shenanigans established at the end of the first part.

We're looking forward to exploring more of the world now that Cloud's properly established with a bunch of his original party members in the forms of Aerith, Tifa, Yuffie, Red and Barrett.

Alan Wake 2

Release date: 2023

2023 PS5 exclusive? No, also on Xbox and PC

No, also on Xbox and PC Publisher: Epic Games

At long last, we get a continuation of tortured writer Alan Wake's story from Remedy, after its universe was tied into that of Control in that game's last expansion. The new Alan Wake will apparently skew more into survival horror rather than action, which sounds nice and scary.

Minecraft Legends

Release date: 2023

2023 PS5 exclusive? No, also on Xbox, Switch and PC

No, also on Xbox, Switch and PC Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Mojang is back with a new game in the world of Minecraft - this time, it's an action-strategy title that will have you leading armies from the front with hack-and-slash combat alongside more strategic play. It looks like colourful, family-friendly fun.

Death Stranding 2

Release date: TBC

TBC PS5 exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

One of the weirdest mainstream games we've played in a long, long time is getting a sequel on the PlayStation 5 - Death Stranding 2 is on its way.

The title might change, it would seem, but there are some returning cast members to give us consistency, including Lea Seydoux and Norman Reedus.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Release date: TBC

TBC PS5 exclusive? No, also on PC

No, also on PC Publisher: Sony

Arguably the best Star Wars game of all time is getting a fresh lick of paint, rebuilt from the ground up for the PS5 and presumably bringing the old game's turn-based combat up to modern standards. The story of Darth Revan is one of the greatest gaming's known, so we can't wait to see some gameplay.

Silent Hill 2

Release date: TBC

TBC PS5 exclusive? No, also on PC

No, also on PC Publisher: Konami

An all-time horror great is coming back with a full remake led by Bloober Team - Silent Hill 2 will traumatise a whole new generation of gamers when it lands. Exploring its titular eerie town will be petrifying, but we're looking forward to a quantum leap forward graphically, too.

Marvel's Wolverine

Release date: TBC

TBC PS5 exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Sony

Marvel has clearly taken notice of the stellar work that Insomniac has done with Spider-Man, though, as it's been given the keys to another of its biggest names - Wolverine. The X-Man will be slicing his way to the PS5 at some point in the future, although we don't have an idea of when that'll be as yet.

Alone in the Dark

Release date: TBC

TBC PS5 exclusive? No, also on Xbox Series X and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X and PC Publisher: THQ Nordic

One of the most storied franchises returns with this reboot that will send players to the deep south for some properly creepy action, controlling two protagonists in a twisty and unsettling story that promises plenty of gore and scares.

Wonder Woman

Release date: TBC

TBC PS5 exclusive? No, also on Xbox and PC

No, also on Xbox and PC Publisher: Warner Bros.

The DC universe is getting into the swing of things as far as gaming adaptations are concerned, and Wonder Woman is now in the lineup, although we don't have either a firm idea of what gameplay will look like or a release date.

It's a fairly safe bet that it'll be some sort of beat-em-up, though, and we're down to see how her famous set of moves could feel to control.

Star Wars Eclipse

Release date: TBC

TBC PS5 exclusive? No, also on Xbox and PC

No, also on Xbox and PC Publisher: LucasFilm Games

It's super early in development, but if this moody CGI trailer is anything to go by, the next big game from Quantic Dream could take us to some interesting new locations in the Star Wars universe. It's set during the High Republic, a new part of the timeline that is being explored by other creators, too.

Grand Theft Auto 6

Release date: TBC

TBC PS5 exclusive? No, also on Xbox Series X and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X and PC Publisher: Rockstar

There are almost too many rumours swirling around Rockstar's likely next game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise to adequately summarise, but suffice to say that it almost has to be on the way.

At the moment speculation is rife that it will see players return to Vice City and the surrounding area, but nothing is confirmed yet. Still, it's almost guaranteed that one of the world's biggest entertainment franchises will make its way to the PS5 before long.