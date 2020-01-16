The numbers are pretty clear - going on console sales, Sony has pretty clearly won out in the battle to dominate this generation of games consoles. While many people like to own all the platforms they can in order to play every exclusive title, for many people that isn't possible, and the PlayStation 4 looks like it's been the winner in recent years.

No wonder, too — the console's had superb exclusive games right from its launch through to now, potentially the twilight of its life cycle. The PlayStation 5 might be increasingly imminent, but if you don't have a PS4 now is still a great time to get on board. There are plenty of cheap games to enjoy, and you can pick up the console for some great prices if you're patient.

One of the best ways to get a new games consoles, we're sure you'll agree, is in a bundled package — that way you not only get your hardware, but also perhaps a game or two to play on it, or maybe some useful accessories that you would anyways be buying yourself. We've rounded up some of the best bundles on the market for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, so that you can pick up a package that's perfect for you.

The original model of the PlayStation 4 has been replaced by this slimline version, which is much smaller and a bit more subtle, to boot. There are plenty of bundles to pick from if you're happy to stick with this tried-and-tested version of the console.

The latest Call of Duty is a bit of a showstopper, bringing the series back into a realistic, contemporary setting and making some well-judged tweaks to the multiplayer format that has won over so many players for years now. It's the perfect companion to a new PS4, with a thriving online community that'll make sure you always have matches to join, and the game looks stunning as a bonus.

The biggest game in the world, football (or soccer, if you must), has a massive annual game to go with it, in the form of FIFA. The huge franchise has become super-reliable in recent years and always delivers a polished sports experience. It's a great game to get started with a new console, and looks great with vivid colours and authentic player models.

If American Football is more your game, though, this bundle from Walmart has you absolutely sorted, packing in the game, a headset for playing in, a controller charging dock and a rack to hold your ever-expanding collection. Plus, of course, that all-important conole and a few nice extras like a sleeve for your controller and better grips for your analog sticks.

If you really want to take advantage of having Sony's game console, though, you might want to get hold of some of the PS4's greatest exclusive games, and this bundle is perfect for that purpose — although it's only available in the US.

Along with your new console, you'll get The Last Of Us Remastered, God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn, three of the most critically-celebrated games of all time, and all of which you can't play on any other console. It's about as good a starter pack as we can imagine.

This console generation has also been marked by the arrival of upgraded consoles, though, in the form of the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. The PS4 Pro is a beefed-up version of the PlayStation that might suit you if you want the best graphical performance you can get, and don't mind paying a bit more for it. If you want the latest games to look their best and run their smoothest, the below bundles for the PS4 Pro could be the ticket.

One of the most superlative gaming stories of recent years was Red Dead Redemption 2, and its world will live on for some time through the zany and wacky fun of Red Dead Online. It's a great option to stretch the power of your PS4 Pro, and its luscious environments and sweeping vistas look at their absolute best with 4K and HDR display options. If you've got a 4K TV, this combination will take some beating.

Death Stranding is one of the most interesting games of this console generation, with its impressively slow pace and demanding control scheme, and this limited edition console and controller is just as intriguing a package. Those black hand prints will ensure that it stands out from generic black boxes, while the semi-transparent yellow controller is a modern classic.

If you were taken by the idea of the new Call of Duty above, but want a PS4 Pro to come in the package, rather than a standard PS4, there's a bundle for you, too. The better news is that Modern Warfare is a visual powerhouse, too. In particular, during some campaign missions you'll struggle to tell the difference between game and reality.

One of the big advantages that the PS4 has compared to an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch is that it has the option of expanding into full console VR if you want it to (we're not counting the admittedly fun Nintendo Labo VR kit here!).

PlayStation VR comes at extra cost, but is a great gateway into real VR experiences and games for the curious. There are a few bundles to be found found for it, too, including the one we've highlighted below.

The best way to get started with PlayStation VR is to dive into as many experiences as possible, and this Mega Pack is perfect for that aim. You'll be able to sample a bunch of vignettes in VR Worlds, before committing to longer bouts in other worlds. You can explore a legendary fantasy adventure in Skyrim, or enjoy a brilliant and inventive platformer in Astro Bot Rescue Mission. For a sportier time, Everybody's Golf is the perfect palate cleanser.

If you really want to experience the power of immersive VR, we're almost scared to recommend Resident Evil VII — it's legitimately terrifying, and should stay with you for some time.