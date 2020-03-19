Best upcoming PS5 games to anticipate in 2020 and beyond

Sony's Playstation 5 is coming later this year, and while we're getting more and more information about the technical side of the new console, from its groundbreaking SSD storage to the 3D audio of its Tempest card, something that's taking a little longer to get concrete information on is the range of games that will be available for the next-gen device.

Still, we're getting some strong hints from some quarters, while a few games are confirmed to be releasing for next-gen already, and we've gathered the best contenders for you, right here.

Release date: December 2020

December 2020 PS5 exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Gearbox

Godfall is one of the only confirmed launch titles for the Playstation 5 - it'll be releasing alongside the new console. It's a third-person loot shooter in the mold of a Destiny or The Division 2, and looks like it should take advantage of the console's increased power with some pretty impressive visual wizardry.

Release date: Holiday 2020

Holiday 2020 PS5 exclusive: No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4 and Xbox One

No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4 and Xbox One Publisher: Square Enix

Stop us if you've heard this before, but outriders is a loot shooter, in the mold of the likes of Destiny or The Division 2 - it's got a focus on multiplayer action, but is pretty different-looking from Godfall, above. It's got a far grittier tone, and also has a bunch more gameplay out there for you to watch.

The game is in development as a cross-generation title, meaning that it will launch on both the PS4 and the PS5, although obviously players on the latter hardware can expect a boost in performance and graphics.

Release date: 4 September 2020

4 September 2020 PS5 exclusive: No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC Publisher: CD Projekt Red

We know that CD Projekt Red is planning to release its upcoming sci-fi magnum opus on next-gen consoles largely thanks to the Xbox Series X, actually - that console's new ownership scheme will sese Xbox One purchasers get the game for free on Xbox Series X, too. Unless there's a massive, secret exclusivity deal behind the scenes, that means that the PS5 is all but certain to get Cyberpunk 2077, too.

It's looking absolutely stunning so far, a dystopian adventure set in a massive open-world city with myriad ways to play and choices to make, from the developers of the superb Witcher 3. We can't wait.

Release date: Holiday 2020

Holiday 2020 PS5 exclusive: No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC Publisher: Ubisoft

Rainbow Six: Siege has been one of the slow success stories of the current console generation, starting out as an interesting reimagining of Rainbow Six's tactical gameplay, before slowly and carefully evolving into a really popular online shooter that's not going anywhere.

The game's director, Leroy Athanassof, recently made an interesting statement, though, indicating that the game would be available to play on next-gen consoles at launch. Whether that will involve cross-generational play or not, it's great to know that you'll be able to pick up Siege on PS5 from day one.

Release date: Holiday 2020

Holiday 2020 PS5 exclusive: No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC Publisher: EA

There are some things you can rely on like clockwork, and an annual FIFA release is right up there with them. There's no possible way that EA Sports will miss out on getting FIFA 20 ready for the Playstation 5's launch, as far as we can imagine, so you'll almost certainly be able to pick it up with your new console.

It'll be interesting to see what changes come this year, after the introduction of Volta football in FIFA 19, especially in light of how incredibly disrupted the real life game is at present.

Release date: Holiday 2020

Holiday 2020 PS5 exclusive: No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC Publisher: Ubisoft

This delightful-looking adventure title from Ubisoft looks like a mixture of The Legend of Zelda with its trademark Assassin's Creed series, with a gorgeous painterly style that we can't wait to get stuck into. The game hasn't officially been confirmed for PS5, but given its release date and the resources that Ubisoft can bring to bear, we'd be really surprised if it didn't hit next-gen platforms.

Release date: Holiday 2020

Holiday 2020 PS5 exclusive: No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC Publisher: Ubisoft

Another of Ubisoft's upcoming games, delayed to the end of the year, is the really intriguing Watch Dogs: Legion, and we'd expect it to hit the PS5 for all the same reasons as Gods and Monsters.

It's another open world game in the Watch Dogs series, but with a new twist that lets you play as literally any NPC in the city of London where it's set. That opens up huge worlds of possibilities in terms of how you want to approach any tasks or missions.

Release date: 2020

2020 PS5 exclusive: No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC Publisher: Techland

We don't know for sure that Dying Light 2 is coming to next-generation consoles but its lengthy delays seem a little suspicious to us, to the point where we'd again be pretty surprised if it was only for the current generation.

We've seen plenty of gameplay already, though, and it looks like Techland is making another hard-hitting parkour-and-zombies mashup that should be perfect for fans of the first game.

Release date: 2020

2020 PS5 exclusive: No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC Publisher: Activision

A bit like FIFA, above, you can be pretty confident that a new Call of Duty title is around the corner at any given time. After the success of last year's Modern Warfare reboot, and given the renewed popularity it's enjoying thanks to the new battle royale mode, Warzone, Call of Duty is riding high again.

Multiple reports have indicated that the next game will return to the Black Ops franchise, and be set in the Cold War, making for another change in setting and equipment for players.

Release date: 2021

2021 PS5 exclusive: No, also on Xbox Series X and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X and PC Publisher: Rockstar

There are almost too many rumours swirling around Rockstar's likely next game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise to adequately summarise, but suffice to say that it almost has to be on the way. It's also really likely that it will appear on next-gen consoles, especially given that we're not sure it'll see the light of day in 2020 at all.

At the moment speculation is rife that it will see players return to Vice City and the surrounding area, but nothing is confirmed yet. Still, it's almost guaranteed that one of the world's biggest entertainment franchises will make its way to the PS5 before long.

Release date: 2021

2021 PS5 exclusive: No, also on Xbox Series X and PC

No, also on Xbox Series X and PC Publisher: Bethesda

The above teaser trailer, in retrospect, feels a bit premature given that we've heard almost nothing about the next Elder Scrolls game in the meantime, but we're still awash with excitement at the idea of a sequel to Skyrim on next-gen hardware.

There's no way of knowing where it's set yet (although our money is on Hammerguard, personally), but it's for sure on the way. Don't expect a release date anytime soon, though, sadly.